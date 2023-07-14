Home
Transamerica ClearTrack® 2015 Fund

mutual fund
TCFTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.07 -0.03 -0.42%
primary theme
Target-Date 2015
share class
Retirement (TCFTX) Primary Retirement (TDKTX) Retirement (TCTGX)
Vitals

YTD Return

7.8%

1 yr return

-29.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-13.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.8%

Net Assets

$30.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

88.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TCFTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica ClearTrack® 2015 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Mar 02, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nathan Palmer

Fund Description

The fund is a fund of fundsit invests in a combination of actively managed Transamerica funds(“funds”) and index-based exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) managed by unaffiliated investment advisers.The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing normally in a combination of underlying funds and ETFs representing a variety of broad asset classes – including fixed-income, domestic equity, foreign equity, and real estate – and investment styles and focuses. Underlying fixed-income fundsand ETFs may include funds that invest primarily in investment grade fixed-income securities, TIPS,or in high yield, high risk fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”). Underlying fixed-income funds and ETFs may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including corporate, mortgage- and asset-backed, government and emerging markets debt securities. Underlying equity funds and ETFs may include, but are not limited to, large cap funds, mid cap funds, small cap funds, growth-oriented funds, value-oriented funds, international equity funds, emerging market equity funds, real return funds and funds that invest in real estate-related securities, including REITs. The fund may also invest in inflation-hedging positions that fall under the broaderasset categories listed above.The fund is designed for investors who have reached retirement and generally seeks to maintain a static target allocation (the “Target Allocation”) to asset classes. The fund’s sub-adviser, Wilshire Advisors LLC (the “sub-adviser”or “Wilshire”), may periodically adjust target asset class allocations in accordance with its investment process and, in the view of Wilshire, to appropriately position the fund in response to changing market environments. However, Wilshire may tactically over-weight or underweight asset classes at any time. This means at any time the fund’s asset mix may differ from the Target Allocation.The fund’s current Target Allocation for domestic equity, foreign equity,fixed-income, and real estate is shown in the table below.Asset ClassFixed-IncomeFundsDomesticEquityFundsForeignEquityFundsRealEstateFundsTransamerica ClearTrack 201559%26%12%3%The Target Allocation is a “neutral” allocation, which does not reflect tactical decisions made by Wilshire to overweight or underweight a particular asset class. From time to time, Wilshire may make tactical increases or decreases to the fund’s investment in a particular asset class beyond the Target Allocation, based on a broad range of market and economic trends and quantitative factors. Wilshire may also allow the relative weightings of the fund’s investments in asset classes to vary from its Target Allocation in response to the markets. When varying exposures among underlying fundsand/or ETFs, Wilshire will examine, among other things, relative values and prospects among the underlying funds and/or ETFs asset classes, as well as the capacity of the underlying funds and/or ETFs to absorb additional cash flow.Ordinarily, the fund’s investment in fixed-income,domestic equity,foreignequity, and real estate is not expected to vary from the Target Allocation for that asset class by more than plus/minus 10%.Beyond that range, Wilshire will generally rebalance the fund.It is not possible to predict the extent towhich the fund willbe invested in a particularunderlying fund or ETF at any time. The fund may be a significant shareholder in certainunderlying funds or ETFs.Each underlying fund and ETF has its own investment objective, principal investment strategies and investment risks. The sub-adviser for each underlying fund and adviser or sub-adviser for each underlying ETF decides which securities to purchase and sell for that underlying fund or ETF. The fund’s ability to achieve its investment objective depends largely on the performance of the underlying funds and ETFs.The “Underlying Funds” section of the prospectus lists the underlying Transamerica Funds currently available for investment by the fund, provides a summary of their respective investment objectives and principal investment strategies, and identifies certain risks of those funds.The investment manager may change the available underlying Transamerica Funds, and the sub-adviser may change the fund’s asset allocations and underlying funds and ETFs, at any time without notice to shareholders and without shareholder approval.
Read More

TCFTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% 4.2% 13.7% 17.09%
1 Yr -29.5% -29.6% 6.3% 99.15%
3 Yr -13.4%* -13.5% 3.7% 99.07%
5 Yr -7.8%* -7.8% 1.9% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 2.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -44.3% -44.4% -9.2% 99.15%
2021 1.0% -2.1% 5.5% 25.93%
2020 2.8% -0.9% 3.2% 7.48%
2019 3.0% -0.4% 3.4% 19.79%
2018 -2.3% -3.4% -0.9% 58.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% 4.2% 13.7% 17.09%
1 Yr -29.5% -29.6% 6.3% 99.15%
3 Yr -13.4%* -13.5% 3.7% 99.07%
5 Yr -7.8%* -7.8% 1.9% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -1.8% 3.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -44.3% -44.4% -9.2% 99.15%
2021 1.0% -2.1% 5.5% 25.93%
2020 2.8% -0.9% 3.2% 7.48%
2019 3.0% -0.4% 3.4% 19.79%
2018 -2.3% -3.3% -0.5% 86.42%

