TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Debt Fund

mutual fund
TEDLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.1 +0.01 +0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Inst (TEDNX) Primary Adv (TEDLX) Other (TEDPX) Retirement (TEDTX) Adv (TEDHX) Other (TEDVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Debt Fund

TEDLX | Fund

$8.10

$528 M

5.07%

$0.41

0.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$528 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TEDLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Debt Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 26, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Katherine Renfrew

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income securities of emerging market issuers or in instruments with economic characteristics similar to emerging market fixed-income securities. The Fund primarily invests in a broad range of sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate fixed-income securities rated B- or better but may also invest in fixed-income securities having a lower credit rating. The Fund does not rely exclusively on rating agencies when making investment decisions. Instead, the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), performs its own credit analysis, paying particular attention to economic trends and other market events. Country and individual issuer allocations are then overweighted or underweighted relative to the Fund’s benchmark index, the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI) Global Diversified (“EMBI-GD Index”), when Advisors believes that the Fund can take advantage of what appear to be undervalued, overlooked or misunderstood issuers that offer the potential to boost returns above that of the index. Fund holdings may be denominated in U.S. dollars or non-U.S. dollar currencies, including emerging market currencies. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

The Fund considers an “emerging market security” to be a security that is principally traded on a securities exchange of an emerging market or that is issued by an issuer that is located or has primary operations in an emerging market. The Fund generally defines an “emerging market” as any of the countries or markets represented in the Fund’s benchmark index, the EMBI-GD Index, or any other country or market with similar emerging characteristics.

The Fund may also engage in relative value trading, a strategy in which the Fund reallocates assets across different countries, currencies, sectors and maturities. Relative value trading is designed to enhance the Fund’s returns but increases the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other fixed-income derivative instruments to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.

TEDLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -6.1% 13.6% 42.51%
1 Yr 7.4% -7.5% 19.8% 51.20%
3 Yr -5.3%* -17.0% 16.1% 45.83%
5 Yr -3.2%* -18.6% 8.6% 36.43%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -58.7% 15.1% 60.56%
2021 -2.7% -12.8% 25.4% 22.86%
2020 0.4% -6.9% 25.9% 49.67%
2019 2.7% -19.2% 4.3% 7.31%
2018 -2.3% -7.2% 5.2% 54.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -19.8% 11.3% 40.12%
1 Yr 7.4% -21.4% 19.8% 46.71%
3 Yr -5.3%* -17.0% 16.0% 45.98%
5 Yr -3.2%* -18.6% 8.5% 42.21%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 10.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -58.7% 15.1% 60.56%
2021 -2.7% -12.8% 25.4% 22.86%
2020 0.4% -6.9% 25.9% 49.67%
2019 2.7% -19.2% 4.3% 8.97%
2018 -2.3% -7.2% 5.2% 70.32%

NAV & Total Return History

TEDLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEDLX Category Low Category High TEDLX % Rank
Net Assets 528 M 49.1 K 15.3 B 35.33%
Number of Holdings 322 4 2121 39.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 73.6 M -134 M 1.25 B 42.99%
Weighting of Top 10 13.43% 2.2% 95.0% 84.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Str Navigator Secs Lending Tr 5.75%
  2. Federal Home Loan Banks 0% 2.76%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 1.66%
  4. Grupo Aeromexico S. A. B. De C. V. 8.5% 1.63%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0.09% 1.40%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 1.36%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0.08% 1.32%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 0% 1.26%
  9. Federal Home Loan Banks 0% 1.21%
  10. Petroleos Mexicanos 6.7% 1.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEDLX % Rank
Bonds 		94.38% -0.02% 116.66% 30.18%
Cash 		7.52% -16.66% 101.67% 50.00%
Stocks 		1.08% -0.47% 2.07% 2.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.29% 0.00% 8.47% 42.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7.62%
Other 		-3.28% -3.28% 3.53% 98.78%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEDLX % Rank
Government 		52.29% 0.00% 99.79% 66.77%
Corporate 		39.57% 0.00% 93.26% 17.99%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.36% 0.00% 99.89% 51.22%
Securitized 		0.78% 0.00% 1.31% 6.40%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 64.87% 53.96%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7.62%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEDLX % Rank
Non US 		93.44% 0.00% 159.42% 40.85%
US 		0.94% -74.21% 36.99% 29.88%

TEDLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.17% 43.25% 67.81%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.10% 18.56%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 16.78%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

TEDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TEDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% 24.21%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 0.00% 218.00% 58.48%

TEDLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEDLX Category Low Category High TEDLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.07% 0.00% 27.78% 21.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEDLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEDLX Category Low Category High TEDLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.30% -2.28% 9.04% 38.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEDLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TEDLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Katherine Renfrew

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2014

7.68

7.7%

Katherine is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and serves as the sector lead for emerging and international developed market corporates and quasi-sovereign debt. She is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s suite of emerging markets debt strategies. Katherine joined the firm in 1997 and has held several roles relating to EM during her tenure, including South American regional analyst, trader, manager for the firm’s investments in Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions, and Asian and EMEA regional analyst. Prior to joining the firm, she was a fixed income securities analyst at MONY Capital Management and a financial analyst at Mattel Toys. Katherine was ranked as one of the Top 20 Female Portfolio Managers in the United States by Citywire Professional Buyer magazine in 2019 and 2018. Katherine graduated with a B.S. in Economics and a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Michigan and an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from the Columbia Business School at Columbia University.

Anupam Damani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2014

7.68

7.7%

Anupam is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and heads the international and emerging markets debt sector team, which selects non-U.S. credit securities for all products. She is the lead portfolio manager of the International Bond strategy and co-portfolio manager of the Emerging Markets Debt strategy and specializes in international sovereign credit, global rates and foreign currency. Anupam is also a member of the Investment Committee, which discusses and debates investment policy for all global fixed income products. Previously, Anupam was the sovereign research analyst for central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, lead emerging markets debt trader and portfolio manager for Eurozone Debt. Before joining the firm in 2005, she was an EMD portfolio manager and trader at Citigroup. Anupam began working in the investment industry in 1995. Anupam was ranked one of the 2018 Top 20 female portfolio managers in the United States by Citywire Professional Buyer magazine. Anupam graduated with a B.A. in Political Science and Economics from Calcutta University in India and an M.B.A. in Financial and Investment Management from Pace University, New York. She holds the CFA designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

