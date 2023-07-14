Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica Capital Growth Fund

TCPWX | Fund

$7.36

$1.84 B

0.00%

0.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

38.9%

1 yr return

20.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-26.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.84 B

Holdings in Top 10

51.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TCPWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 38.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -26.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Capital Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Oct 18, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alexander Norton

Fund Description

The fund’s sub-adviser, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. (the “sub-adviser”), under normal circumstances, seeks long-term capital growth by investing primarily in established and emerging companies with capitalizations at the time of purchase within the range of companies included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index1, which as of December 31, 2021, was between $181.2 million and $2.74 trillion. The fund typically invests in a relatively small number of companies. Growth stocks as a group may be out of favor and underperform the overall equity market for a long period of time, for example, while the market favors “value” stocks.The fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging market or developing countries, securities classified as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) or Global Depositary Shares (“GDSs”), foreign U.S. dollar denominated securities that are traded on a U.S. exchange and local shares of non-U.S. issuers. The sub-adviser considers an issuer to be from a particular country if (i) its principal securities trading market is in that country; (ii) alone or on a consolidated basis it derives 50% or more of its annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed in that country; or (iii) it is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, that country. By applying these tests, it is possible that a particular company could be deemed to be from more than one country. The securities in which the fund may invest may be denominated in U.S. dollars or in currencies other than U.S. dollars. The fund may utilize foreign currency forward exchange contracts, which are derivatives, in connection with its investments in foreign securities. The fund’s equity investments may include common and preferred stocks, convertible securities and equity-linked securities, rights and warrants to purchase common stocks, depositary receipts, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and other specialty securities having equity features.The sub-adviser emphasizes a “bottom-up” stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. The sub-adviser integrates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment process by using ESG factors as a lens for additional fundamental research, which can contribute to its investment decision-making. This analysis of ESG factors is subjective and not determinative in the sub-adviser's investment process. The sub-adviser may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG factors when making investment decisions.1 “Russell®” and other service marks and trademarks related to the Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies.
Read More

TCPWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCPWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 38.9% -41.7% 64.0% 9.20%
1 Yr 20.7% -46.2% 77.9% 30.66%
3 Yr -26.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 99.32%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% 96.89%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 76.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCPWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -60.2% -85.9% 81.6% 97.75%
2021 -22.6% -31.0% 26.7% 99.49%
2020 23.7% -13.0% 34.8% 2.37%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCPWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 38.9% -41.7% 64.0% 8.54%
1 Yr 20.7% -46.2% 77.9% 28.03%
3 Yr -26.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 99.31%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% 96.58%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 74.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCPWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -60.2% -85.9% 81.6% 97.75%
2021 -22.6% -31.0% 26.7% 99.49%
2020 23.7% -13.0% 34.8% 2.37%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TCPWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TCPWX Category Low Category High TCPWX % Rank
Net Assets 1.84 B 189 K 222 B 40.28%
Number of Holdings 54 2 3509 60.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 935 M -1.37 M 104 B 42.13%
Weighting of Top 10 51.30% 11.4% 116.5% 27.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Royalty Pharma PLC Class A 6.57%
  2. The Trade Desk Inc Class A 6.09%
  3. Snowflake Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 5.97%
  4. Cloudflare Inc 5.82%
  5. DoorDash Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 5.80%
  6. Datadog Inc Class A 5.09%
  7. Amazon.com Inc 4.96%
  8. Intuitive Surgical Inc 4.89%
  9. Intuitive Surgical Inc 4.89%
  10. Intuitive Surgical Inc 4.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TCPWX % Rank
Stocks 		97.95% 50.26% 104.50% 58.77%
Cash 		2.05% -10.83% 49.73% 38.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 46.80%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 50.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 43.85%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 43.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCPWX % Rank
Technology 		56.63% 0.00% 65.70% 1.23%
Healthcare 		19.18% 0.00% 39.76% 10.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.96% 0.00% 62.57% 73.93%
Communication Services 		10.61% 0.00% 66.40% 48.20%
Financial Services 		1.62% 0.00% 43.06% 95.90%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 60.74%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 80.82%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 96.48%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 73.85%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 92.30%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 84.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCPWX % Rank
US 		80.57% 34.69% 100.00% 96.48%
Non US 		17.38% 0.00% 54.22% 1.31%

TCPWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TCPWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.01% 20.29% 76.29%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 57.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 4.28%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

TCPWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TCPWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TCPWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 0.00% 316.74% 74.79%

TCPWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TCPWX Category Low Category High TCPWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 51.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TCPWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TCPWX Category Low Category High TCPWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.63% -6.13% 1.75% 71.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TCPWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

TCPWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alexander Norton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2011

11.17

11.2%

Alexander Norton is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2000 and has been with financial industry since 1995. Prior to joining the firm, Alex was an associate in equity derivative sales and later an associate in equity research at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Previously, he was a bond broker with Cantor Fitzgerald. Alex received a B.A. in history from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia Business School.

Jason Yeung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2011

11.17

11.2%

Jason Yeung is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has been with financial industry since 1997. Jason joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Jason was a senior research analyst at Ramius Capital Group. Previously, he was an equity research associate at Deutsche Bank. Jason received a B.A., Phi Beta Kappa, in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and an M. Phil. in international relations from the University of Cambridge. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Armistead Nash

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2011

11.17

11.2%

Armistead Nash is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has has been with financial industry since 2000. Armistead joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Armistead was an associate in investment product development at BlackRock Financial Management. Previously, he was a research analyst in high-yield research at KEA Capital. Armistead received a B.A. in history from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business Administration.

David Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2011

11.17

11.2%

Dave Cohen is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1993 and has has been with financial industry since 1988. Dave joined the team as an investor in 1999. Prior to joining the firm, Dave was a senior fund accountant at Alliance Capital. Previously, he was a fund accountant at Natwest and Wall Street Trust. Dave received a B.S. summa cum laude in management from Pace University.

Sandeep (Sam) Chainani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2011

11.17

11.2%

Sam Chainani is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1996 and has been with financial industry since 1996. Sam joined the team as an investor in 2000. Previously, he was a strategy specialist for our Inception and Discovery strategies. Sam received a B.S. in management with a concentration in finance from Binghamton University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Dennis Lynch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2011

11.17

11.2%

Dennis is the Head of the Counterpoint Global team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and has been with financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a sell-side analyst for J.P. Morgan Securities. Dennis received a B.A. in political science from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. with honors in finance from Columbia University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

