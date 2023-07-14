Home
Vitals

YTD Return

5.0%

1 yr return

-7.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$3.77 B

Holdings in Top 10

44.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TCREX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Copp

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of companies that are principally engaged in or related to the real estate industry (“real estate securities”), including those that own significant real estate assets, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities of such companies. The Fund is actively managed using a research-oriented process with a focus on cash flows, asset values and Teachers Advisors, LLC’s (“Advisors”) belief in management’s ability to increase shareholder value. The Fund does not invest directly in real estate. The Fund concentrates its investments in the real estate industry. From time to time, the Fund may also invest in debt securities of companies principally engaged in or related to the real estate industry. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

An issuer is principally “engaged in” or principally “related to” the real estate industry if at least 50% of its assets, gross income or net profits are attributable to ownership, construction, management or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate, or to products or services related to the real estate industry. The Fund typically invests in securities issued by equity REITs (which directly own real estate), mortgage REITs (which make short-term construction or real estate development loans or invest in long-term mortgages or mortgage pools), real estate brokers and developers, homebuilders, companies that manage real estate and companies that own substantial amounts of real estate. Businesses related to the real estate industry include manufacturers and distributors of building supplies and financial institutions that make or service mortgage loans.

The Fund also may invest up to 15% of its assets in real estate securities of foreign issuers and up to 20% of its assets in equity (including preferred stock) and debt securities of issuers that are not engaged in or related to the real estate industry. The benchmark index for the Fund is the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index.

Read More

TCREX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -10.9% 328.6% 61.73%
1 Yr -7.0% -35.3% 246.7% 52.16%
3 Yr 1.7%* -14.0% 46.9% 54.58%
5 Yr 1.7%* -14.6% 23.4% 21.49%
10 Yr 2.4%* -7.6% 9.9% 19.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.1% -51.3% 81.2% 65.94%
2021 16.1% -3.9% 24.3% 34.69%
2020 -0.3% -14.7% 10.5% 7.91%
2019 5.4% -0.2% 9.4% 30.33%
2018 -1.5% -7.1% 0.8% 22.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -22.8% 328.6% 57.40%
1 Yr -7.0% -35.3% 246.7% 52.52%
3 Yr 1.7%* -14.0% 46.9% 53.64%
5 Yr 1.7%* -14.6% 23.4% 21.19%
10 Yr 2.4%* -6.6% 14.1% 39.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.1% -51.3% 81.2% 65.94%
2021 16.1% -3.9% 24.3% 34.69%
2020 -0.3% -14.7% 10.5% 7.91%
2019 5.4% -0.2% 9.4% 30.33%
2018 -1.5% -6.8% 0.8% 44.78%

NAV & Total Return History

TCREX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TCREX Category Low Category High TCREX % Rank
Net Assets 3.77 B 2.85 M 78.4 B 15.94%
Number of Holdings 60 20 642 24.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.87 B 7.44 K 35.2 B 12.46%
Weighting of Top 10 44.65% 15.9% 99.8% 74.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 7.95%
  2. American Tower Corp 5.19%
  3. Simon Property Group Inc 5.08%
  4. AvalonBay Communities Inc 4.49%
  5. Equity Residential 4.38%
  6. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc 4.01%
  7. Public Storage 3.77%
  8. Equinix Inc 3.44%
  9. Sun Communities Inc 3.36%
  10. Invitation Homes Inc 3.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TCREX % Rank
Stocks 		98.80% 0.01% 106.94% 48.75%
Cash 		1.20% -98.06% 25.84% 41.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 52.67%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 55.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 44.13%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 51.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCREX % Rank
Real Estate 		98.37% 34.46% 100.00% 62.78%
Technology 		1.63% 0.00% 12.02% 12.78%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 40.60%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 43.98%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 40.60%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 50.75%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 40.23%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 45.11%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 39.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 64.29%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 43.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCREX % Rank
US 		96.82% 0.01% 101.17% 68.33%
Non US 		1.98% 0.00% 44.90% 12.81%

TCREX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TCREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.07% 26.04% 80.94%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 1.50% 13.88%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 47.06%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

TCREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

TCREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TCREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.11% 380.00% 27.10%

TCREX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TCREX Category Low Category High TCREX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.35% 0.00% 12.22% 54.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TCREX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TCREX Category Low Category High TCREX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.09% -1.14% 6.05% 44.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TCREX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TCREX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Copp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Copp has been with Teachers Advisors, Inc. since 2005. Previous to that, he worked for RBC Capital Markets from 2002 to 2005, and Robertson Stephens from 1999 to 2002.

Brendan Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 10, 2006

15.9

15.9%

Lee has been with Teachers Advisors, Inc., TIAA and its affiliates since 2006. Prior to that he worked for Cliffwood Partners, LLC, his employer since 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

