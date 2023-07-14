Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
3.6%
1 yr return
7.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$528 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.4%
Expense Ratio 0.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income securities of emerging market issuers or in instruments with economic characteristics similar to emerging market fixed-income securities. The Fund primarily invests in a broad range of sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate fixed-income securities rated B- or better but may also invest in fixed-income securities having a lower credit rating. The Fund does not rely exclusively on rating agencies when making investment decisions. Instead, the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), performs its own credit analysis, paying particular attention to economic trends and other market events. Country and individual issuer allocations are then overweighted or underweighted relative to the Fund’s benchmark index, the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI) Global Diversified (“EMBI-GD Index”), when Advisors believes that the Fund can take advantage of what appear to be undervalued, overlooked or misunderstood issuers that offer the potential to boost returns above that of the index. Fund holdings may be denominated in U.S. dollars or non-U.S. dollar currencies, including emerging market currencies. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
The Fund considers an “emerging market security” to be a security that is principally traded on a securities exchange of an emerging market or that is issued by an issuer that is located or has primary operations in an emerging market. The Fund generally defines an “emerging market” as any of the countries or markets represented in the Fund’s benchmark index, the EMBI-GD Index, or any other country or market with similar emerging characteristics.
The Fund may also engage in relative value trading, a strategy in which the Fund reallocates assets across different countries, currencies, sectors and maturities. Relative value trading is designed to enhance the Fund’s returns but increases the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate.
The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other fixed-income derivative instruments to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.
|Period
|TEDLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.3%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|60.56%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|22.86%
|2020
|0.4%
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|49.67%
|2019
|2.7%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|7.31%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|54.77%
|TEDLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEDLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|528 M
|49.1 K
|15.3 B
|35.33%
|Number of Holdings
|322
|4
|2121
|39.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|73.6 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|42.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.43%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|84.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEDLX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.38%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|30.18%
|Cash
|7.52%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|50.00%
|Stocks
|1.08%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|2.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.29%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|42.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.62%
|Other
|-3.28%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|98.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEDLX % Rank
|Government
|52.29%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|66.77%
|Corporate
|39.57%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|17.99%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.36%
|0.00%
|99.89%
|51.22%
|Securitized
|0.78%
|0.00%
|1.31%
|6.40%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|64.87%
|53.96%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEDLX % Rank
|Non US
|93.44%
|0.00%
|159.42%
|40.85%
|US
|0.94%
|-74.21%
|36.99%
|29.88%
|TEDLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.94%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|67.81%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|18.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.78%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|TEDLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TEDLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|24.21%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TEDLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|58.48%
|TEDLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEDLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.07%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|21.26%
|TEDLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TEDLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEDLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.30%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|38.08%
|TEDLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2021
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2019
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2016
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 26, 2014
7.68
7.7%
Katherine is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and serves as the sector lead for emerging and international developed market corporates and quasi-sovereign debt. She is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s suite of emerging markets debt strategies. Katherine joined the firm in 1997 and has held several roles relating to EM during her tenure, including South American regional analyst, trader, manager for the firm’s investments in Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions, and Asian and EMEA regional analyst. Prior to joining the firm, she was a fixed income securities analyst at MONY Capital Management and a financial analyst at Mattel Toys. Katherine was ranked as one of the Top 20 Female Portfolio Managers in the United States by Citywire Professional Buyer magazine in 2019 and 2018. Katherine graduated with a B.S. in Economics and a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Michigan and an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from the Columbia Business School at Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 26, 2014
7.68
7.7%
Anupam is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and heads the international and emerging markets debt sector team, which selects non-U.S. credit securities for all products. She is the lead portfolio manager of the International Bond strategy and co-portfolio manager of the Emerging Markets Debt strategy and specializes in international sovereign credit, global rates and foreign currency. Anupam is also a member of the Investment Committee, which discusses and debates investment policy for all global fixed income products. Previously, Anupam was the sovereign research analyst for central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, lead emerging markets debt trader and portfolio manager for Eurozone Debt. Before joining the firm in 2005, she was an EMD portfolio manager and trader at Citigroup. Anupam began working in the investment industry in 1995. Anupam was ranked one of the 2018 Top 20 female portfolio managers in the United States by Citywire Professional Buyer magazine. Anupam graduated with a B.A. in Political Science and Economics from Calcutta University in India and an M.B.A. in Financial and Investment Management from Pace University, New York. She holds the CFA designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.36
|6.11
