Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Teberg Fund

mutual fund
TEBRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.89 -0.09 -0.47%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
No Load (TEBRX) Primary
TEBRX (Mutual Fund)

Teberg Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.89 -0.09 -0.47%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
No Load (TEBRX) Primary
TEBRX (Mutual Fund)

Teberg Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.89 -0.09 -0.47%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
No Load (TEBRX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Teberg Fund

TEBRX | Fund

$18.89

$33.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

24.7%

1 yr return

24.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.2%

Net Assets

$33.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

94.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.52%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Teberg Fund

TEBRX | Fund

$18.89

$33.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.03%

TEBRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 24.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Teberg Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Teberg
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Curtis Teberg

Fund Description

To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser invests the Fund’s assets primarily in shares of any number of other no-load and load-waived mutual funds, which may include exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying Funds.” The Underlying Funds pursue their own investment objectives by investing in particular types of securities (e.g., equity or debt), emphasizing a particular investment style (e.g., value or growth), or emphasizing certain industries or sectors. Some of the Underlying Funds invest in the stocks of small, medium and large capitalization domestic or international companies while others invest in fixed-income securities of varying maturities (e.g., short-term, intermediate or long-term) and credit qualities (e.g., investment grade or lower than investment grade), including government and corporate bonds, as well as high-yield securities or “junk bonds.” Over time, the Fund’s asset mix is likely to consist of a combination of equity, fixed-income, or money market funds; however, the Fund reserves the right to invest all of its assets in any one of these asset classes depending upon market conditions and to actively trade in Underlying Funds. Additionally, the Fund may commit up to 80% of its net assets at any given time to Underlying Funds that invest in high-yield or “junk bond” securities. Although not its primary investment focus, the Fund also may purchase shares of international and global Underlying Funds that invest in securities of companies located outside of the U.S. when they meet the Adviser’s selective criteria. Such investments, however, will not comprise more than 5% of the Fund’s portfolio at any given time.

The Adviser is responsible for constructing and maintaining the allocation of the Fund’s assets in a timely combination of Underlying Funds that maximizes the Fund’s total return. The Adviser uses a “top down” approach to select Underlying Funds that begins with an analysis of the general economic outlook. The next step is to analyze historical market patterns with the goal of determining which categories and sectors are likely to perform well in certain economic conditions. Next, the Adviser analyzes the historical returns of a broad universe of mutual funds and selects those that exhibit the potential for superior growth based on factors including, but not limited to, their exposure to risk, historical performance, downside records, and competitive position.

To determine when to sell Underlying Funds, the Adviser analyzes how the general economic outlook could impact certain categories and sectors based on historical market patterns. The Adviser continuously monitors the pricing of each Underlying Fund to identify if it is performing as anticipated with the goal of selling an Underlying Fund when it appears to have reached its expected growth potential. The Adviser may sell an Underlying Fund prior to reaching this growth level if the economic outlook changes or it appears that the Underlying Fund is not reacting to current conditions as it has to similar periods in the past.

Because the Fund is a “fund of funds,” you will indirectly bear your proportionate share of any fees and expenses charged by the Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests in addition to the expenses of the Fund. Actual Underlying Fund expenses are expected to vary with changes in the allocation of the Fund’s assets among various Underlying Funds.

Read More

TEBRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.7% -12.3% 53.7% 1.65%
1 Yr 24.1% -18.8% 40.4% 2.07%
3 Yr 13.8%* -18.4% 16.1% 1.26%
5 Yr 10.2%* -13.4% 10.2% 0.45%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% 19.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -48.5% 15.7% 83.40%
2021 11.8% -10.0% 21.8% 4.58%
2020 6.3% -5.8% 15.2% 11.11%
2019 5.9% -2.2% 6.5% 3.65%
2018 -1.5% -6.8% 0.3% 34.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.7% -23.0% 53.7% 1.65%
1 Yr 24.1% -18.8% 40.4% 2.07%
3 Yr 13.8%* -18.4% 16.1% 1.72%
5 Yr 10.2%* -13.4% 10.2% 0.47%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% 18.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -48.5% 15.7% 83.82%
2021 11.8% -10.0% 21.8% 4.58%
2020 6.3% -5.8% 15.2% 11.11%
2019 5.9% -2.2% 6.5% 3.65%
2018 -1.5% -6.8% 0.3% 52.68%

NAV & Total Return History

TEBRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEBRX Category Low Category High TEBRX % Rank
Net Assets 33.8 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 83.95%
Number of Holdings 16 2 3255 73.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 35.1 M 349 K 12.1 B 74.90%
Weighting of Top 10 94.00% 22.2% 100.0% 16.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A 8.49%
  2. Franklin Income Adv 4.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEBRX % Rank
Stocks 		95.62% 0.00% 238.38% 9.47%
Bonds 		3.09% 0.00% 106.59% 77.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.63% 0.00% 6.21% 7.41%
Cash 		0.53% -65.52% 88.88% 81.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.10% 0.00% 8.92% 40.74%
Other 		0.03% -72.87% 73.78% 58.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEBRX % Rank
Technology 		43.33% 0.00% 85.77% 1.94%
Financial Services 		19.74% 0.00% 98.22% 11.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.05% 0.00% 25.83% 51.46%
Healthcare 		7.73% 0.00% 38.63% 77.18%
Industrials 		5.75% 0.00% 23.85% 77.18%
Communication Services 		5.18% 0.00% 21.61% 54.37%
Consumer Defense 		3.62% 0.00% 37.51% 76.70%
Energy 		2.23% 0.00% 60.89% 79.61%
Real Estate 		1.63% 0.00% 99.45% 67.96%
Utilities 		1.46% 0.00% 91.12% 71.36%
Basic Materials 		1.29% 0.00% 56.73% 82.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEBRX % Rank
US 		88.29% -1.19% 235.84% 5.35%
Non US 		7.33% -6.82% 98.11% 41.98%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEBRX % Rank
Corporate 		70.74% 0.00% 98.28% 1.65%
Cash & Equivalents 		18.40% -72.56% 100.00% 71.19%
Government 		8.54% 0.00% 99.78% 70.37%
Derivative 		2.19% 0.00% 71.81% 27.57%
Securitized 		0.13% 0.00% 52.99% 45.27%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 41.98%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEBRX % Rank
US 		2.79% -17.22% 99.80% 74.49%
Non US 		0.30% -2.67% 63.37% 65.84%

TEBRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.03% 0.21% 4.40% 19.33%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.50% 90.95%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 38.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

TEBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TEBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.52% 1.75% 441.00% 1.02%

TEBRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEBRX Category Low Category High TEBRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.31% 51.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEBRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEBRX Category Low Category High TEBRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.55% -2.01% 13.72% 78.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEBRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TEBRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Curtis Teberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2002

20.18

20.2%

Mr. Teberg is the co-founder of First Associated Investment Advisors, Inc and has been its President since its inception in 1988. From August 1988 to February 2002, Mr. Teberg was a registered representative with Walnut Street Securities, Inc., a securities brokerage firm in St. Louis, Missouri. From February 2002 to April 2011, he was a registered representative with Askar Corp., a securities brokerage firm in Bloomington, Minnesota. Since May 2011, he has been a registered representative with Polar Investment Counsel, Inc., a securities brokerage firm in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. Mr. Teberg holds series 7, 24, and 63 licenses.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.69 13.0

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×