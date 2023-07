The fund’s sub-adviser, Advent Capital Management, LLC (the “sub-adviser”), normally invests the fund’s assets, directly or synthetically through derivatives, in securities of companies the sub-adviser believes are involved in or impacted by a corporate or special situation event. Events may include, but are not limited to, any of the following: mergers and acquisitions; stock repurchases or exchanges; negotiated refinancings; changes in credit ratings, equity multiples or valuations; employee strikes; contract awards; FDA or other regulatory approvals; tender offers; litigation; new product announcements; corporate spinoffs; credit events or other financial distress; technical trading characteristics; anticipated earnings releases; changes in tax or fiscal policy; macroeconomic or political events; and other opportunities that may be obscured by information density, subject-matter complexity or market uncertainty. The sub-adviser may take long or short positions in seeking to capture idiosyncratic alpha, express a directional view, and/or hedge risks. The fund’s portfolio holdings could include, but may not be limited to, convertible securities, debt instruments (whether senior or subordinated), preferred securities, equity securities and/or warrants. The sub-adviser takes a flexible approach to investing and generally allocates capital to one of the following six sub-strategies: 1) M&A shareholder activism; 2) capital structure arbitrage and relative value; 3) event driven volatility; 4) rating upgrades, downgrades and fundamental value; 5) special situations; and 6) short alpha and hedges. The sub-adviser is agnostic as to any single sub-strategy and is committed to what the sub-adviser believes to be to the most optimal implementation of its views. The sub-adviser invests opportunistically based upon the sub-strategy it favors at any given time. The fund’s strategy normally employs a substantial amount of leverage. A large portion of the fund’s long investment exposure to a company’s securities may be established through total return swaps or other derivative instruments that have a leveraging effect on the fund. The fund may also take short positions which involve leverage. The sub-adviser utilizes fundamental research to select investments and seeks to attain the most optimal implementation of its fundamental views in the current market environment through direct investments and/or synthetically through derivatives. In executing its strategy, the sub-adviser generally seeks to capture the price difference between a security’s current market price and the anticipated value to be delivered through the successful completion of an extraordinary corporate transaction or a unique event-driven opportunity. Intensive fundamental and security valuation analysis is applied by the sub-adviser in an effort to identify value and manage risk, as well as to calculate rates of return and monitor investment thesis progress. The fund will generally invest in transactions with identifiable time-frames and with what the sub-adviser believes have favorable risk/return profiles. The fund generally uses derivatives as part of the overall implementation of its strategy, and derivatives usage may be substantial. Such derivatives may include total return swaps, credit default swaps, interest rate swaps, forward currency contracts, options on securities and futures transactions. Derivatives may be used in different ways within the fund. For example, derivatives may be used as substitutes for direct investments in stocks, bonds or convertible securities. Derivatives also may be used for speculative or hedging purposes. Derivatives used by the fund may involve leverage. When the fund uses derivatives with a leveraging effect, changes in the value of the fund’s investments will have a larger effect on the fund’s share price than if it did not use such derivatives. Other risks also are magnified and there are costs associated with using leverage. The fund may need to liquidate portfolio positions when it may not be advantageous to do so in order to satisfy its obligations or to comply with applicable segregation requirements. The fund will invest primarily in companies in developed markets, but may invest up to 20% of its assets in companies located in emerging markets. The fund may invest without limit in companies in non-U.S. developed markets and in lower investment grade and non-investment grade fixed income securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”). The sub-adviser expects the average duration of the fixed income securities in the fund’s portfolio, including the negative duration of short positions in fixed income securities, to be between 3 and 4 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The fund may invest in companies of any capitalization. The fund may have a portfolio turnover rate that is significantly higher than a comparable fund. The fund is non-diversified.