Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
19.6%
1 yr return
20.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
Net Assets
$1.23 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.5%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 76.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in mid-cap equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of medium-sized domestic companies, as defined by the Fund’s benchmark index, the Russell Midcap®Growth Index, that the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), believes present the opportunity for growth. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. Advisors considers medium-sized companies to be those companies whose market capitalizations fall within the range represented by the Russell Midcap Growth Index at the time of the Fund’s investment.
Advisors looks for equity securities of companies that it believes have prospects for strong earnings or sales growth. The Fund invests in equity securities of companies that Advisors believes may represent high growth industries or rapidly evolving areas of the economy, that have distinctive products or services and that are growing faster than the overall equity market. The Fund may also invest in companies that Advisors believes to be undervalued based on current earnings, assets or growth prospects. These investments could include companies likely to benefit from prospective acquisitions, reorganizations, corporate restructurings or other special situations.
The Fund also uses proprietary quantitative models to screen and identify potential portfolio companies. Often, these companies represent modest deviations from the benchmark index based on relative value, price or potential earnings growth. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign investments. The Fund may also purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.
|YTD
|19.6%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|19.12%
|1 Yr
|20.9%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|14.66%
|3 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|63.77%
|5 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|67.97%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|84.58%
* Annualized
|2022
|-33.8%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|67.79%
|2021
|-5.6%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|74.91%
|2020
|9.0%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|43.07%
|2019
|4.6%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|76.22%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|74.34%
|YTD
|19.6%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|18.05%
|1 Yr
|20.9%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|13.96%
|3 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|64.19%
|5 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|73.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|82.76%
* Annualized
|2022
|-33.8%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|67.79%
|2021
|-5.6%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|74.91%
|2020
|9.0%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|43.07%
|2019
|4.6%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|76.22%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|84.32%
|Net Assets
|1.23 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|46.13%
|Number of Holdings
|99
|20
|3702
|24.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|302 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|50.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.52%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|72.36%
|Stocks
|99.71%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|15.32%
|Cash
|0.29%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|81.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|82.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|81.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|81.87%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|82.22%
|Technology
|31.58%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|55.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.85%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|15.85%
|Industrials
|15.51%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|42.61%
|Healthcare
|14.31%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|80.11%
|Consumer Defense
|5.16%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|10.21%
|Energy
|4.13%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|19.01%
|Communication Services
|4.08%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|27.46%
|Financial Services
|3.35%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|87.15%
|Basic Materials
|2.55%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|40.14%
|Real Estate
|1.48%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|67.08%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|86.97%
|US
|91.47%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|74.47%
|Non US
|8.24%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|16.37%
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|93.38%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|6.53%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|76.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|78.82%
|Dividend Yield
|0.73%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|3.35%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.24%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|20.89%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 17, 2020
2.37
2.4%
Terrence Kontos, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Terrence worked at TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (research of growth portfolios).
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
