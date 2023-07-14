Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.2%
1 yr return
16.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$426 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.6%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 84.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TCMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|51.85%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|18.66%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|27.43%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|25.00%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|45.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|TCMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.6%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|12.63%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|34.14%
|2020
|6.2%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|80.65%
|2019
|7.1%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|9.02%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|50.29%
|Period
|TCMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|51.01%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|17.82%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|27.43%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|33.21%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|74.48%
* Annualized
|Period
|TCMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.6%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|12.63%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|34.14%
|2020
|6.2%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|80.65%
|2019
|7.1%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|9.02%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|64.38%
|TCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCMSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|426 M
|183 K
|28 B
|56.19%
|Number of Holdings
|84
|6
|1336
|61.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|108 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|54.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.62%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|47.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCMSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.01%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|41.47%
|Cash
|1.99%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|52.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|48.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|56.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|46.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|46.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCMSX % Rank
|Technology
|32.79%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|11.71%
|Industrials
|21.18%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|14.72%
|Healthcare
|20.87%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|63.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.51%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|33.11%
|Financial Services
|6.26%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|56.52%
|Basic Materials
|2.61%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|44.98%
|Real Estate
|2.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|49.16%
|Energy
|0.79%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|70.74%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|60.20%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|90.30%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|98.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCMSX % Rank
|US
|87.92%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|81.94%
|Non US
|10.09%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|12.21%
|TCMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|75.42%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|50.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|TCMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TCMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|73.11%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TCMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|84.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|69.26%
|TCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCMSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|50.00%
|TCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCMSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.68%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|45.42%
|TCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.511
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2004
17.67
17.7%
Richard J. Johnson, CFA has been the chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Tygh Capital Management. Prior to forming Tygh Capital Management, Mr. Johnson was the CIO for Columbia Management’s Portland equity team and lead portfolio manager for the small/mid cap team. Prior to joining Columbia Management in 1994, he served as vice president and securities analyst for Provident Investment Counsel (1990-1994). Mr. Johnson graduated cum laude with a BA degree in geology from Occidental College in 1980 and received his MBA degree from the Anderson Graduate School of Management at UCLA in 1990.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2018
4.34
4.3%
Michael Coyne is a portfolio manager and equity analyst. Prior to joining Tygh Capital Management in 2004, he worked at Columbia Management from 2002-2004 with a focus on the retail sector. Prior to joining Columbia Management, he worked for four years as a financial analyst at Capital Resource Partners, a private equity firm, and Bear Stearns. Mr. Coyne earned a BA in engineering science from Dartmouth College in 1997 and received his MBA from the Anderson Graduate School of Management at UCLA in 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2018
4.34
4.3%
Mitchell Brivic is a portfolio manager and equity analyst. Prior to joining the firm he worked at Columbia Management from 2002-2004 as a senior equity analyst on the small/mid cap team. Before joining Columbia Management, he worked at USAA Investment Management from 1995-2002, where he was an associate portfolio manager and senior equity analyst for their small cap growth products. Mr. Brivic is responsible for covering all sectors, with particular emphasis on technology, healthcare and retail. He received his MBA from the Wharton School in 1995 and his undergraduate degree summa cum laude from Baylor University in 1989.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Scott Haugan is a portfolio manager and equity analyst. Prior to joining Tygh Capital, he worked at Columbia Management from 2003-2005 as a research analyst and also held equity analyst/institutional sales positions at Pacific Crest Securities from 2000-2003 and First Analysis Securities from 2005-2007. He earned a BS degree in business from Montana State University in 1999.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...