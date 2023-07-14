Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
27.1%
1 yr return
21.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.2%
Net Assets
$735 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.6%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.60%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund seeks to buy, and hold for the long-term, stocks of attractively valued, high-quality growth companies. Stock selection is based on a combination of fundamental, bottom-up analysis and top-down quantitative strategies in an effort to identify companies with superior long-term appreciation prospects. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities.
The fund typically uses a growth approach in selecting investments by looking for companies with one or more of the following characteristics: a demonstrated ability to consistently increase revenues, earnings, and cash flow; strong management; attractive business niches; and a sustainable competitive advantage. Valuation measures, such as a company’s price/earnings ratio relative to the market and its own growth rate, are also considered. We will typically limit holdings of high-yielding stocks, but the payment of dividends—even above-average dividends—does not disqualify a stock from consideration. Most holdings are expected to have relatively low dividend yields.
The fund typically invests in stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies (although companies of any size may be purchased) and may invest a significant portion of its assets in the technology sector.
The fund’s goal is to generate competitive pretax performance and to outperform on an after-tax basis over a full market cycle. In an effort to achieve strong after-tax returns, the fund seeks to avoid realizing capital gain distributions by limiting sales of existing holdings and not rotating from one sector to another in an attempt to capture short-term outperformance. However, taxable gains may be realized in order to satisfy redemption requests or when we believe the benefits of selling a security outweighs tax considerations. As appropriate, we may attempt to use losses from sales of securities that have declined to offset future gains that would otherwise be taxable.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).
|Period
|TEEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|27.1%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|55.17%
|1 Yr
|21.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|27.05%
|3 Yr
|7.5%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|12.64%
|5 Yr
|10.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|6.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|38.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|TEEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.1%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|32.61%
|2021
|9.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|15.60%
|2020
|9.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|27.04%
|2019
|7.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|6.19%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|9.43%
|TEEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEEFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|735 M
|189 K
|222 B
|60.78%
|Number of Holdings
|346
|2
|3509
|7.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|299 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|62.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.64%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|88.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEEFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.33%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|30.82%
|Cash
|0.67%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|65.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|91.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|90.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|91.56%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|91.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEEFX % Rank
|Technology
|38.11%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|38.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.14%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|45.90%
|Healthcare
|12.98%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|46.15%
|Communication Services
|9.96%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|55.49%
|Financial Services
|8.96%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|51.80%
|Industrials
|7.15%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|40.33%
|Consumer Defense
|2.78%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|62.87%
|Basic Materials
|2.32%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|26.15%
|Real Estate
|0.93%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|52.54%
|Energy
|0.68%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|45.74%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|94.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEEFX % Rank
|US
|95.26%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|46.39%
|Non US
|4.07%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|41.89%
|TEEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|78.05%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|55.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|TEEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TEEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|98.28%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TEEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.60%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|8.80%
|TEEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEEFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.09%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|93.96%
|TEEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|TEEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEEFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.12%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|34.67%
|TEEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2000
21.43
21.4%
Donald J. Peters is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division of T. Rowe Price. He manages major institutional relationships in the structured active and tax-efficient strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Peters has been in investment industry since 1986 and has been with T. Rowe Price since 1993. Prior to joining the firm in 1993, he was a portfolio manager for Geewax, Terker and Company. Mr. Peters is a former naval officer and was interviewed and selected by Admiral Hyman G. Rickover to work at his headquarters for the Navy's nuclear propulsion program. Mr. Peters earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics from Tulane University and an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Mr. Peters is the author of "Valuing a Growth Stock," Journal of Portfolio Management, Spring 1991; "Are Earnings Surprises Predictable?," Journal of Investing, Summer 1993; "The Influence of Size on Earnings Surprise Predictability," Journal of Investing, Winter 1993; (with Richard T. Whitney) "The Changing Balance of Power Between the Buy and Sell Sides," Journal of Investing, Fall 1996; (with Mary J. Miller) "Taxable Investors Need Different Strategies," Journal of Investing, Fall 1998; "What a Portfolio Manager Needs to Successfully Implement a Tax Efficient Strategy," Journal of Investing, Spring 2003; (with Sudhir Nanda) "A Very Long-Term Buy-and-Hold Portfolio," Journal of Portfolio Management, Spring 2006; "Taxable Investors Deserve Better," Journal of Investing, Spring 2017; and A Contrarian Strategy for Growth Stock Investing, Quorum Books, 1993. Mr. Peters is a trustee and chairman of the Investment Committee of the Baltimore Museum of Art. He is also a member of Tulane University's President's Council.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
