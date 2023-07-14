Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
3.3%
1 yr return
-2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$47.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
|Timothy Plan Traditional Fund
|
% of Fund’s Net Assets
Invested in Traditional Fund
|
Large/Mid Cap Growth Fund
|0 - 15%
|
Large/Mid Cap Value Fund
|0 - 15%
|
Small Cap Value Fund
|0 - 10%
|
Aggressive Growth Fund
|0 - 5%
|
International Fund
|0 - 20%
|
High Yield Bond Fund
|5 - 15%
|
Defensive Strategies Fund
|5 - 30%
|
Israel Common Values Fund
|0 - 10%
|
Fixed Income Fund
|20 - 40%
|
US Large / Mid Cap Core ETF
|0 - 30%
|
US High Dividend Stock ETF
|0 - 25%
|
International ETF
|0 - 25%
|
US Small Cap Core ETF
|0 - 15%
|Period
|TCGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|86.84%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|90.39%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|74.34%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|66.87%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|64.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|TCGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|38.51%
|2021
|1.7%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|61.26%
|2020
|1.6%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|73.95%
|2019
|2.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|79.91%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|52.66%
|Period
|TCGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|86.30%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|89.88%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|74.60%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|76.64%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|90.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|TCGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|38.51%
|2021
|1.7%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|61.26%
|2020
|1.6%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|73.95%
|2019
|2.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|80.67%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|79.62%
|TCGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|47.2 M
|658 K
|207 B
|90.72%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|2
|15351
|93.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|49.5 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|81.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|8.4%
|105.0%
|5.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|47.14%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|87.06%
|Bonds
|43.83%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|9.40%
|Cash
|7.35%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|19.48%
|Other
|1.53%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|17.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.13%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|85.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|61.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCGAX % Rank
|Industrials
|20.46%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|1.91%
|Financial Services
|16.10%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|29.10%
|Technology
|11.30%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|90.85%
|Healthcare
|9.07%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|88.93%
|Utilities
|9.01%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|6.28%
|Basic Materials
|8.68%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|4.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.91%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|74.86%
|Consumer Defense
|6.74%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|44.26%
|Real Estate
|4.48%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|33.06%
|Energy
|4.06%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|63.66%
|Communication Services
|2.20%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|95.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCGAX % Rank
|US
|28.65%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|94.14%
|Non US
|18.49%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|18.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCGAX % Rank
|Government
|37.07%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|29.70%
|Corporate
|28.36%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|58.58%
|Securitized
|20.20%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|38.15%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.36%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|41.42%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|93.05%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|96.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCGAX % Rank
|US
|41.44%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|5.31%
|Non US
|2.39%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|71.39%
|TCGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|32.50%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|83.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|98.46%
|TCGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|54.10%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TCGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TCGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|27.53%
|TCGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.45%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|96.64%
|TCGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TCGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.20%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|89.85%
|TCGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.387
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2000
21.67
21.7%
Ally is President and Chairman of the Trust, as well as President and 75% shareholder of Covenant Funds. Ally founded and has provided his services to the Timothy Plan continuously since 1994, drawing from twenty-six years experience in the investment industry as an employee of Prudential Bache, Shearson Lehman Brothers and Investment Management & Research.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
