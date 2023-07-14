Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The fund will invest so that, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in bonds that pay interest exempt from federal and California state income taxes, and at least 80% of the fund’s income is expected to be exempt from federal and California state income taxes. While the fund may buy securities of any maturity, the fund generally seeks longer-term securities. Most investments are in investment-grade securities, which are securities rated in one of the four highest credit rating categories by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. However, the fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in below investment-grade securities, known as “junk” bonds, including those with the lowest credit rating. In addition, up to 20% of the fund’s income could be derived from securities subject to the alternative minimum tax.
The fund may invest a significant portion of assets in securities that are not general obligations of the state. These may be issued by local governments or public authorities and are rated according to their particular creditworthiness, which may vary from the state’s general obligation securities. From time to time, the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in sectors with special risks, such as health care, transportation, and utilities, as well as private activity bonds (including industrial revenue bonds), which are municipal bonds issued by a government agency on behalf of a private sector company and, in most cases, are not backed by the credit of the issuing municipality. The fund may at times invest more than 25% of its net assets overall in industrial revenue bonds, but investments in industrial revenue bonds related to the same industry may not exceed 25% of the fund’s net assets.
Due to seasonal variations in the supply of suitable California municipal securities, the fund may invest in other municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal but not California income taxes. While efforts will be made to minimize such investments, they could comprise up to 10% of the fund’s annual income.
|Period
|TCFEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|22.86%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|32.44%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|45.71%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|60.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|20.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|TCFEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|22.57%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|28.19%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|46.48%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|61.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|20.93%
* Annualized
|TCFEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCFEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|631 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|41.31%
|Number of Holdings
|390
|1
|14000
|32.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|72.5 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|48.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.36%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|80.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCFEX % Rank
|Bonds
|100.59%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|6.42%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|95.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|94.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|94.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|95.08%
|Cash
|-0.58%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|93.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCFEX % Rank
|Municipal
|99.94%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|22.16%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.06%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|76.62%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|95.08%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|95.25%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|95.54%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|95.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCFEX % Rank
|US
|98.28%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|31.48%
|Non US
|2.31%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|34.90%
|TCFEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.43%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|82.53%
|Management Fee
|0.39%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|39.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|TCFEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TCFEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TCFEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.30%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|15.85%
|TCFEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCFEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.41%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|16.76%
|TCFEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TCFEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCFEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.59%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|15.99%
|TCFEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
