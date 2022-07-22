Home
TCOEX (Mutual Fund)

Tactical Offensive Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.44 -0.15 -0.96%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (TCOEX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tactical Offensive Equity Fund

TCOEX | Fund

$15.44

$177 K

0.00%

$0.00

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

3.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$177 K

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TCOEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tactical Offensive Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Feb 25, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    10991
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Derek Papastrat

Fund Description

Adviser Managed Strategy Component

Only persons who are clients of the Financial Adviser (as defined below) and who participate in the Adviser Managed Strategy should invest in the Fund. The Fund may not be purchased by any other investor. The Fund is designed to be a component of a broader strategy employed by a third party investment manager (Financial Adviser) for the benefit of its clients. The Financial Adviser seeks to take advantage of broad market changes by tactically shifting its clients' assets among the Fund, the Tactical Offensive Core Fixed Income Fund, Tactical Offensive Enhanced Fixed Income Fund and a money market fund affiliated with the Fund, depending on the Financial Adviser's evaluation of current market conditions (Adviser Managed Strategy). The Financial Adviser is not the adviser to the Fund and is not affiliated with SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC), the adviser to the Fund.

When the Financial Adviser determines to reallocate its clients' assets to one or more of the other funds that compose the Adviser Managed Strategy, the Financial Adviser may request the redemption of a substantial portion of or all of the shares for which the Financial Adviser exercises investment discretion. In such an instance, the Financial Adviser's notice of its intent to redeem or formal redemption request (collectively, "Redemption Request") will cause the Fund to liquidate a substantial portion of or substantially all of its assets in order to fulfill the Redemption Request. If the Financial Adviser's Redemption Request includes all of the shares for which it exercises investment discretion, the Fund will no longer be an active component of the Adviser Managed Strategy. When the Fund is not an active component of the Adviser Managed Strategy, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its remaining assets in cash, money market instruments, repurchase agreements and other short-term obligations pending the Financial Adviser's formal redemption request; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are designed to track the performance of the broad U.S. equity market. The Fund could be invested in these types of investments for extended periods of time. At such times, SIMC will manage the assets of the Fund. SIMC, the Financial Adviser or one or more of their affiliates will be the only investors in the Fund following the Financial Adviser's redemption of all of its clients' shares from the Fund. Due to this strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, and when the Fund is an active component of the Adviser Managed Strategy, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers of various market capitalizations and industries.

It is expected that the Fund will invest: (i) at least 50% of its assets in a portfolio of securities designed to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of one or more indexes that represent broad exposure to the U.S. equity market (U.S. Equity Index); (ii) up to 40% of its assets in a portfolio of securities designed to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of one or more indexes that represent broad exposure to equity securities of issuers located in developed market countries outside of the U.S. (Developed Foreign Market Equity Index); and (iii) up to 20% of its assets in a portfolio of securities designed to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of one or more indexes that represent broad exposure to equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries (Emerging Market Equity Index). Although SIMC will actively determine the percentage of the Fund that will be allocated to each of the U.S. Equity, Developed Foreign Market Equity and Emerging Market

Equity Indexes (each, an Index, and collectively, the Indexes), the assets allocated to each Index will be managed using a passive approach. SIMC may adjust the Fund's allocation of assets among the Indexes over time on the basis of its long-term capital market assumptions.

The Fund's investment performance will depend on SIMC's allocation decisions with respect to the Indexes, the Fund's tracking of the Indexes and the performance of the Indexes. The Fund's ability to track the performance of each Index will be affected by the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund, changes in SIMC's allocation of assets among the Indexes, and the Fund's fees and expenses.

The Fund generally will attempt to invest in securities composing an Index in approximately the same proportions as they are represented in the Index. It may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities composing an Index or to hold them in the same weightings as they are represented in the Index. In those cases, the Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) may employ a sampling or optimization technique to replicate the Index. In seeking to track the performance of each Index, the Fund may invest in the following securities, not all of which may be constituents of an Index: common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, rights, warrants, ETFs, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and futures contracts. The Fund may use ETFs or futures contracts in lieu of investing directly in the securities making up the Index to obtain exposure to the equity markets, including during high volume periods of activity in the Fund, and may invest in certain fixed income instruments, such as Treasury bills, to serve as margin or collateral for such futures positions.

