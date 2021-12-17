Home
TEBMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Emerging Markets Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Jul 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowing for investment purposes) in bonds and other debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives. The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of emerging markets issuers, defined as securities: (1) that are from issuers in emerging markets as defined by global index providers designated by the investment adviser (for example, the investment adviser expects that most emerging markets included in any one of the Morgan Stanley Capital Index (MSCI) Emerging Markets or Frontier Market Indices or J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond and J.P. Morgan Global Bond Indices will be treated as emerging markets); (2) that are denominated in emerging markets currencies; (3) that are from issuers deemed to be suitable for the fund because they have or are expected to have significant economic exposure to emerging markets (through assets, revenues, or profits); (4) that are issued by countries rated Ba/BB or lower; or (5) that are issued by countries that are on an International Monetary Fund (“IMF”) program, have outstanding liabilities to the IMF or have exited an IMF program no more than five years earlier. The IMF’s primary purpose is to ensure the stability of the international monetary system. Under an IMF lending program, certain countries may request financial assistance to help correct balance of payment problems in those countries. The fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. The fund may invest in any quality debt securities with a wide range of maturities.

The fund may invest in forward currency contracts, futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The fund invests primarily in securities of emerging market issuers, including for example, sovereign debt of emerging market countries and debt of companies located in or with substantial business in emerging markets. Such securities may be rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” Ratings are only one of many factors the investment adviser considers when investing in emerging markets and are not necessarily determinative of the potential return on the investment.

The fund is nondiversified, which allows it to invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than would otherwise be the case.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

TEBMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEBMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TEBMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEBMX Category Low Category High TEBMX % Rank
Net Assets 868 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 582 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 176 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 20.26% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CAPITAL GROUP CENTRAL CASH FUND 5.68%
  2. SOUTH AFRICA (REPUBLIC OF) 2.55%
  3. MEXICO (UNITED MEXICAN STATES) (GOVERNMENT) 1.89%
  4. ARGENTINA REPUBLIC OF GOVERNMENT 1.85%
  5. UNITED STATES TREASURY 1.74%
  6. BRAZIL FEDERATIVE REPUBLIC OF (GOVERNMENT) 1.67%
  7. POLAND (REPUBLIC OF) 1.44%
  8. COLOMBIA (REPUBLIC OF) 1.23%
  9. SOUTH AFRICA (REPUBLIC OF) 1.17%
  10. MEXICO (UNITED MEXICAN STATES) (GOVERNMENT) 1.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEBMX % Rank
Bonds 		92.96% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		7.30% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.26% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEBMX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		5.68% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.26% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEBMX % Rank
Non US 		48.75% N/A N/A N/A
US 		44.20% N/A N/A N/A

TEBMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TEBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TEBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEBMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TEBMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEBMX Category Low Category High TEBMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEBMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEBMX Category Low Category High TEBMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEBMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TEBMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

