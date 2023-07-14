Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of "China companies.” The Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of China companies, which are those:

·that are organized under the laws of, or with a principal office in, the People’s Republic of China (China), Hong Kong or Taiwan; or.

·for which the principal trading market is in China, Hong Kong or Taiwan; or

·that derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods or services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China.

The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock. The Fund also invests in American, Global and European Depositary Receipts. China companies may be any size across the entire market capitalization spectrum, including midsize companies and smaller, newly organized and relatively unseasoned issuers. Investments in Chinese companies may be made through a special structure known as a variable interest entity (VIE) that is designed to provide foreign investors with exposure to Chinese companies that operate in certain sectors in which China restricts or prohibits foreign investments. In addition to the Fund's main investments, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities that do not qualify as China company securities, but whose issuers, in the judgment of the investment manager, are expected to benefit from developments in the economy of China, Hong Kong or Taiwan. The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a fundamental research, value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s profit and loss outlook, balance sheet strength, cash flow trends and asset value in relation to the current price of the company's securities.