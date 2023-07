The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small companies. The Fund currently considers “small companies” to be those within the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of initial purchase by the Fund. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $31.6 million to $33.0 billion.

The Fund seeks to provide long-term growth of capital while taking a low risk approach to small company investing. The Fund selects stocks of companies that are selling at prices the Advisor believes are attractive in relation to the companies’ fundamental financial characteristics and business prospects. The Advisor uses a bottom‑up approach to select stocks for the Fund’s portfolio with a focus on companies’ competitive positions, strong balance sheets, and profit margin improvement potential. The Advisor believes that portfolios of smaller companies with low valuations, long-term attractive business fundamentals, and near-term profitability improvement potential should produce strong absolute and risk-adjusted returns over time.

As part of the investment process, the Advisor takes environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into account through an integrated approach within the investment team’s fundamental investment analysis framework. ESG factors are considered with respect to many companies in which the Fund may invest in order to identify issuers the Advisor believes will be materially impacted by such factors. ESG factors are some of the many

factors considered in making investment decisions. The determinations based on ESG factors may not be conclusive and securities of such issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund.