The fund’s sub-adviser, Aegon Asset Management UK plc (the “sub-adviser”), deploys an active strategy that generally invests in large and middle U.S. capitalization companies, focusing on those that pay dividends and that the sub-adviser views as having a favorable sustainability profile. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in equity securities. The sub-adviser generally looks to buy stocks and hold them over multi-year periods in an effort to benefit from the compounding effects of increasing dividends. When selecting dividend-paying stocks, the sub-adviser normally seeks to invest in companies that fall within one of three groupings established by the sub-adviser. One group is “compounders” or those companies that the sub-adviser sees as consistent annual dividend growers with long-term records of growing dividend-per-share. A second group is “hoarders” or those companies that are viewed by the sub-adviser as having the operating success and balance sheet strength to potentially increase dividend payout ratios and positively surprise the market. The third group is “de-equitizers” with capital structures that the sub-adviser believes offer the potential for mergers and acquisitions or share buy-backs. In addition, the sub-adviser seeks to invest in stocks of companies with what the sub-adviser views as having positive sustainability credentials. The sub-adviser applies its sustainability assessment framework in evaluating each company considered for the fund. A small range of industries with what are seen as having poor sustainability profiles are excluded by the sub-adviser from the investible universe at the start of the investment process. These industries currently are: tobacco, weapons, nuclear power, gambling, animal mistreatment, adult entertainment, genetic modification for agricultural purposes, coal, and oil exploration and production. Sustainability credentials of each eligible company are assessed by the sub-adviser through proprietary analysis focusing on what the sub-adviser views as material sustainability factors with clear links to risks and opportunities. Sustainability research by the sub-adviser’s Responsible Investment team, composed of employees of the sub-adviser and certain of its affiliates, forms a key part of the sub-adviser’s investment process. The Responsible Investment team independently conducts sustainability research on each company proposed for investment by the sub-adviser’s investment team. The sustainability research uses a three-dimensional framework to analyze each company, looking at (i) its products (what it does), (ii) its practices (how it does it) and (iii) its sustainable improvement (is it improving from a sustainability perspective or does it have plans to do so?). The outcome of this analysis is that each company proposed for investment by the investment team is classified by the Responsible Investment team as either a sustainability “leader”, “improver”, or “laggard”, and the sub-adviser may only invest in companies identified as leaders or improvers. • Sustainability “leaders” are companies that the Responsible Investment team believes exhibit top-quartile performance relative to global and regional peers from a combination of positive operational practices and being strategically well positioned with regard to the impact of their products or services. Activities that generate clear positive impact are viewed positively by the team. • “Improvers” are companies in which the Responsible Investment team has identified sustainability issues that need to be addressed but where the team believes the company is taking action to address these and is showing clear signs of improvement. • “Laggards” have, in the Responsible Investment team’s view, a poor product impact and/or have unacceptably low operational standards. If a company is classified as a “laggard” by the Responsible Investment team, the company is not eligible for inclusion in the fund. The sub-adviser constructs a portfolio of individual stocks, selected on a “bottom-up” basis, meaning that it selects individual securities based on their specific merits, using fundamental analysis. The fund will typically consist of approximately 35 to 50 stocks with individual position sizes generally ranging from 1% to 10% of the fund’s net assets (10% maximum position weighting). Non-U.S. stocks, including American Depository Receipts (ADRs), are limited to 10% of the fund’s net assets. Annual portfolio turnover is anticipated to normally be less than 40%. The sub-adviser generally employs a fully invested strategy. Therefore, under normal market conditions, cash and cash equivalents will generally be less than 5% of the fund’s net assets. The fund may invest in index-traded futures to equitize cash in order to gain general equity market exposure until investments are made into stocks of individual companies. All investments by the fund, with the exception of cash, cash equivalents and index-traded futures, are subject to the sub-adviser’s sustainability assessment framework.