Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
TCGCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.75 -0.17 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (THCGX) Primary C (TCGCX) Retirement (THCRX) Inst (THIGX) Retirement (THGRX) Retirement (TCGRX)
TCGCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -21.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Thornburg
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy McCarthy

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund currently defines small- and mid-capitalization companies to be those within the market capitalization range comprised by the Russell 2500 Growth Index – Total Return. As of November 30, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500 Growth Index – Total Return was approximately $5 million to $33 billion. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2500 Growth Index – Total Return changes over time and, as a result, the capitalization range of companies in which the Fund invests will also change. The Fund may change the definition of what constitutes “small- and mid-capitalization companies” without advance notice to shareholders.

The Fund expects to invest primarily in domestic common stocks. However, the Fund may own foreign common stocks which, in the opinion of the Fund’s investment advisor, Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”), offer prospects for meeting the Fund’s investment goal.

The Fund seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies the Fund categorizes as consistent growers, disruptors, and emerging franchises, as described in more detail below. The relative proportions of securities invested in each of those categories will vary over time.

Thornburg primarily takes a bottom-up, fundamental view in determining the attractiveness of individual securities and in making investment decisions. Among the specific factors considered by Thornburg in identifying securities for inclusion in the Fund are:

earnings growth potential

durable business model

industry growth potential

innovation driving the potential to disrupt entrenched competitors

intrinsic value appreciation potential

potential size of addressable market

management strength

leverage

return on invested capital

valuation metrics, including: price/earnings (“PE”) ratio; enterprise value/revenue ratio; PE/growth rate ratio, enterprise value/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) ratio; and free cash flow yield.

The Fund categorizes its equity investments in the following three categories:

Consistent Growers: Companies in this category generally exhibit steady earnings or revenue growth, or both. These companies may have subscription or other recurring revenue profiles. Given their business models, these companies may outperform in weak markets.

Disruptors: Companies which are at the early stages of growth; which usually possess highly innovative or differentiated products and services, but which may require substantial additional time or investment to capitalize on market opportunities and achieve profitability. Companies in this category often are in leadership positions in growing markets. These companies may operate in niche markets with large or dominant share.

Emerging Franchises: Companies with the potential to grow at an above average rate because of a product or service that is establishing a new market and/or taking share from existing participants.

Inclusion of any investment in any of the three described categories represents the opinion of the advisor concerning the characteristics and prospects of the investment. There is no assurance that any company selected for investment will, once categorized in one of the three described investment categories, continue to have the positive characteristics or fulfill the expectations that the advisor had for the company when it was selected for investment, and any such company may not grow or may decline in earnings and size.

The Fund selects foreign securities issued by companies domiciled in countries whose currencies are freely convertible into U.S. dollars, or in companies in other countries whose business is conducted primarily in U.S. dollars.

The Fund may sell an investment if Thornburg has identified a better investment opportunity, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, if Thornburg has a target price for the investment and that target price has been achieved, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.

The Fund’s policy of investing at least 80% of its assets in small- and mid-capitalization companies may be changed by the Fund’s Trustees without a shareholder vote upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.

Read More

TCGCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.5% -41.7% 64.0% 82.27%
1 Yr 20.2% -46.2% 77.9% 33.44%
3 Yr -21.3%* -42.0% 28.4% 97.10%
5 Yr -11.6%* -30.4% 23.4% 96.25%
10 Yr -1.1%* -16.9% 19.6% 86.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.8% -85.9% 81.6% 53.71%
2021 -24.7% -31.0% 26.7% 99.75%
2020 9.1% -13.0% 34.8% 36.52%
2019 3.5% -6.0% 10.6% 89.47%
2018 -0.7% -15.9% 2.0% 13.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.5% -41.7% 64.0% 78.90%
1 Yr 20.2% -46.2% 77.9% 30.74%
3 Yr -21.3%* -42.0% 28.4% 97.06%
5 Yr -11.6%* -30.4% 23.4% 96.82%
10 Yr -1.1%* -16.9% 19.6% 94.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.8% -85.9% 81.6% 53.79%
2021 -24.7% -31.0% 26.7% 99.75%
2020 9.1% -13.0% 34.8% 36.52%
2019 3.5% -6.0% 10.6% 89.47%
2018 -0.7% -15.9% 3.1% 31.05%

NAV & Total Return History

TCGCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TCGCX Category Low Category High TCGCX % Rank
Net Assets 348 M 189 K 222 B 68.30%
Number of Holdings 51 2 3509 65.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 114 M -1.37 M 104 B 74.51%
Weighting of Top 10 30.53% 11.4% 116.5% 92.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 6.97%
  2. Apple Inc 6.20%
  3. Thornburg Capital Management 6.01%
  4. Microsoft Corp 5.77%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.09%
  6. PayPal Holdings Inc 4.29%
  7. Avantor Inc 4.04%
  8. Activision Blizzard Inc 3.95%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.69%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TCGCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.44% 50.26% 104.50% 51.48%
Cash 		1.56% -10.83% 49.73% 45.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 90.90%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 89.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 91.07%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 90.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCGCX % Rank
Technology 		40.43% 0.00% 65.70% 28.85%
Healthcare 		17.74% 0.00% 39.76% 13.77%
Industrials 		16.37% 0.00% 30.65% 3.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.76% 0.00% 62.57% 90.00%
Basic Materials 		6.21% 0.00% 18.91% 5.41%
Financial Services 		5.57% 0.00% 43.06% 83.61%
Consumer Defense 		4.92% 0.00% 25.50% 33.85%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 93.85%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 97.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 95.66%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 99.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCGCX % Rank
US 		93.19% 34.69% 100.00% 59.67%
Non US 		5.25% 0.00% 54.22% 32.95%

TCGCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TCGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.09% 0.01% 20.29% 4.59%
Management Fee 0.86% 0.00% 1.50% 92.02%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.75%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.02% 56.44%

Sales Fees

TCGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 94.12%

Trading Fees

TCGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TCGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 57.67%

TCGCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TCGCX Category Low Category High TCGCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 93.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TCGCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TCGCX Category Low Category High TCGCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.76% -6.13% 1.75% 98.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TCGCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TCGCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy McCarthy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Mr. McCarthy is a portfolio manager and a director with Allianz Global Investors since 2003. He is a member of the US Mid Cap team. Mr. McCarthy was previously a portfolio manager and analyst on the Small Cap team, and a member of the Quantitative Analytics & Risk Strategy group. He was previously a portfolio product specialist at FactSet Research Systems, where he had responsibilities for portfolio construction, risk analysis and performance. Mr. McCarthy has a B.S. in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Vermont. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Steven Klopukh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Steven Klopukh is portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2020 to lead Thornburg’s small- and mid-cap investment strategies. Prior to Thornburg, Steven worked at Allianz Global Investors, where he spent 18 years, most recently as a director and lead portfolio manager U.S. Small- & Mid-Cap Growth team. While at Allianz Global Investors, Steven managed the top-performing AllianzGI Mid-Cap Fund as lead portfolio manager since 2014. With over 20 years of investment industry experience, Steven was also vice president and fundamental equity analyst at CDC Investment Management Corp., where he collaborated on quantitatively enhanced, risk targeted large-cap core and market-neutral equity strategies. Before that, he was in the investment banking associate program at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter, where he was involved in M&A, debt and equity capital raising, and consumer products corporate finance. Steven has a BS, magna cum laude, from Fairleigh Dickinson University and an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

