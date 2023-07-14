Home
Touchstone Anti-Benchmark US Core Equity Fund

mutual fund
TDECX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.82 -0.02 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TDELX) Primary No Load (TDEYX) A (TDEAX) C (TDECX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.1%

1 yr return

-22.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.2%

Net Assets

$25 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TDECX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Anti-Benchmark US Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Oct 05, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Guillaume Toison

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in U.S. equity securities. The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. The Fund pursues its objective by seeking to track the total return, before fees and expenses, of the TOBAM Anti-Benchmark® US Core Equity Index (the "Index"). The Index is a proprietary rules–based index created by the Fund's sub–advisor, TOBAM S.A.S. ("TOBAM"), that is designed to create a more diversified equity portfolio of U.S. equity securities relative to traditional market capitalization weighted benchmarks. The Fund intends to fully replicate the Index to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as the Index.
The equity securities that comprise the Index include common stock and preferred stock. These securities may be listed on an exchange or traded over-the-counter.
The Index is based on TOBAM's proprietary quantitative model, which selects and weights companies to maximize diversification. TOBAM quantitatively selects securities, subject to certain constraints, that maximize the portfolio's patented Diversification Ratio®, a proprietary mathematical metric based on the volatility of each Index constituent and its correlation to the other Index constituents. Such constraints include a minimum and maximum weight for any given stock. TOBAM's Anti-Benchmark® strategy seeks to avoid the concentration risk that exists in traditional market capitalization-weighted indices through its quantitative approach to diversification.
The Index typically is reconstituted (i.e., Index constituents are added or deleted and weights are reset) and rebalanced monthly. The Fund will be reconstituted and rebalanced following the same schedule as the Index. The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading as part of its principal investment strategies.
Read More

TDECX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TDECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -23.7% 31.6% 96.49%
1 Yr -22.7% -41.1% 28.9% 99.50%
3 Yr -7.0%* -20.8% 20.7% 97.93%
5 Yr -10.2%* -15.0% 80.6% 98.63%
10 Yr -2.6%* -10.0% 11.3% 82.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TDECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.4% -52.6% 20.1% 96.19%
2021 2.4% -25.0% 15.1% 74.68%
2020 2.0% -2.9% 196.6% 70.78%
2019 -2.6% -2.6% 8.3% 100.00%
2018 -2.3% -11.1% 0.0% 17.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TDECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -27.0% 31.6% 86.22%
1 Yr -22.7% -41.1% 48.6% 99.25%
3 Yr -7.0%* -20.8% 20.7% 97.88%
5 Yr -10.2%* -15.0% 80.6% 99.13%
10 Yr -2.6%* -9.0% 12.9% 95.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TDECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.4% -52.6% 20.1% 96.19%
2021 2.4% -25.0% 15.1% 74.68%
2020 2.0% -2.9% 196.6% 70.78%
2019 -2.6% -2.6% 8.3% 100.00%
2018 -2.3% -11.1% 0.0% 31.96%

NAV & Total Return History

TDECX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TDECX Category Low Category High TDECX % Rank
Net Assets 25 M 481 K 145 B 89.78%
Number of Holdings 82 1 2445 53.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.56 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 86.57%
Weighting of Top 10 28.40% 2.9% 100.0% 34.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.45%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 4.45%
  3. Microsoft Corp 4.42%
  4. NortonLifeLock Inc 3.08%
  5. Domino's Pizza Inc 3.04%
  6. Kellogg Co 2.99%
  7. Gilead Sciences Inc 2.98%
  8. General Mills Inc 2.97%
  9. Consolidated Edison Inc 2.94%
  10. JM Smucker Co 2.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TDECX % Rank
Stocks 		99.35% 0.00% 100.57% 30.60%
Cash 		0.65% -2.51% 100.00% 67.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 96.02%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 94.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 96.02%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 96.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TDECX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		24.91% 0.00% 32.18% 1.00%
Healthcare 		20.78% 0.00% 47.15% 2.49%
Technology 		10.72% 0.00% 40.65% 88.78%
Communication Services 		9.95% 0.00% 30.98% 4.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.91% 2.49% 46.48% 71.32%
Real Estate 		6.68% 0.00% 25.82% 61.10%
Utilities 		4.47% 0.00% 18.97% 39.15%
Basic Materials 		4.14% 0.00% 26.18% 72.32%
Financial Services 		3.32% 0.00% 46.10% 97.01%
Industrials 		2.57% 0.00% 45.89% 98.00%
Energy 		2.55% 0.00% 58.13% 81.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TDECX % Rank
US 		96.81% 0.00% 100.04% 45.02%
Non US 		2.54% 0.00% 27.19% 41.04%

TDECX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TDECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.22% 0.03% 33.98% 5.84%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.50% 19.75%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 100.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 61.97%

Sales Fees

TDECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% 84.83%

Trading Fees

TDECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TDECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 0.00% 321.00% 67.14%

TDECX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TDECX Category Low Category High TDECX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 97.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TDECX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TDECX Category Low Category High TDECX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.04% -2.06% 3.38% 70.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TDECX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TDECX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Guillaume Toison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Guillaume Toison is a Portfolio Manager for TOBAM, which he joined in 2006 as an equity portfolio manager. Previously, Guillaume was a quantitative analyst for Credit Agricole Asset Management in Paris and part of the team that pioneered the development of the company’s statistical arbitrage strategies. In 2004, Guillaume graduated from Télécom ParisTech (ENST Paris) in Mathematics, Computer Science and Telecommunications.

Mara Maccagnan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Mara Maccagnan, Portfolio Manager. Ms. Maccagnan is a portfolio manager with more than 7 years’ experience in the investment industry. She started her career in 2011 in the structuring department of Banca IMI. She moved in the structured fund team of ANIMA Asset Management Ltd in Dublin in 2012. From 2014 to 2018 she was a portfolio.

Ayaaz Allymun

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Ayaaz Allymun is Portfolio Manager at TOBAM, which he joined in 2008 as a portfolio manager and researcher. Prior to his TOBAM appointment, Ayaaz was a portfolio manager at Credit Agricole Asset Management in Paris from 2004-08. He also has experience as a quantitative analyst in the Financial Engineering team at Credit Lyonnais Asset Management. In that role he had responsibility for developing systems solutions for equity portfolio managers.

Tarik Allouache

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2019

2.62

2.6%

Tarik Allouache, Associate, Equity Portfolio Manager. Mr. Allouache joined TOBAM S.A.S. in December 2016 as Risk Manager. Mr. Allouache transitioned to the Portfolio Management team at TOBAM in January 2019. Prior to TOBAM, Mr. Allouache was a quantitative analyst at Société Générale where he was responsible for valuations and risk analysis of structured products and derivatives. He worked with the trading desk and portfolio managers to build models to optimize and manage risk of their portfolios. He holds an Engineering degree from ESILV Paris in Mathematics and Computer science and Master of Quantitative Finance from UTS Sydney.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

