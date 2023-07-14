Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.5%
1 yr return
1.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$91.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.5%
Expense Ratio 1.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.50%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in credit instruments and derivative instruments that are linked to, or provide investment exposure to, credit instruments. The fund defines credit instruments broadly to include any debt instrument or instrument with debt-like characteristics. The fund’s investments in credit instruments typically include corporate and sovereign bonds, bank loans, convertible securities and preferred stocks, and securitized instruments, which are vehicles backed by pools of assets such as mortgages, loans, or other receivables.
The fund may invest without limit in bonds that are rated below investment grade (below BBB, or an equivalent rating) or are not rated by established credit rating agencies (commonly referred to as “high yield” bonds or “junk” bonds), as well as bank loans and other instruments that are rated below investment grade or are not rated by established credit rating agencies. Such investments should be considered speculative and may include distressed and defaulted securities. The fund may invest in bonds and other instruments of any maturity and does not attempt to maintain any particular weighted average maturity or duration.
High yield bonds tend to provide high income in an effort to compensate investors for their higher risk of default, which is the failure to make required interest or principal payments. High yield bond issuers often include small or relatively new companies lacking the history or capital to merit investment-grade status, former blue chip companies downgraded because of financial problems, companies electing to borrow heavily to finance or avoid a takeover or buyout, and firms with heavy debt loads.
While high yield corporate bonds are typically issued with a fixed interest rate, bank loans have floating interest rates that reset periodically (typically quarterly or monthly). Bank loans represent amounts borrowed by companies or other entities from banks and other lenders. In many cases, the borrowing companies have significantly more debt than equity and the loans have been issued in connection with recapitalizations, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, or refinancings. The loans held by the fund may be senior or subordinate obligations of the borrower, and may or may not be secured by collateral. The fund may acquire bank loans directly from a lender or through the agent, as an assignment from another lender who holds a floating rate loan, or as a participation interest in another lender’s floating rate loan or portion thereof. The fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in bank loans.
The fund may invest in securities issued by both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including emerging markets (and frontier markets) issuers, and up to 50% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in non-U.S. dollar-denominated holdings. The fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securitized instruments, which may include residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, asset-backed securities, and other instruments backed by pools of assets. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks and securities that are convertible into, or which carry warrants for, common stocks and other equity securities.
In addition, the fund may use credit default swaps and options in keeping with the fund’s objective. Credit default swaps and options would primarily be used to gain exposure to a particular issuer or security, although credit default swaps may also be used to protect the fund against an expected credit event.
|Period
|TCRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|51.67%
|1 Yr
|1.5%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|52.24%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|51.45%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|33.60%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TCRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|36.90%
|2021
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|27.77%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|54.53%
|2019
|1.9%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|52.66%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|21.54%
|Period
|TCRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|48.48%
|1 Yr
|1.5%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|46.53%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|51.15%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|36.97%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TCRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|37.04%
|2021
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|27.77%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|54.53%
|2019
|1.9%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|55.88%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|35.04%
|TCRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCRRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|91.5 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|83.69%
|Number of Holdings
|323
|2
|2736
|52.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.2 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|77.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.47%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|27.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCRRX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.62%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|59.25%
|Cash
|2.12%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|65.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.06%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|5.04%
|Stocks
|1.30%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|27.26%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.89%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|61.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|86.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCRRX % Rank
|Utilities
|38.98%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.44%
|Communication Services
|22.33%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|20.21%
|Basic Materials
|22.19%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.92%
|Real Estate
|13.44%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|10.10%
|Technology
|3.07%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|14.51%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.97%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|80.83%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.72%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.30%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCRRX % Rank
|US
|1.30%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|26.66%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|89.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCRRX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.30%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|36.94%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.15%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|72.01%
|Municipal
|1.17%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|0.29%
|Government
|0.37%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|24.24%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|84.42%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|92.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCRRX % Rank
|US
|83.76%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|30.12%
|Non US
|9.86%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|75.79%
|TCRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|42.73%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|56.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.79%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TCRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TCRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|61.82%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TCRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.50%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|31.52%
|TCRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCRRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.69%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|20.20%
|TCRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TCRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCRRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.37%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|12.19%
|TCRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.067
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 08, 2015
6.9
6.9%
Rodney Rayburn is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division. He is president and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Credit Opportunities Fund. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price in 2014, Rodney spent five years as a managing director at Värde Partners in Minneapolis, where he was actively involved in performing and nonperforming loans, bonds, and reorganized equities across a variety of industries. Prior to that, he was a senior investment analyst at Stark Investments in Milwaukee. Rodney earned a B.S. in economics from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. in finance and economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...