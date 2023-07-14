Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-19.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.8%
Net Assets
$25 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.4%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 59.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TDEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|96.24%
|1 Yr
|-19.1%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|99.25%
|3 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|96.89%
|5 Yr
|-8.8%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|97.53%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|77.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|TDEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.2%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|94.92%
|2021
|2.6%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|72.35%
|2020
|1.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|73.99%
|2019
|-2.0%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|99.44%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|12.61%
|Period
|TDEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|85.96%
|1 Yr
|-19.1%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|99.00%
|3 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|96.83%
|5 Yr
|-8.8%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|97.67%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-9.0%
|12.9%
|92.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|TDEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.2%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|94.92%
|2021
|2.6%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|72.35%
|2020
|1.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|73.99%
|2019
|-2.0%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|99.44%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|22.58%
|TDEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TDEAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|25 M
|481 K
|145 B
|89.28%
|Number of Holdings
|82
|1
|2445
|52.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.56 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|86.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.40%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|33.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TDEAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.35%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|30.10%
|Cash
|0.65%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|66.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|12.44%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|11.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|10.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|11.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TDEAX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|24.91%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|0.50%
|Healthcare
|20.78%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|2.00%
|Technology
|10.72%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|88.28%
|Communication Services
|9.95%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|4.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.91%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|70.82%
|Real Estate
|6.68%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|60.60%
|Utilities
|4.47%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|38.65%
|Basic Materials
|4.14%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|71.82%
|Financial Services
|3.32%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|96.51%
|Industrials
|2.57%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|97.51%
|Energy
|2.55%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|81.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TDEAX % Rank
|US
|96.81%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|44.53%
|Non US
|2.54%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|40.55%
|TDEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|31.22%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|18.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|32.31%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|60.31%
|TDEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|81.25%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TDEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TDEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|59.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|65.72%
|TDEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TDEAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|37.22%
|TDEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TDEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TDEAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.71%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|31.08%
|TDEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$2.817
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Ayaaz Allymun is Portfolio Manager at TOBAM, which he joined in 2008 as a portfolio manager and researcher. Prior to his TOBAM appointment, Ayaaz was a portfolio manager at Credit Agricole Asset Management in Paris from 2004-08. He also has experience as a quantitative analyst in the Financial Engineering team at Credit Lyonnais Asset Management. In that role he had responsibility for developing systems solutions for equity portfolio managers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Guillaume Toison is a Portfolio Manager for TOBAM, which he joined in 2006 as an equity portfolio manager. Previously, Guillaume was a quantitative analyst for Credit Agricole Asset Management in Paris and part of the team that pioneered the development of the company’s statistical arbitrage strategies. In 2004, Guillaume graduated from Télécom ParisTech (ENST Paris) in Mathematics, Computer Science and Telecommunications.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Mara Maccagnan, Portfolio Manager. Ms. Maccagnan is a portfolio manager with more than 7 years’ experience in the investment industry. She started her career in 2011 in the structuring department of Banca IMI. She moved in the structured fund team of ANIMA Asset Management Ltd in Dublin in 2012. From 2014 to 2018 she was a portfolio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 18, 2019
2.62
2.6%
Tarik Allouache, Associate, Equity Portfolio Manager. Mr. Allouache joined TOBAM S.A.S. in December 2016 as Risk Manager. Mr. Allouache transitioned to the Portfolio Management team at TOBAM in January 2019. Prior to TOBAM, Mr. Allouache was a quantitative analyst at Société Générale where he was responsible for valuations and risk analysis of structured products and derivatives. He worked with the trading desk and portfolio managers to build models to optimize and manage risk of their portfolios. He holds an Engineering degree from ESILV Paris in Mathematics and Computer science and Master of Quantitative Finance from UTS Sydney.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
