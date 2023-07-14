Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.5%
1 yr return
13.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
Net Assets
$745 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.6%
Expense Ratio 1.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 73.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|Revenue growth and profitability should drive equity returns over the long term.
|•
|Early-stage and traditional growth companies should provide the greatest opportunity.
|•
|Risk management with respect to the Fund’s portfolio should focus on avoiding losing money, rather than minimizing tracking error against the benchmark.
|•
|A disciplined investment process requires consistently identifying opportunities, evaluating potential returns and responding with timely buy/sell decisions.
|Period
|TCMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.5%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|50.71%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|38.57%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-19.6%
|4.2%
|36.92%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|44.63%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-10.4%
|5.5%
|26.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|TCMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.6%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|33.09%
|2021
|0.1%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|53.08%
|2020
|4.3%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|75.38%
|2019
|6.3%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|24.80%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|61.34%
|Period
|TCMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.5%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|50.71%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|38.57%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-14.4%
|4.2%
|37.69%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|52.50%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|57.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|TCMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.6%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|33.09%
|2021
|0.1%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|53.85%
|2020
|4.3%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|75.38%
|2019
|6.3%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|24.80%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|76.47%
|TCMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCMPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|745 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|37.86%
|Number of Holdings
|82
|30
|1618
|72.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|176 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|37.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.59%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|44.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCMPX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.78%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|38.57%
|Cash
|2.22%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|59.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|77.86%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|78.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|79.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCMPX % Rank
|Industrials
|38.16%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|4.29%
|Financial Services
|15.85%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|7.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.19%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|31.43%
|Technology
|10.11%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|90.71%
|Communication Services
|8.78%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|15.71%
|Healthcare
|6.04%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|92.14%
|Energy
|3.19%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|30.71%
|Consumer Defense
|2.88%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|87.86%
|Utilities
|1.18%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|38.57%
|Real Estate
|0.90%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|80.71%
|Basic Materials
|0.75%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|92.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCMPX % Rank
|Non US
|96.96%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|25.71%
|US
|0.82%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|61.43%
|TCMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.22%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|65.38%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|8.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.05%
|0.26%
|82.86%
|TCMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TCMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|96.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TCMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|73.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|76.72%
|TCMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCMPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|10.00%
|TCMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TCMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCMPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.47%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|24.44%
|TCMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2021
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2013
9.41
9.4%
Magnus is a Director, Portfolio Manager, and Partner on TimesSquare’s International Small Cap team which covers Developed, Emerging, and Frontier markets. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2012, Magnus was a Portfolio Manager at Nordea Investment Management where he focused on European small and mid cap equities. Prior to Nordea, he held a similar role at SEB Asset Management as a Portfolio Manager focusing on European small and mid caps.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 14, 2022
0.38
0.4%
Mr. Hirsh has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since January 2022. Mr. Hirsh is a Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst – Europe, and Partner on TimesSquare’s International Small Cap team which covers Developed, Emerging, and Frontier markets. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2012, Mr. Hirsh was a Senior Principal at HawkStone Capital, focusing on Europe. Prior to HawkStone, he worked at Societe Generale, Kepler Equities, and Julius Baer with a focus on small- to mid-cap European stocks. He holds a B.A. in International Affairs from Lafayette College and is fluent in French.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
