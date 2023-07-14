Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.0%
1 yr return
9.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$394 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.8%
Expense Ratio 0.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.18%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of financial services companies that the investment manager believes are available at market prices less than their value based on certain recognized or objective criteria (fundamental value). Following this value-oriented strategy, the Fund invests primarily in undervalued equity securities (securities trading at a discount to fundamental value). The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock.
The Fund is not limited to pre-set maximums or minimums governing the size of the companies in which it may invest. However, the Fund invests the equity portion of its portfolio substantially in mid- and large cap companies and may invest a significant portion of its equity portfolio in small-cap companies.
The Fund may invest in foreign securities without limit. Although the investment manager will search for investments across a large number of countries and regions, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular countries or regions.
The Fund regularly attempts to hedge (protect) against currency risks, largely using currency forward contracts and currency futures contracts (including currency index futures contracts) when, in the investment manager’s opinion, it would be advantageous to the Fund to do so. The Fund may also, from time to time, attempt to hedge against market risk using a variety of derivatives.
Portfolio Selection
The investment manager employs a research driven, fundamental value strategy for the Fund. Investments are generally selected based on the investment manager's own analysis of the security's fundamental value, including for equity securities, an analysis of cash flow potential, long-term earnings, multiples of earnings, book value, and fundamental analysis, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations. The investment manager examines each investment separately and there are no set criteria as to specific value parameters, asset size, earnings or industry type.
|Period
|TEFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-26.1%
|20.2%
|47.42%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-27.6%
|32.7%
|24.74%
|3 Yr
|11.3%*
|-8.0%
|19.1%
|36.73%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-17.3%
|10.9%
|40.22%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-7.6%
|13.0%
|35.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|TEFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.0%
|-56.2%
|38.2%
|12.50%
|2021
|10.5%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|75.00%
|2020
|-2.8%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|70.83%
|2019
|4.0%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|87.50%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-9.3%
|12.9%
|61.11%
|Period
|TEFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-21.8%
|20.2%
|37.11%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-27.5%
|62.2%
|17.17%
|3 Yr
|11.3%*
|-8.0%
|18.7%
|33.00%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-12.9%
|17.2%
|51.06%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-7.6%
|17.9%
|50.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|TEFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.0%
|-56.2%
|38.1%
|12.50%
|2021
|10.5%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|75.00%
|2020
|-2.8%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|70.83%
|2019
|4.0%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|87.50%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-8.6%
|12.9%
|63.33%
|TEFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEFAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|394 M
|1.36 M
|31.9 B
|39.39%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|25
|386
|58.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|149 M
|2.65 K
|18.1 B
|42.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.82%
|13.3%
|84.7%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEFAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.51%
|95.22%
|107.75%
|71.00%
|Cash
|1.49%
|-8.24%
|4.18%
|23.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|13.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.80%
|1.47%
|15.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|12.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|14.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEFAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|89.12%
|46.33%
|100.00%
|75.00%
|Industrials
|3.29%
|0.00%
|5.08%
|3.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.22%
|0.00%
|42.54%
|8.00%
|Technology
|2.47%
|0.00%
|43.13%
|22.00%
|Real Estate
|1.89%
|0.00%
|40.95%
|23.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.37%
|13.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.97%
|18.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.18%
|12.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.06%
|20.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|15.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.54%
|13.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEFAX % Rank
|US
|50.95%
|0.00%
|106.12%
|89.00%
|Non US
|47.56%
|0.00%
|97.31%
|5.00%
|TEFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.08%
|10.92%
|54.00%
|Management Fee
|0.88%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|74.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.34%
|46.43%
|TEFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|TEFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TEFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.18%
|2.00%
|406.00%
|49.43%
|TEFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEFAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.84%
|0.00%
|11.89%
|21.78%
|TEFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|TEFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEFAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.14%
|-0.76%
|10.57%
|56.12%
|TEFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.568
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.338
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.337
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.420
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.437
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2017
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2016
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2015
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2014
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2012
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.521
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2010
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.338
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2009
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2008
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.485
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2007
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.485
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2006
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2005
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2004
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2004
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2003
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2003
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2002
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2002
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2000
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2000
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1999
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 1999
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1998
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2014
8.41
8.4%
Mr. Dinnhaupt has been a portfolio manager for Franklin Mutual since January 2014 and assumed the duties of co-lead portfolio manager in December 2014. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2011. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments, he was a portfolio manager and senior analyst covering the global financial services sector for RBC Capital Markets. Previously, Dinnhaupt is a vice president and co-portfolio manager at Mitchell Hutchins Asset Management. He joined the firm in 1996 as an equity analyst. Previously, he worked at Summit Bank as a research analyst for the financial services, transportation and aerospace industries. Dinnhaupt earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Mr. Hernandez has joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|25.42
|9.51
|4.58
