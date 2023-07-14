Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes)

in stocks of small capitalization companies. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' prior notice of any change in this investment policy.

For this Fund, the sub-adviser (

“Sub-Adviser”) defines small capitalization companies as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, are consistent with the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000

®

Index (“Index”). The market capitalization of companies in the Index as of December 31, 2021 ranged from $31.6 million to $14 billion.

The Sub-Adviser uses fundamental research in an effort to identify companies with the potential for superior earnings growth

and sustainable valuations. The Sub-Adviser’s intensive bottom-up, fundamental research drives stock selection, which the Sub-Adviser believes is key to seeking excess returns.

Most of the Fund’s assets will be invested in U.S. common stocks that the Sub-Adviser expects will experience long-term,

above average earnings growth. The Fund may at times invest a significant portion of its assets (greater than 25%) in specific sectors of the economy, such as in the technology and health care sectors, respectively. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging markets that are American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or traded on a U.S. stock exchange, when consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.

Countries with developing and emerging markets include most countries in the world except Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and most of the countries of western Europe.

The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to the extent permitted under the Investment

Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules, regulations, and exemptive orders thereunder (“1940 Act”).

The Sub-Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into

opportunities believed to be more promising, among others.

The Fund may lend portfolio securities on a short-term or long-term basis, up to 33

1

∕

3

% of its total assets.