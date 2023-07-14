Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMBRUS TAX-CONSCIOUS NATIONAL BOND FUND

TCNBX | Fund

$10.07

$57.9 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$57.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TCNBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMBRUS TAX-CONSCIOUS NATIONAL BOND FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks the most attractive risk-adjusted returns from all fixed income asset types on an after-tax basis by primarily investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds. The Fund may also invest in government-related bonds, taxable municipal bonds, corporate bonds, preferred stocks, and other fixed income securities on an after-tax relative value basis.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in fixed income securities and other related instruments with similar economic characteristics. At least 50% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in tax-exempt municipal securities. This is a non-fundamental investment policy that may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. Municipal securities are securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States, including the District of Columbia, and their respective authorities, political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities and other groups with the authority to act for the municipalities, the interest on which, if any, is exempt from federal income tax but may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for individuals. Municipal securities may have fixed, variable or floating interest rates and may include, but are not limited to, variable rate demand obligations, short-term municipal notes, municipal bonds, tax exempt commercial paper, zero-coupon securities, private activity and industrial development bonds, tax anticipation notes, participations in pools of municipal securities, municipal mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, auction rate securities and restricted securities. Municipal securities may also include instruments evidencing direct ownership of interest payments or principal payments, or both, on municipal securities, such as tender option bonds and participation interests in all or part of specific holdings of municipal obligations, provided that the applicable issuer has disclosed or otherwise confirmed that the interest payable on the securities is exempt from federal income tax. Additionally, municipal securities include all other instruments that directly or indirectly provide economic exposure to income which is derived from municipalities.

The Fund may also invest in a full range of U.S. treasury bonds, U.S. agency bonds, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, money markets, corporate bonds, taxable municipal bonds, mortgage backed / asset backed securities, preferred stocks, convertible bonds, other bank capital securities, loans, and other taxable fixed income securities should these securities feature a superior risk-adjusted after-tax yield than tax-exempt municipal bonds. The Fund will invest in both bullet bonds (a non-callable debt instrument whose entire face value is paid at once on the maturity date, rather than amortized over its lifetime), as well as callable/puttable bonds. The Fund will invest in bonds with all coupon types, including fixed coupon bonds, zero coupon bonds, step-up/step-down coupon bonds, floating coupon bonds, fixed-to-float bonds, and inflation-linked securities. The Fund has broad flexibility to invest in a wide variety of debt securities and instruments of any maturity and will not be managed to a target duration or average weighted maturity.

The Fund will primarily invest in securities rated investment grade or higher. The Fund’s investment grade investments will, at the time of investment, carry a long-term rating of Baa3 or BBB– or higher by any of Moody’s Investors Service Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Standard & Poor’s Corporation (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings Inc. (“Fitch”), respectively. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its holdings in below investment grade or nonrated securities (commonly known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”). The Adviser relies on its own analysis of credit quality and risks associated with individual bonds, as well as rating agencies and third-party research. The Fund seeks to purchase investments that are undervalued or offer attractive after-tax yield relative to their credit characteristics. If ratings agencies assign different ratings to the same security, the Adviser will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security.

In managing the Fund, the Adviser will consider its outlook for interest rates and the economy, credit risk, call risk, and other security selection techniques. The Adviser’s analysis for determining which securities to purchase will include comparisons of after-tax yield across security types and maturity, roll yield, credit spread duration, and more. The proportion of the Fund’s assets allocated in securities with certain characteristics (such as bond type, credit rating, sector, maturity, callability, coupon structure, and more) will vary depending on relative value across issues and the Adviser’s outlook for the economy.

The Fund will not target a specific duration or maturity for the municipal bonds and other securities in which it invests, and the average portfolio duration will vary depending on market conditions, relative value of various securities of different durations, and economic outlook. The average duration for the Fund will vary within plus or minus 25% of the duration of the Bloomberg Municipal Inter-Short (1-10 Year) Index, which was 3.37 years at December 31, 2022. There is no limit on the maturity or duration of any individual security in which the Fund may invest.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of other investment companies, including closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and mutual funds. Money market funds may exceed 20% of net assets. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its holdings in securities that have not been registered for public sale, but that are eligible for purchase and sale pursuant to Rule 144A under the 1933 Act.

TCNBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCNBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCNBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCNBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCNBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TCNBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TCNBX Category Low Category High TCNBX % Rank
Net Assets 57.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 172 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 23.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 39.78% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Management 20.28%
  2. TREASURY BILL 2.90%
  3. BANK OF AMERICA CORP 2.58%
  4. MICHIGAN ST FIN AUTH REVENUE 2.38%
  5. KING CNTY WA SWR REVENUE 2.19%
  6. SACRAMENTO CA TRANSIENT OCCUPA 2.00%
  7. OSCEOLA CNTY FL SALES TAX REVE 1.98%
  8. CLEARWATER FL WTR SWR REVENU 1.87%
  9. ENBRIDGE ENERGY LP 1.80%
  10. MASSACHUSETTS ST SCH BLDG AUTH 1.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TCNBX % Rank
Bonds 		98.18% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		20.28% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCNBX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		20.28% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCNBX % Rank
US 		98.18% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TCNBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TCNBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TCNBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TCNBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TCNBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TCNBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TCNBX Category Low Category High TCNBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TCNBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TCNBX Category Low Category High TCNBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TCNBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

TCNBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

