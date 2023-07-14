To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser invests the Fund’s assets primarily in shares of any number of other no-load and load-waived mutual funds, which may include exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “Underlying Funds.” The Underlying Funds pursue their own investment objectives by investing in particular types of securities (e.g., equity or debt), emphasizing a particular investment style (e.g., value or growth), or emphasizing certain industries or sectors. Some of the Underlying Funds invest in the stocks of small, medium and large capitalization domestic or international companies while others invest in fixed-income securities of varying maturities (e.g., short-term, intermediate or long-term) and credit qualities (e.g., investment grade or lower than investment grade), including government and corporate bonds, as well as high-yield securities or “junk bonds.” Over time, the Fund’s asset mix is likely to consist of a combination of equity, fixed-income, or money market funds; however, the Fund reserves the right to invest all of its assets in any one of these asset classes depending upon market conditions and to actively trade in Underlying Funds. Additionally, the Fund may commit up to 80% of its net assets at any given time to Underlying Funds that invest in high-yield or “junk bond” securities. Although not its primary investment focus, the Fund also may purchase shares of international and global Underlying Funds that invest in securities of companies located outside of the U.S. when they meet the Adviser’s selective criteria. Such investments, however, will not comprise more than 5% of the Fund’s portfolio at any given time.

The Adviser is responsible for constructing and maintaining the allocation of the Fund’s assets in a timely combination of Underlying Funds that maximizes the Fund’s total return. The Adviser uses a “top down” approach to select Underlying Funds that begins with an analysis of the general economic outlook. The next step is to analyze historical market patterns with the goal of determining which categories and sectors are likely to perform well in certain economic conditions. Next, the Adviser analyzes the historical returns of a broad universe of mutual funds and selects those that exhibit the potential for superior growth based on factors including, but not limited to, their exposure to risk, historical performance, downside records, and competitive position.

To determine when to sell Underlying Funds, the Adviser analyzes how the general economic outlook could impact certain categories and sectors based on historical market patterns. The Adviser continuously monitors the pricing of each Underlying Fund to identify if it is performing as anticipated with the goal of selling an Underlying Fund when it appears to have reached its expected growth potential. The Adviser may sell an Underlying Fund prior to reaching this growth level if the economic outlook changes or it appears that the Underlying Fund is not reacting to current conditions as it has to similar periods in the past.

Because the Fund is a “fund of funds,” you will indirectly bear your proportionate share of any fees and expenses charged by the Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests in addition to the expenses of the Fund. Actual Underlying Fund expenses are expected to vary with changes in the allocation of the Fund’s assets among various Underlying Funds.