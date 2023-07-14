Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund may invest in common stocks of any capitalization, although it primarily focuses on smaller companies that the Fund’s advisor views to be out-of-favor, under-appreciated, and under-valued. The Fund’s advisor considers smaller capitalization companies to be those with market capitalization of $5 billion or lower at the time of purchase. The Fund generally holds between 25 to 50 positions. Because the Fund maintains a concentrated portfolio of out-of-favor stocks, the Fund’s investment approach typically has a long-term time horizon and the Fund may underperform its benchmark for extended periods of time.

The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total net assets in foreign securities, either directly or through the use of American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), which are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.

The Fund does not invest in tobacco, liquor, or gaming companies.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means that the securities laws do not limit the percentage of assets that it may invest in any one company (subject to certain limitations under the Internal Revenue Code).