The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in U.S. equity securities. The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. The Fund pursues its objective by seeking to track the total return, before fees and expenses, of the TOBAM Anti-Benchmark® US Core Equity Index (the "Index"). The Index is a proprietary rules–based index created by the Fund's sub–advisor, TOBAM S.A.S. ("TOBAM"), that is designed to create a more diversified equity portfolio of U.S. equity securities relative to traditional market capitalization weighted benchmarks. The Fund intends to fully replicate the Index to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as the Index.

The equity securities that comprise the Index include common stock and preferred stock. These securities may be listed on an exchange or traded over-the-counter.

The Index is based on TOBAM's proprietary quantitative model, which selects and weights companies to maximize diversification. TOBAM quantitatively selects securities, subject to certain constraints, that maximize the portfolio's patented Diversification Ratio®, a proprietary mathematical metric based on the volatility of each Index constituent and its correlation to the other Index constituents. Such constraints include a minimum and maximum weight for any given stock. TOBAM's Anti-Benchmark® strategy seeks to avoid the concentration risk that exists in traditional market capitalization-weighted indices through its quantitative approach to diversification.