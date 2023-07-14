Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
6.6%
1 yr return
8.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$5.15 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.3%
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in large-cap equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of large domestic companies, as defined by the Fund’s benchmark index, the Russell 1000®Value Index, that the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), believes appear undervalued by the market based on an evaluation of their potential worth. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, “large-cap” securities are securities of issuers with a capitalization equal to or greater than the top 80% of issuers by capitalization within the Russell 1000®Index at the time of purchase. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
Advisors uses a variety of comparative valuation criteria to determine whether shares of a particular company might be undervalued, including analyses of historical valuations of the same security; valuations of comparable securities in the same sector or the overall market; various financial ratios such as stock price-to-book value, stock price-to-earnings, and dividend yield; and free cash flow generated by the company. Advisors generally focuses on companies with normalized earnings and high operating leverage, which may cause the Fund to be more volatile in down markets than other large-cap value funds that have more defensive-oriented investment strategies.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign investments. The Fund may also purchase and sell futures, options, swaps and other equity derivatives to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies.
|Period
|TCLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|27.13%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|22.75%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|37.97%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|47.43%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|55.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|TCLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|54.95%
|2021
|7.5%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|54.62%
|2020
|0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|33.63%
|2019
|6.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|10.75%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|89.48%
|Period
|TCLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|25.58%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|19.69%
|3 Yr
|8.0%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|37.93%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|57.46%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|85.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|TCLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|54.95%
|2021
|7.5%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|54.70%
|2020
|0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|33.54%
|2019
|6.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|10.75%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|94.13%
|TCLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCLCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.15 B
|1 M
|151 B
|17.63%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|2
|1727
|43.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.31 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|19.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.28%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|56.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCLCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.77%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|40.72%
|Cash
|1.23%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|55.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|47.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|43.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|44.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|45.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCLCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.76%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|23.76%
|Healthcare
|19.32%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|25.25%
|Industrials
|14.27%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|17.24%
|Technology
|11.76%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|37.87%
|Energy
|8.02%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|43.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.02%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|34.41%
|Communication Services
|6.90%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|31.02%
|Consumer Defense
|3.72%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|89.52%
|Utilities
|3.30%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|67.24%
|Basic Materials
|2.88%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|62.38%
|Real Estate
|1.05%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|74.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCLCX % Rank
|US
|95.28%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|38.59%
|Non US
|3.49%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|53.28%
|TCLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|68.93%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|18.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|38.90%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TCLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TCLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TCLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|8.81%
|TCLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCLCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.58%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|76.84%
|TCLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TCLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCLCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.01%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|69.83%
|TCLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2010
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2008
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2018
3.54
3.5%
Charles Carr is a managing director and active equity portfolio manager for the TIAA organization. Mr. Carr manages a domestic large-cap value equity portfolio against the Russell 1000 Value Index. He joined the TIAA organization in 2014. Mr. Carr has 23 years of equity investment experience. Prior to joining TIAA, he spent 11 years at value-oriented hedge funds (Elm Ridge Capital, Fine Capital Partners, Alson Capital, and Estekene Capital) and another 9 years as an equity analyst on the buy-side at Bernstein Investment Research and Management. Mr. Carr earned a B.B.A. in Finance from The College of William and Mary and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
