Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.3%
1 yr return
13.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$28.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.7%
Expense Ratio 2.57%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TCDYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|38.53%
|1 Yr
|13.0%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|77.75%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TCDYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.5%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|97.91%
|2021
|N/A
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|Period
|TCDYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|38.53%
|1 Yr
|13.0%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|75.46%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.5%
|13.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TCDYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.5%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|97.91%
|2021
|N/A
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|TCDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCDYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.9 M
|167 K
|150 B
|91.06%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|5
|516
|84.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.8 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|91.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.73%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|13.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCDYX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.16%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|80.18%
|Cash
|5.84%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|19.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|24.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|35.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|14.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|16.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCDYX % Rank
|Technology
|35.48%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|0.92%
|Healthcare
|19.78%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|10.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.25%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|13.13%
|Financial Services
|11.41%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|68.66%
|Industrials
|8.17%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|92.40%
|Communication Services
|5.91%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|31.80%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|52.76%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|56.68%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|68.66%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|96.08%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|92.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCDYX % Rank
|Non US
|86.99%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|75.35%
|US
|7.17%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|34.56%
|TCDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.57%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|5.14%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|62.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|68.75%
|TCDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TCDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TCDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|25.26%
|TCDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCDYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|41.15%
|TCDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TCDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCDYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.67%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|91.65%
|TCDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 08, 2021
1.23
1.2%
Sunil H. Thakor, CFA - Sr. Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst Joined Sands Capital in 2004 • Research Analyst, Portfolio Manager (2007-2008) • Research Analyst (2005-2007) • Research Intern (2004) • Charles River Associates, Inc. (1999-2004) Los Angeles, CA • Associate Boston, MA • Analyst Columbia University • MBA, Columbia Business School (2006) Colby College • BA, Economics-Mathematics (1999)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Danielle Menichella, CFA, Senior Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager, joined Sands in 2013 as a Research Analyst. Ms. Menichella began her career as an Analyst at Emerging Markets Management in 1997, which was later acquired by Ashmore Group, where she was a Senior Analyst before joining Sands. Ms. Menichella earned an AB in Economics and Public Policy from Duke University (1997).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Mr. David Levanson is a portfolio manager of Sands’ portion of the Fund. Mr. Levanson, Executive Managing Director, Research Analyst and Senior Portfolio Manager of Sands, worked for Sands from 1992-1994 and rejoined Sands in 2002. From 1996 to 1999 he was a Vice President and Research Analyst at State Street Research & Management and from 1999 to 2002 he worked as a Research Analyst at MFS Investment Management. Prior to joining Sands in 1992, Mr. Levanson was a Research Analyst at the Capital Management Group, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas, Inc. from 1990 to 1992. Mr. Levanson received his BS degree in Finance from the University of Florida and his MBA in 1996 from the Darden School at University of Virginia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...