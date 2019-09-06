Home
Trending ETFs

Touchstone Ares Credit Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
TCOYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.91 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (TARBX) Primary C (TMACX) A (TCOAX) Inst (TOCIX) No Load (TCOYX) No Load (TMAYX) A (TMARX)
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$302 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 135.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TCOYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Ares Credit Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Seth Brufsky

Fund Description

TCOYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -7.2% 18.1% 81.08%
1 Yr N/A -18.7% 21.2% 12.26%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.7% 6.06%
5 Yr -0.2%* -29.7% 29.4% 11.01%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -31.8% 18.4% 20.78%
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% 20.55%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% 23.46%
2019 1.7% -10.2% 3.6% 22.72%
2018 -1.8% -12.3% 0.7% 90.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -11.7% 18.1% 81.08%
1 Yr N/A -18.7% 38.5% 10.41%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.7% 6.17%
5 Yr -0.2%* -29.7% 30.2% 12.08%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -31.8% 18.4% 22.33%
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% 21.68%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% 24.63%
2019 1.7% -10.2% 3.6% 23.92%
2018 -1.8% -12.3% 1.5% 93.93%

NAV & Total Return History

TCOYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TCOYX Category Low Category High TCOYX % Rank
Net Assets 302 M 100 124 B 63.74%
Number of Holdings 401 2 8175 57.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.9 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 73.78%
Weighting of Top 10 8.77% 4.3% 105.0% 91.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 1.41%
  2. Nexstar Broadcasting Inc 4.75% 1.19%
  3. FTS International Inc 1.05%
  4. Exterran Energy Solutions LP/EES Fin Corp 8.12% 1.05%
  5. Sinclair Television Group, Inc. 5.12% 1.04%
  6. T-Mobile US, Inc. 7.62% 0.94%
  7. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc Ordinary Shares - New 0.93%
  8. TELENET FINANCE LUXEMBOURG NOTES S.A.R.L 5.5% 0.93%
  9. TELENET FINANCE LUXEMBOURG NOTES S.A.R.L 5.5% 0.93%
  10. TELENET FINANCE LUXEMBOURG NOTES S.A.R.L 5.5% 0.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TCOYX % Rank
Bonds 		95.66% -150.81% 180.51% 17.00%
Cash 		1.84% -261.12% 258.91% 79.68%
Stocks 		1.53% -38.22% 261.12% 24.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.97% 0.00% 33.50% 58.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 82.42%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 69.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCOYX % Rank
Energy 		93.27% 0.00% 100.00% 14.54%
Industrials 		6.73% 0.00% 100.00% 32.40%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 76.79%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 72.45%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 75.26%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 73.47%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 79.85%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 79.08%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 74.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 79.34%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 76.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCOYX % Rank
US 		1.53% -40.06% 261.12% 21.47%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 73.78%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCOYX % Rank
Corporate 		88.07% 0.00% 97.25% 2.17%
Securitized 		8.43% 0.00% 99.65% 65.27%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.84% 0.00% 100.00% 89.45%
Derivative 		1.67% -0.52% 72.98% 39.60%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 76.41%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 92.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCOYX % Rank
US 		82.35% -151.11% 194.51% 18.30%
Non US 		13.31% -136.75% 104.82% 59.08%

TCOYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TCOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.07% 0.01% 26.65% 53.68%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.29% 51.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.70% 61.84%

Sales Fees

TCOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TCOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TCOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 135.00% 0.00% 632.00% 79.05%

TCOYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TCOYX Category Low Category High TCOYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 95.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TCOYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TCOYX Category Low Category High TCOYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.66% -1.55% 11.51% 11.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TCOYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TCOYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Seth Brufsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Mr. Brufsky is a Partner in the Ares Credit Group, Co-Head and Portfolio Manager of Global Liquid Credit and a member of the Management Committee of Ares Management. Mr. Brufsky also serves as a Director, President, Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ARDC). Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee and the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Investment Committee.

Kapil Singh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Mr. Singh is a Partner and Portfolio Manager of U.S. Liquid Credit in the Ares Credit Group, where he is primarily responsible for managing Ares’ U.S. high yield credit strategies. Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee and the Liquid Credit Allocation Committee. Prior to joining Ares in 2018, Mr. Singh was a Portfolio Manager in the Global Developed Credit Group at DoubleLine Capital, where he managed high yield bonds across strategies and portfolios in a variety of investment vehicles. Previously, Mr. Singh was a Senior Analyst at the Post Advisory Group, where he managed high yield bonds and leveraged loans within the energy sector. In addition, Mr. Singh was Co-Portfolio Manager and Senior Credit Analyst at Four Corners Capital, a subsidiary of Macquarie Funds Group. He also held positions at Bradford & Marzec, PPM America and Heller Financial. Mr. Singh holds a B.S. from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign College of Business in Finance and an M.B.A. from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management in Strategy and Finance. Additionally, Mr. Singh is a CFA® charterholder.

Jason Duko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Mr. Duko is a Partner and Portfolio Manager of U.S. Liquid Credit in the Ares Credit Group, where he is primarily responsible for managing Ares’ U.S. bank loan credit strategies. Mr. Duko also serves as a Vice President of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee.

Chris Mathewson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2019

2.7

2.7%

Mr. Mathewson is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of U.S. Liquid Credit in the Ares Credit Group, where he is primarily responsible for managing Ares’ U.S. high yield credit strategies. Additionally, he serves as a member of the Ares Credit Group’s U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee. Prior to joining Ares in 2006, Mr. Mathewson was an Analyst in the Communications and Media Investment Banking Group at Lehman Brothers, where he focused on creating financial models, performing valuation analysis and conducting due diligence. Mr. Mathewson holds a B.A. from Dartmouth College in Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

