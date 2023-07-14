Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

13.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$28.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TCDYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Sands Capital International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Mar 08, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sunil Thakor

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related securities issued by companies in foreign countries. The Fund’s 80% policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of equity securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and depositary receipts. The Fund will generally consider qualifying investments to be in companies that are organized under the laws of, or maintain their principal place of business in a foreign country; have securities that are principally traded in such countries; or derive at least 50% of revenues or profits from, or have at least 50% of their productive assets, as determined by the Fund's sub-advisor, Sands Capital Management, LLC ("Sands Capital"), in such countries. The Fund may also invest up to 30% of its assets in issuers in emerging market or frontier market countries. The Fund generally invests in a concentrated portfolio of 25 to 40 issuers, with position sizes weighted by the conviction Sands Capital has in the investment opportunity. Issuers are selected through fundamental research undertaken by Sands Capital.
In selecting securities for the Fund, Sands Capital utilizes proprietary, fundamental, business-focused research to identify companies for investment that it believes have the capacity to generate sustainable, above-average growth over a five-year time horizon. This “bottom-up” approach to investment selection focuses on a company’s long-term business fundamentals, as opposed to sector or regional allocations. Therefore, the Fund may overweight certain geographies or sectors and may underweight other geographies or sectors relative to the stated benchmark. Sands Capital seeks to identify leading growth businesses that meet the following criteria:
Sustainable above-average earnings growth
Leadership position in a promising business space
Significant competitive advantage/unique business franchise
Clear mission and value-added focus
Financial strength
Rational valuation relative to the market and business prospects
As an integral part of the evaluation of a company, Sands Capital considers corporate governance, social, and environmental practices (collectively, "ESG") when it believes such practices may be material to the long-term shareowner value-creation potential of the company. Sands Capital utilizes proprietary ESG-related research to enhance its evaluation of portfolio businesses. The relevance and materiality of ESG practices vary and are highly dependent on the region, country, industry, and company. Sands Capital’s analysis of these practices is integrated into the investment decision‐making process to the extent it believes they may affect a company’s value‐creation potential.
Sands Capital generally intends for the Fund’s investments to be held for an average term of three to five years, although the Fund may hold any investment for any length of time. Sands Capital generally considers selling a security when it no longer meets the investment criteria outlined above, for risk management purposes, or if a more attractive investment opportunity presents itself.
The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a significant percentage of its assets in securities of a single company.
Read More

TCDYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -15.6% 24.4% 38.53%
1 Yr 13.0% -15.2% 26.9% 77.75%
3 Yr N/A* -27.5% 9.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.2% 35.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.5% -49.5% -11.5% 97.91%
2021 N/A -11.8% 9.8% N/A
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -35.3% 24.4% 38.53%
1 Yr 13.0% -46.8% 26.9% 75.46%
3 Yr N/A* -27.5% 13.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.2% 35.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.5% -49.5% -11.5% 97.91%
2021 N/A -11.8% 9.8% N/A
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TCDYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TCDYX Category Low Category High TCDYX % Rank
Net Assets 28.9 M 167 K 150 B 91.06%
Number of Holdings 44 5 516 84.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.8 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 91.24%
Weighting of Top 10 45.73% 10.3% 99.1% 13.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASML Holding NV ADR 6.09%
  2. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 5.82%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 5.48%
  4. Adyen NV 5.01%
  5. Adyen NV 5.01%
  6. Adyen NV 5.01%
  7. Adyen NV 5.01%
  8. Adyen NV 5.01%
  9. Adyen NV 5.01%
  10. Adyen NV 5.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TCDYX % Rank
Stocks 		94.16% 88.72% 101.51% 80.18%
Cash 		5.84% -1.51% 11.28% 19.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 24.88%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 35.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 14.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 16.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCDYX % Rank
Technology 		35.48% 1.51% 38.21% 0.92%
Healthcare 		19.78% 1.36% 29.58% 10.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.25% 0.00% 46.28% 13.13%
Financial Services 		11.41% 0.00% 38.62% 68.66%
Industrials 		8.17% 0.68% 31.28% 92.40%
Communication Services 		5.91% 0.00% 41.13% 31.80%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 52.76%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 56.68%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 68.66%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 28.66% 96.08%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 92.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCDYX % Rank
Non US 		86.99% 70.50% 101.51% 75.35%
US 		7.17% 0.00% 25.68% 34.56%

TCDYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TCDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.57% 0.01% 37.19% 5.14%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 62.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 0.80% 68.75%

Sales Fees

TCDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TCDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TCDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 7.00% 330.00% 25.26%

TCDYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TCDYX Category Low Category High TCDYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 41.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TCDYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TCDYX Category Low Category High TCDYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.67% -1.69% 3.16% 91.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TCDYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TCDYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sunil Thakor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 08, 2021

1.23

1.2%

Sunil H. Thakor, CFA - Sr. Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst Joined Sands Capital in 2004 • Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager (2007-2008) • Research Analyst (2005-2007) • Research Intern (2004) • Charles River Associates, Inc. (1999-2004) Los Angeles, CA • Associate Boston, MA • Analyst Columbia University • MBA, Columbia Business School (2006) Colby College • BA, Economics-Mathematics (1999)

Danielle Menichella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Danielle Menichella, CFA, Senior Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager, joined Sands in 2013 as a Research Analyst. Ms. Menichella began her career as an Analyst at Emerging Markets Management in 1997, which was later acquired by Ashmore Group, where she was a Senior Analyst before joining Sands. Ms. Menichella earned an AB in Economics and Public Policy from Duke University (1997).

David Levanson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Mr. David Levanson is a portfolio manager of Sands’ portion of the Fund. Mr. Levanson, Executive Managing Director, Research Analyst and Senior Portfolio Manager of Sands, worked for Sands from 1992-1994 and rejoined Sands in 2002. From 1996 to 1999 he was a Vice President and Research Analyst at State Street Research & Management and from 1999 to 2002 he worked as a Research Analyst at MFS Investment Management. Prior to joining Sands in 1992, Mr. Levanson was a Research Analyst at the Capital Management Group, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas, Inc. from 1990 to 1992. Mr. Levanson received his BS degree in Finance from the University of Florida and his MBA in 1996 from the Darden School at University of Virginia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