The Sub-Adviser selects the Fund's securities under the general supervision of SIMC. The Sub-Adviser's passive investment strategy seeks to track an index return, and therefore differs from an "active" investment strategy where an investment manager buys and sells securities based on its own economic, financial, and market analysis. The market capitalization and composition of the Indexes are subject to change. SIMC or the Sub-Adviser may sell securities that are represented in an Index or purchase securities that are not represented in an Index, prior to or after their removal or addition to the Index.

When the Fund is not an active component of the Adviser Managed Strategy, SIMC will act as the sole manager to the Fund, and a sub-adviser will not be used.

Read More

TCOEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCOEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -14.3% 35.6% 96.71%
1 Yr 3.4% -55.6% 38.6% 86.85%
3 Yr -3.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 91.24%
5 Yr -2.3%* -30.5% 97.0% 83.66%
10 Yr 1.6%* -18.8% 37.4% 63.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCOEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.3% -64.5% 28.9% 96.51%
2021 8.4% -20.5% 152.6% 46.28%
2020 6.7% -13.9% 183.6% 6.54%
2019 5.9% -8.3% 8.9% 34.15%
2018 -4.5% -13.5% 12.6% 82.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCOEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -20.5% 35.6% 96.64%
1 Yr 3.4% -55.6% 40.3% 78.45%
3 Yr -3.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 91.11%
5 Yr -2.3%* -29.9% 97.0% 86.46%
10 Yr 1.6%* -13.5% 37.4% 87.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCOEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.3% -64.5% 28.9% 96.51%
2021 8.4% -20.5% 152.6% 46.74%
2020 6.7% -13.9% 183.6% 6.46%
2019 5.9% -8.3% 8.9% 34.66%
2018 -4.5% -10.9% 12.6% 90.02%

NAV & Total Return History

TCOEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TCOEX Category Low Category High TCOEX % Rank
Net Assets 177 K 177 K 1.21 T 100.00%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 4154 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 288 K 270 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.8% 106.2% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TCOEX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 130.24% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% N/A
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -102.29% 100.00% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% N/A

TCOEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TCOEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.01% 49.27% 57.78%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 2.00% 17.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.00% 0.85% 77.58%

Sales Fees

TCOEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TCOEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TCOEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 53.10%

TCOEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TCOEX Category Low Category High TCOEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 70.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TCOEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TCOEX Category Low Category High TCOEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.35% -54.00% 6.06% 10.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TCOEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TCOEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Derek Papastrat

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2011

11.27

11.3%

Mr. Papastrat has served as a Trade Execution Analyst for SEI Investments Management Corporation since 2006.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Thomas Coleman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Tom is a Vice President of State Street Global Advisors and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions investment team. Within this team, Tom is the Emerging Markets Strategy leader and as such, he is responsible for the management of a variety of commingled, segregated, and exchange traded products benchmarked to international strategies, including MSCI Emerging and ACWI, as well as S&P Emerging Markets. Tom is also responsible for domestic strategies benchmarked to Russell, Standard & Poors, and NASDAQ Indices. Prior to assuming his current role in April 2004, Tom managed the International Structured Products Group Operations Team. Tom holds a BS in Finance and Accounting from Boston College and an MBA from Babson College. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Olga Winner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Olga Winner, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA FM and Senior Portfolio Manager in the GEBS Group. Ms. Winner joined SSGA FM in 2007 and has 15 years of investment experience. She has co-managed the USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF since its inception in October 2017 and the USAA International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF since December 2018. Education: B.S. in Finance, the University of Massachusetts; M.B.A and M.S. in Finance., the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. She also earned the CFA designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston, Inc.

Kathleen Morgan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2018

3.5

3.5%

Kathleen Morgan, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Ms. Morgan is responsible for the management of various equity index funds that are benchmarked to both domestic and international strategies. Prior to joining SSGA, she worked in Equity Product Management at Wellington Management, conducting independent risk oversight and developing investment product marketing strategy. Prior experience also includes index equity portfolio management at BlackRock. Ms. Morgan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Wellesley College and a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

David Hintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

