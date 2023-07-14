Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
24.7%
1 yr return
24.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.2%
Net Assets
$33.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
94.0%
Expense Ratio 2.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 3.52%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser invests the Fund’s assets primarily in shares of any number of other no-load and load-waived mutual funds, which may include exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying Funds.” The Underlying Funds pursue their own investment objectives by investing in particular types of securities (e.g., equity or debt), emphasizing a particular investment style (e.g., value or growth), or emphasizing certain industries or sectors. Some of the Underlying Funds invest in the stocks of small, medium and large capitalization domestic or international companies while others invest in fixed-income securities of varying maturities (e.g., short-term, intermediate or long-term) and credit qualities (e.g., investment grade or lower than investment grade), including government and corporate bonds, as well as high-yield securities or “junk bonds.” Over time, the Fund’s asset mix is likely to consist of a combination of equity, fixed-income, or money market funds; however, the Fund reserves the right to invest all of its assets in any one of these asset classes depending upon market conditions and to actively trade in Underlying Funds. Additionally, the Fund may commit up to 80% of its net assets at any given time to Underlying Funds that invest in high-yield or “junk bond” securities. Although not its primary investment focus, the Fund also may purchase shares of international and global Underlying Funds that invest in securities of companies located outside of the U.S. when they meet the Adviser’s selective criteria. Such investments, however, will not comprise more than 5% of the Fund’s portfolio at any given time.
The Adviser is responsible for constructing and maintaining the allocation of the Fund’s assets in a timely combination of Underlying Funds that maximizes the Fund’s total return. The Adviser uses a “top down” approach to select Underlying Funds that begins with an analysis of the general economic outlook. The next step is to analyze historical market patterns with the goal of determining which categories and sectors are likely to perform well in certain economic conditions. Next, the Adviser analyzes the historical returns of a broad universe of mutual funds and selects those that exhibit the potential for superior growth based on factors including, but not limited to, their exposure to risk, historical performance, downside records, and competitive position.
To determine when to sell Underlying Funds, the Adviser analyzes how the general economic outlook could impact certain categories and sectors based on historical market patterns. The Adviser continuously monitors the pricing of each Underlying Fund to identify if it is performing as anticipated with the goal of selling an Underlying Fund when it appears to have reached its expected growth potential. The Adviser may sell an Underlying Fund prior to reaching this growth level if the economic outlook changes or it appears that the Underlying Fund is not reacting to current conditions as it has to similar periods in the past.
Because the Fund is a “fund of funds,” you will indirectly bear your proportionate share of any fees and expenses charged by the Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests in addition to the expenses of the Fund. Actual Underlying Fund expenses are expected to vary with changes in the allocation of the Fund’s assets among various Underlying Funds.
|Period
|TEBRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|24.7%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|1.65%
|1 Yr
|24.1%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|2.07%
|3 Yr
|13.8%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|1.26%
|5 Yr
|10.2%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|0.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|19.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|TEBRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.5%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|83.40%
|2021
|11.8%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|4.58%
|2020
|6.3%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|11.11%
|2019
|5.9%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|3.65%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|34.63%
|Period
|TEBRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|TEBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEBRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|33.8 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|83.95%
|Number of Holdings
|16
|2
|3255
|73.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.1 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|74.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|94.00%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|16.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEBRX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.62%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|9.47%
|Bonds
|3.09%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|77.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.63%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|7.41%
|Cash
|0.53%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|81.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.10%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|40.74%
|Other
|0.03%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|58.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEBRX % Rank
|Technology
|43.33%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|1.94%
|Financial Services
|19.74%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|11.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.05%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|51.46%
|Healthcare
|7.73%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|77.18%
|Industrials
|5.75%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|77.18%
|Communication Services
|5.18%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|54.37%
|Consumer Defense
|3.62%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|76.70%
|Energy
|2.23%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|79.61%
|Real Estate
|1.63%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|67.96%
|Utilities
|1.46%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|71.36%
|Basic Materials
|1.29%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|82.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEBRX % Rank
|US
|88.29%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|5.35%
|Non US
|7.33%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|41.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEBRX % Rank
|Corporate
|70.74%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|1.65%
|Cash & Equivalents
|18.40%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|71.19%
|Government
|8.54%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|70.37%
|Derivative
|2.19%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|27.57%
|Securitized
|0.13%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|45.27%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|41.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEBRX % Rank
|US
|2.79%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|74.49%
|Non US
|0.30%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|65.84%
|TEBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.03%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|19.33%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|90.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|38.75%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|TEBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TEBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TEBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|3.52%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|1.02%
|TEBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEBRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.31%
|51.26%
|TEBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TEBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEBRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.55%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|78.60%
|TEBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2002
20.18
20.2%
Mr. Teberg is the co-founder of First Associated Investment Advisors, Inc and has been its President since its inception in 1988. From August 1988 to February 2002, Mr. Teberg was a registered representative with Walnut Street Securities, Inc., a securities brokerage firm in St. Louis, Missouri. From February 2002 to April 2011, he was a registered representative with Askar Corp., a securities brokerage firm in Bloomington, Minnesota. Since May 2011, he has been a registered representative with Polar Investment Counsel, Inc., a securities brokerage firm in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. Mr. Teberg holds series 7, 24, and 63 licenses.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.69
|13.0
