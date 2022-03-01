Adviser Managed Strategy Component

Only persons who are clients of the Financial Adviser (as defined below) and who participate in the Adviser Managed Strategy should invest in the Fund. The Fund may not be purchased by any other investor. The Fund is designed to be a component of a broader strategy employed by a third party investment manager (Financial Adviser) for the benefit of its clients. The Financial Adviser seeks to take advantage of broad market changes by tactically shifting its clients' assets among the Fund, the Tactical Offensive Equity Fund, the Tactical Offensive Core Fixed Income Fund and a money market fund affiliated with the Fund, depending on the Financial Adviser's evaluation of current market conditions (Adviser Managed Strategy). The Financial Adviser is not the adviser to the Fund and is not affiliated with SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC), the adviser to the Fund.

When the Financial Adviser determines to reallocate its clients' assets to one or more of the other funds that compose the Adviser Managed Strategy, the Financial Adviser may request the redemption of a substantial portion of or all of the shares for which the Financial Adviser exercises investment discretion. In such an instance, the Financial Adviser's notice of its intent to redeem or formal redemption request (collectively, "Redemption Request") will cause the Fund to liquidate a substantial portion of or substantially all of its assets in order to fulfill the Redemption Request. If the Financial Adviser's Redemption Request includes all of the shares for which it exercises investment discretion, the Fund will no longer be an active component of the Adviser Managed Strategy. When the Fund is not an active component of the Adviser Managed Strategy, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its remaining assets in cash, money market instruments, repurchase agreements and other short-term obligations that would not ordinarily be consistent with the Fund's investment goal. The Fund could be invested in these types of investments for extended periods of time. At such times, SIMC will manage the assets of the Fund. SIMC, the Financial Adviser or one or more of their affiliates will be the only investors in the Fund following the Financial Adviser's redemption of all of its clients' shares from the Fund. Due to this strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities.

It is expected that the Fund will invest in: (i) a portfolio of securities designed to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of one or more indexes that represent broad exposure to non-investment grade fixed income securities (also known as "high yield" securities or "junk bonds") (High Yield Index), and (ii) a portfolio of securities designed to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of one or more indexes that represent broad exposure to fixed income securities of issuers located in emerging market countries (Emerging Market Index). Typically, the Fund's assets will be, approximately, equally weighted between the Indexes. However, depending on such factors as market conditions or long-term capital market assumptions, SIMC may adjust such weighting and allocate 40% to 60% of the Fund's assets to each Index. Although SIMC will determine the percentage of the Fund's assets that will be allocated to each of the High Yield and Emerging Market Indexes, the assets allocated to each Index will be managed using a passive approach.

The Fund's investment performance will depend on SIMC's allocation decisions with respect to the Indexes, the Fund's tracking of the Indexes, and the performance of the Indexes. The Fund's ability to track the performance of each Index will be affected by the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund, changes in SIMC's allocation of assets between the Indexes, and the Fund's fees and expenses.

In seeking to track the performance of an Index, the Sub-Adviser employs a "sampling" strategy rather than attempting to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. A sampling strategy means that the Fund will seek to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. Such characteristics may include, but are not limited to, duration, yield, credit quality, sector weights, market technicals and country exposure. The Sub-Adviser's sampling strategy may include the purchase of securities that are not represented in the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including the asset size of the Fund.

The Fund may invest in U.S. and foreign investment and non-investment grade (also known as "high yield" securities or "junk bonds") fixed income securities, including emerging market, corporate and government fixed income securities. These investments include emerging market debt, asset-backed securities, sovereign debt, corporate bonds and debentures, money market instruments, money market funds, U.S. Treasury obligations, obligations issued by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government, including obligations not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury (such as obligations issued by U.S. Government-sponsored entities), obligations of supranational entities issued or guaranteed by certain banks and zero coupon obligations and obligations of entities organized to restructure the outstanding debt of such issuers. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in U.S. dollars or in a foreign currency. The Fund may hold instruments from any of the Indexes followed by the Fund and may also invest in fixed income securities that are not included in an Index.

The Fund may use exchange-traded funds (ETFs), futures contracts, forward contracts and swap agreements in lieu of investing directly in the securities making up an Index to synthetically obtain exposure to the fixed income markets, including during high volume periods of investment into the Fund. The Fund may also invest in futures contracts and forward contracts for hedging or investment purposes. Futures contracts may be used to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. Forward contracts may be used to manage the Fund's currency exposure to foreign securities.

The Fund's portfolio is not subject to any maturity, duration or credit quality limitations.

The Fund's sub-adviser selects the Fund's securities under the general supervision of SIMC. The Sub-Adviser's passive investment strategy seeks to track an index return, and therefore differs from an "active" investment strategy where an investment manager buys and sells securities based on its own economic, financial, and market analysis. The market capitalization and composition of the Indexes are subject to change. The Sub-Adviser may sell securities that are represented in an Index or purchase securities that are not represented in an Index, prior to or after their removal or addition to the Index. The Sub-Adviser may sell an investment if the merit of the investment has been substantially impaired by extraordinary events or adverse financial conditions.

When the Fund is not an active component of the Adviser Managed Strategy, SIMC will act as the sole manager to the Fund, and a sub-adviser will not be used.