NAV & Total Return History

TCFTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TCFTX Category Low Category High TCFTX % Rank
Net Assets 30.6 M 2.58 M 6.64 B 70.59%
Number of Holdings 19 6 555 72.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 27 M 105 K 4.91 B 70.59%
Weighting of Top 10 87.95% 51.4% 100.0% 22.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Transamerica Bond R6 22.92%
  2. Transamerica High Yield Bond R6 7.05%
  3. Transamerica Emerging Markets Debt R6 5.04%
  4. Transamerica Large Cap Value R6 4.46%
  5. Transamerica Large Growth R6 3.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TCFTX % Rank
Bonds 		55.18% 26.19% 75.98% 32.77%
Stocks 		40.03% 23.68% 47.80% 35.29%
Cash 		3.99% 0.34% 34.02% 71.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.76% 0.00% 3.41% 30.25%
Other 		0.04% -0.77% 11.84% 52.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.34% 84.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCFTX % Rank
Technology 		18.54% 5.66% 22.35% 30.25%
Financial Services 		13.30% 6.12% 19.30% 81.51%
Healthcare 		13.23% 3.88% 15.29% 31.09%
Industrials 		10.47% 3.87% 12.81% 47.06%
Real Estate 		9.89% 1.86% 17.94% 12.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.66% 4.10% 13.15% 73.11%
Communication Services 		6.92% 1.23% 9.99% 69.75%
Consumer Defense 		6.37% 3.06% 9.65% 50.42%
Energy 		4.81% 1.93% 8.89% 60.50%
Basic Materials 		3.80% 1.78% 7.69% 82.35%
Utilities 		3.02% 1.18% 5.23% 41.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCFTX % Rank
US 		26.67% 12.06% 34.89% 40.34%
Non US 		13.36% 5.29% 21.96% 52.10%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCFTX % Rank
Corporate 		38.19% 0.01% 46.51% 14.29%
Government 		34.62% 20.20% 99.50% 72.27%
Securitized 		18.90% 0.00% 28.35% 27.73%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.13% 0.49% 58.73% 79.83%
Municipal 		0.15% 0.00% 0.95% 55.46%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 14.32% 68.07%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCFTX % Rank
US 		45.62% 24.36% 75.98% 49.58%
Non US 		9.56% 0.00% 15.48% 25.21%

TCFTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TCFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.26% 0.01% 15.87% 12.61%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.59% 29.66%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 72.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 11.46%

Sales Fees

TCFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TCFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TCFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 0.00% 97.00% 5.50%

TCFTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TCFTX Category Low Category High TCFTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.35% 0.00% 3.14% 17.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TCFTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TCFTX Category Low Category High TCFTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.80% 0.02% 3.98% 92.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TCFTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TCFTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nathan Palmer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 06, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Nathan Palmer is a managing director of Wilshire Associates and heads Wilshire Funds Management’s Portfolio Management Group. Mr. Palmer has more than 20 years of industry experience and is responsible for creating multi-asset class, multi-manager investment solutions for financial intermediary clients. He is the Chair of Wilshire Funds Management’s Investment Committee and Retirement Oversight Committee. Prior to joining Wilshire Associates, Mr. Palmer provided investment advice to endowment, foundation, and family office clients at Convergent Wealth Advisors. Previously, he managed the public market investment portfolios for the endowment at the California Institute of Technology and for the defined benefit and defined contribution retirement assets at Intel Corporation. Mr. Palmer began his career as a securities analyst, where he published equity research on the technology, media, and telecom industries. Mr. Palmer graduated phi beta kappa and cum laude from the University of Washington with a BA in business administration. He holds an MBA with High Distinction from the Stern School of Business, New York University, graduating as an Armando John Garville Memorial Scholar. Mr. Palmer holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is an active member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Los Angeles.

Anthony Wicklund

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 06, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Tony Wicklund is a managing director of Wilshire Associates and a portfolio manager with Wilshire Funds Management. Mr. Wicklund has over 17 years of industry experience and is a portfolio manager for multi-manager portfolios, including target-risk, target-date, and alternative portfolios for a range of financial intermediary clients. Prior to joining Wilshire Associates in 2013, Mr. Wicklund was the director of risk management at Convergent Wealth Advisors, where he led the firm’s investment risk management and operational due diligence efforts. Additionally, he served as chairman of the firm’s Risk Management Oversight Committee and was a voting member of the Investment Committee. Previously, Mr. Wicklund was a senior analyst at Pacific Seafood where he evaluated acquisition targets, coordinated the integration of acquired companies, and performed internal operational audits and capital expenditure analyses. Mr. Wicklund earned his BS in business administration, with a concentration in finance from the University of Oregon. He also holds an MBA from the Marshall School of Business, University of Southern California, with a concentration in investments and financial markets. Mr. Wicklund holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations, and is a member of CFA Society Los Angeles, CFA Institute, and the CAIA Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 16.18 5.37 2.41

