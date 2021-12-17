Home
American Funds 2055 Target Date Retirement Fund

TDFWX (Mutual Fund)

TDFWX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$12.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

77.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TDFWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds 2055 Target Date Retirement Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund will attempt to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a mix of American Funds in different combinations and weightings. The underlying American Funds represent a variety of fund categories, including growth funds, growth-and-income funds, equity-income funds, balanced funds and fixed income funds. The fund categories represent differing investment objectives and strategies. For example, growth funds seek long-term growth primarily through investing in both U.S. stocks and stocks of issuers domiciled outside the U.S. Growth-and-income funds seek long-term growth and income primarily through investments in stocks. Equity-income and balanced funds generally strive for income and growth through stocks and/or fixed income investments, while fixed income funds seek current income through investments in bonds or in other fixed income instruments.

The fund is designed for investors who plan to retire in, or close to, the fund’s target date – that is, the year designated in the fund’s name. However, investors may purchase shares of the fund throughout the life of the fund, including after the target date. In an effort to achieve the fund’s overall investment objective, the fund will continue to provide equity and fixed income exposure in varying amounts after the target date has passed.

The fund’s investment adviser periodically reviews the investment strategies and asset mix of the underlying funds and may, from time to time, rebalance or modify the asset mix of the funds and change the underlying fund investments. The investment adviser may also determine not to change the underlying fund allocations, particularly in response to short-term market movements, if in its opinion the combination of underlying funds is appropriate to meet the fund’s investment objective.

According to its current investment approach, the investment adviser will continue to manage the fund for approximately thirty years after the fund reaches its target date. As reflected in the glide path below, the fund’s asset allocations will change throughout this period. Thirty years after its target date, the fund may be combined with other funds in a single portfolio with an investment allocation that will not evolve beyond that which is in effect at that time.

The following glide path chart illustrates the investment approach of the fund by showing how its investment in the various fund categories will change over time. The glide path represents the shifting of asset classes over time and shows how the fund’s asset mix becomes relatively more conservative – both prior to and after retirement – as time elapses. Although the glide path is meant to dampen the fund’s potential volatility as retirement approaches, the fund is not designed for a lump sum redemption at the retirement date. The fund’s asset allocation strategy promotes asset accumulation prior to retirement, but it is also intended to provide equity exposure throughout retirement to deliver capital growth potential. The fund will seek dividend income to help dampen risk while maintaining equity exposure, and will invest in fixed income securities to help provide current income, capital preservation and inflation protection. The allocations shown reflect the target allocations as of January 1, 2023.

Investment approach

The investment adviser anticipates that the fund will invest its assets within a range that deviates no more than 10% above or below the investment approach set forth above. For example, a 40% target allocation to growth funds is not expected to be greater than 50% nor less than 30%. The investment adviser will monitor the fund on an ongoing basis and may make modifications to either the investment approach or the underlying fund allocations that the investment adviser believes could benefit shareholders.

TDFWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TDFWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TDFWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TDFWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TDFWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TDFWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TDFWX Category Low Category High TDFWX % Rank
Net Assets 12.1 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 16 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 9.37 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 77.25% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC 9.46%
  2. NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND (NPF) 9.37%
  3. FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS 9.03%
  4. CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH INCOME FUND 8.93%
  5. WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND (WMIF) 8.11%
  6. AMCAP FUND 6.98%
  7. GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA (THE) 6.98%
  8. INVESTMENT COMPANY OF AMERICA 6.44%
  9. AMERICAN BALANCED FUND (AMBAL) 5.97%
  10. AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND (GBAL) 5.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TDFWX % Rank
Stocks 		100.01% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TDFWX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TDFWX % Rank
US 		100.01% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TDFWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TDFWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TDFWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TDFWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TDFWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TDFWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TDFWX Category Low Category High TDFWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TDFWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TDFWX Category Low Category High TDFWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TDFWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

TDFWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

