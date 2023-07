The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the WisdomTree Technology and Innovation 100 Index (the “Index”) through the use of a representative sampling strategy.

The Index is maintained by WisdomTree, Inc. (formerly, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.) (“WisdomTree” or the “Index Provider”) and is designed to provide exposure to U.S. exchange-listed companies principally engaged in offering, using, or developing products, processes, or services that will provide or will benefit significantly from technological advances and innovation. The Index constituents are determined by an Index committee that looks at sub-industries focusing on technology and/or innovation in the following categories: (i) software - companies; (ii) semiconductors - companies that produce semiconductors or semiconductor equipment and technology; (iii) other hardware – other technology hardware companies that produce or develop other equipment or physical elements used in technology infrastructure, devices or components (collectively, “Software and Hardware Companies”); (iv) media & entertainment; (v) biotechnology; (vi) financial technology (fintech) - companies that utilize technology to improve and automate the delivery and use of financial services; (vii) telecommunication services; and (viii) automobile makers. At least 50% of the Index constituent weight will meet the definition of Software and Hardware Companies and such companies will derive at least 50% of their revenue from one or more of the Software and Hardware Companies. The Index Provider is affiliated with WisdomTree Digital Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree Digital Management” or the “Adviser”).

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must also meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) have a market capitalization of at least $100 million; and (ii) an average daily dollar trading volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on an annual basis to include the top 100 companies by market capitalization that are U.S. exchange listed that meet the foregoing criteria. Constituents are weighted using modified market capitalization. At reconstitution, single constituent weights will be capped at 13% while the combined exposure of companies exceeding 5% will be capped at 40%. The Fund will publicly disclose its portfolio holdings daily. The Fund may be required to purchase or sell portfolio assets to track the Index as the Index reconstitutes and rebalances and/or in order to meet investor purchase or redemption requests. As a result, the Fund will engage in frequent trading of portfolio securities.

WisdomTree currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define equity securities within a sector. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of December 1, 2022, a significant portion of the Index is comprised of companies in the communication services and information technology sectors.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Use of Blockchain

As described further below, through its transfer agent, the Fund uses blockchain technology to maintain a secondary record of its shares. The following “Use of Blockchain” section describes what blockchain technology is and how the Fund uses it for the recording of its shares.

Although Securrency Transfers, Inc. the Fund’s transfer agent (“Securrency” or “Transfer Agent”), will maintain the official record of share ownership in book-entry form (the “Official Record”), the ownership of the Fund’s shares will also be recorded - or digitized - on the Stellar or Ethereum blockchains (the “Secondary Record”). The Transfer Agent will reconcile secondary blockchain transactions with the Fund’s records on at least a daily basis. Reconciliation involves maintaining a matching Official Record and Secondary Record of the total number of shares in circulation, the ownership of the shares at any given time, and all transactions between parties involving the shares. The policies and procedures of the Fund and the Transfer Agent both address the use of blockchain integrated recordkeeping systems. The Fund’s Board of Trustees has approved these policies and procedures, including those that address the use of blockchain integrated recordkeeping systems.

A blockchain is an open, distributed ledger that digitally records transactions in a verifiable and immutable (i.e., permanent) way using cryptography. A distributed ledger is a database in which data is stored in a decentralized manner. Cryptography is a method of storing and transmitting data in a particular form so that only those for whom it is intended can read and process it. A blockchain stores transaction data in “blocks” that are linked together to form a “chain”, and hence the name blockchain.

In order to facilitate the use of blockchain technology, a potential shareholder must have a blockchain wallet. WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc. (“WisdomTree”) provides a Stellar-based wallet service through the App (see “Purchase and Sale of Fund Shares” below). A blockchain wallet is a software application which stores a user’s “private key” and related digital assets and is used to facilitate sending digital assets on a particular blockchain. A “private key” is one of two numbers in a cryptographic “key pair.” A key pair consists of a “public key” and its corresponding private key, both of which are lengthy alphanumeric codes, derived together and possessing a unique relationship. The private key is used by the owner of a digital wallet to send (i.e., digitally sign and authenticate) digital assets and is private to the wallet owner. The public key is, as the name implies, public and open to others on the applicable blockchain to send digital assets to. The blockchain will only record public key information.

In order to maintain the Secondary Record, Securrency registers blockchain wallet addresses and associates them with relevant personal identifying information at the control location resulting in a registry of addresses that can participate in transactions. The personal identifying information necessary to associate a given share with the record owner of that share will be maintained by the Transfer Agent in a separate database that is not available to the public. The registry enforces transaction compliance through smart contracts by requiring the control location to co-sign a transaction after review. In this manner, Securrency prevents transactions between unknown persons or unknown blockchain wallets.

By leveraging Securrency’s blockchain infrastructure technology, it is anticipated that Fund shareholders will have the benefit of shares that may be operated on more than one blockchain, initially the Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. Shareholders can move the Secondary Record of ownership between the Stellar and Ethereum blockchains as desired through interoperability, with the Transfer Agent continuing to maintain the Official Record. This interoperability permits shareholders to potentially take advantage of the benefits of a supported blockchain of their choice (i.e., initially, the Stellar and Ethereum blockchains), such as transaction speed or efficiency, while also helping facilitate the Fund’s shares being available for purchase, sale, or transfer in the broader blockchain ecosystem.

The secondary recording of Fund shares on the blockchain will not affect the Fund’s investments in securities. The Fund will not directly or indirectly invest in any assets that rely on blockchain technology, such as cryptocurrencies.