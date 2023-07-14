The Fund normally will invest at least 75% of its total assets in the following Traditional Funds according to the following approximate range of percentages:

Timothy Plan Traditional Fund % of Fund’s Net Assets Invested in Traditional Fund Large/Mid Cap Growth Fund 0 - 15% Large/Mid Cap Value Fund 0 - 15% Small Cap Value Fund 0 - 10% Aggressive Growth Fund 0 - 5% International Fund 0 - 20% High Yield Bond Fund 5 - 15% Defensive Strategies Fund 5 - 30% Israel Common Values Fund 0 - 10% Fixed Income Fund 20 - 40% US Large / Mid Cap Core ETF 0 - 30% US High Dividend Stock ETF 0 - 25% International ETF 0 - 25% US Small Cap Core ETF 0 - 15%

Timothy Partners, Ltd. (“TPL”) will determine the specific asset allocation program on a continuous basis, based on its forecast of the overall market. On each day that the Fund is open for business, TPL will review the asset allocation program and reallocate, as necessary, and will reallocate for any new underlying funds in which the Fund may elect to invest. The Advisor also will reallocate the Fund’s investments in the Traditional Funds at the end of each fiscal quarter to maintain the asset allocation program.