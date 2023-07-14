Home
Towle Deep Value Fund

mutual fund
TDVFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.83 -0.28 -1.55%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Other (TDVFX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

4.3%

1 yr return

3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

18.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$117 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TDVFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Towle Deep Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Towle
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Towle

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund may invest in common stocks of any capitalization, although it primarily focuses on smaller companies that the Fund’s advisor views to be out-of-favor, under-appreciated, and under-valued. The Fund’s advisor considers smaller capitalization companies to be those with market capitalization of $5 billion or lower at the time of purchase. The Fund generally holds between 25 to 50 positions. Because the Fund maintains a concentrated portfolio of out-of-favor stocks, the Fund’s investment approach typically has a long-term time horizon and the Fund may underperform its benchmark for extended periods of time.

The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total net assets in foreign securities, either directly or through the use of American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), which are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.

The Fund does not invest in tobacco, liquor, or gaming companies.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means that the securities laws do not limit the percentage of assets that it may invest in any one company (subject to certain limitations under the Internal Revenue Code).

TDVFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TDVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -10.6% 21.3% 75.27%
1 Yr 3.8% -16.4% 28.1% 59.35%
3 Yr 18.8%* -16.2% 112.7% 11.90%
5 Yr -0.2%* -24.6% 42.3% 42.96%
10 Yr 2.1%* -21.2% 23.2% 28.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TDVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.1% -36.7% 212.9% 12.31%
2021 12.3% -38.4% 60.6% 33.18%
2020 1.8% -9.3% 66.8% 26.73%
2019 5.0% -5.9% 7.6% 32.29%
2018 -9.1% -12.3% -1.2% 97.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TDVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -12.9% 21.3% 71.61%
1 Yr 3.8% -16.4% 46.4% 55.36%
3 Yr 18.8%* -16.2% 112.7% 11.21%
5 Yr -0.2%* -19.1% 42.3% 50.00%
10 Yr 2.1%* -10.1% 23.2% 65.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TDVFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.1% -36.7% 212.9% 12.31%
2021 12.3% -38.4% 60.6% 33.18%
2020 1.8% -7.6% 66.8% 26.73%
2019 5.0% -5.9% 7.6% 32.29%
2018 -9.1% -12.3% -1.2% 98.51%

NAV & Total Return History

TDVFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TDVFX Category Low Category High TDVFX % Rank
Net Assets 117 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 77.25%
Number of Holdings 32 10 1551 96.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 54.9 M 812 K 2.82 B 59.22%
Weighting of Top 10 45.81% 4.8% 95.7% 6.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.26%
  2. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.26%
  3. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.26%
  4. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.26%
  5. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.26%
  6. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.26%
  7. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.26%
  8. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.26%
  9. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.26%
  10. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 6.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TDVFX % Rank
Stocks 		93.66% 14.38% 100.16% 93.49%
Cash 		6.26% -52.43% 47.85% 6.72%
Other 		0.08% -0.88% 5.25% 3.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 42.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 41.21%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 41.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TDVFX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		46.01% 0.00% 51.62% 0.44%
Energy 		23.92% 0.00% 29.42% 0.44%
Industrials 		14.80% 0.65% 48.61% 71.33%
Technology 		7.91% 0.00% 34.03% 62.36%
Consumer Defense 		3.77% 0.00% 13.22% 51.42%
Financial Services 		3.59% 0.00% 35.71% 98.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 86.43%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 44.41% 95.84%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.76% 98.69%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 24.90% 94.09%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 67.30% 98.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TDVFX % Rank
US 		90.55% 11.42% 100.16% 83.30%
Non US 		3.11% 0.00% 78.53% 44.25%

TDVFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TDVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.05% 37.36% 58.30%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.50% 53.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 52.17%

Sales Fees

TDVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TDVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.50% 2.00% 15.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TDVFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 7.00% 252.00% 46.42%

TDVFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TDVFX Category Low Category High TDVFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 56.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TDVFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TDVFX Category Low Category High TDVFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.42% -1.43% 4.13% 90.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TDVFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TDVFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Towle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2011

10.59

10.6%

Christopher D. Towle joined Towle & Co. and served as a member of the investment team since 1994 and has been instrumental in all aspects of the firm's growth and development. As in integral member of the investment team, he shares responsibility for the investment management process including portfolio management, trading, and research. Prior to 1994, he served as a General Manager of H. H. Brown Shoe Co., Inc., an operating subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, with full line responsibility for a division of the company. He started his professional career as a Senior Credit Analyst at Manufacturers Hanover Trust in New York City. Chris graduated from Williams College in Williamstown, MA with a B.A. in history in 1990 and received an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis in 1998.

Wesley Tibbetts

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2011

10.59

10.6%

Wesley R. Tibbetts, CFA, joined Towle & Co. in 2010 as a valued member of the investment team with broad duties across the portfolio management and research process. Previously, Wes was an analyst at Lehman Brothers under the Private Equity division and at Neuberger Berman within the NB Alternatives group. While at these organizations, he analyzed buyout, venture capital and distressed debt funds as a part of his group’s private equity fund of funds platform. In addition, Wes shared duties in the analysis, management and reporting of a listed private equity fund. Wes graduated summa cum laude with a BBA in Finance from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University in 2008. He is a CFA charterholder.

Peter Lewis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2011

10.59

10.6%

Mr. Peter J. Lewis, CFA, Director of Research, has been a member of the Towle team since 2001. Prior to Towle & Co, Mr. Lewis was President of Principle Research, Inc. From 1991 to 1998, Mr. Lewis was a Partner and department leader at Edward Jones & Co., where he developed a seven-person research team responsible for determining the suitability of all products sold by the company. Before 1991, Mr. Lewis worked as a Senior Credit Analyst for three years at the Bank of New York.

James Shields

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

James M. Shields, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Towle in 2013. Previously, Mr. Shields was a Manager at Deloitte Financial Advisory Services and an Analyst at Marshall & Stevens in the Business and Intangible Asset Valuation groups. While at these organizations, Mr. Shields managed a team of analysts, valued privately held companies, and valued intangible assets for multinational transactions. Mr. Shields graduated from the University of Missouri with a BBA in finance & banking/real estate and received an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He holds the distinction of Chartered Financial Analyst.

G. Barthelmess

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Luke joined Towle & Co. in June 2018 after serving the firm in a consulting role while completing his MBA. Prior to business school, Luke was an analyst at Kinderhook Partners, an employee-owned investment manager that invests globally in public and private companies. While at Kinderhook, he analyzed search funds, micro-cap and small-cap stocks, and leveraged control investments. Prior to joining Kinderhook, he played quarterback for the Stuttgart Scorpions in the German Football League. Luke graduated cum laude with BA degrees in mathematics & economics from Lawrence University and received an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

