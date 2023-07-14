Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMBRUS TAX-CONSCIOUS CALIFORNIA BOND FUND

TCCBX | Fund

$10.10

$44.3 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$44.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMBRUS TAX-CONSCIOUS CALIFORNIA BOND FUND

TCCBX | Fund

$10.10

$44.3 M

0.00%

0.01%

TCCBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMBRUS TAX-CONSCIOUS CALIFORNIA BOND FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks the most attractive risk-adjusted returns from all fixed income asset types on an after-tax basis. The Fund primarily invests in California municipal bonds; however, non-California municipal bonds, government-related bonds, taxable municipal bonds, corporate bonds, preferred stocks, and other fixed income securities may also be considered on an after-tax relative value basis.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in fixed income securities and other related instruments with similar economic characteristics. At least 50% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in municipal securities, issued by or on behalf of the State of California and its political subdivisions, financing authorities and their agencies, that carry interest payments that are exempt from federal and California state income taxes. This is a non-fundamental investment policy that may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.

The Fund may also invest in municipal securities outside of California, including issuers across all U.S. states and territories, state and local governments, government agencies, and other entities should these securities feature a superior risk-adjusted after-tax yield than California tax-exempt municipal bonds. The Fund will also invest in a full range of U.S. treasury bonds, U.S. agency bonds, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, money markets, corporate bonds, taxable municipal bonds, mortgage backed/asset backed securities, preferred stocks, convertible bonds, other bank capital securities, loans, and other taxable fixed income securities should these securities feature a superior risk-adjusted after-tax yield than California tax-exempt municipal bonds. The Fund will invest in both bullet bonds (a non-callable debt instrument whose entire face value is paid at once on the maturity date, rather than amortized over its lifetime), as well as callable/puttable bonds. The Fund will invest in bonds with all coupon types, including fixed coupon bonds, zero coupon bonds, step-up/step-down coupon bonds, floating coupon bonds, fixed-to-float bonds, and inflation-linked securities. The Fund has broad flexibility to invest in a wide variety of debt securities and instruments of any maturity and will not be managed to a target duration or average weighted maturity.

The Fund will primarily invest in securities rated investment grade or higher. The Fund’s investment grade investments will, at the time of investment, carry a long-term rating of Baa3 or BBB– or higher by any of Moody’s Investors Service Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Standard & Poor’s Corporation (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings Inc. (“Fitch”), respectively. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its holdings in below investment grade or nonrated securities (commonly known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”). The Adviser relies on its own analysis of credit quality and risks associated with individual bonds, as well as rating agencies and third-party research. The Fund seeks to purchase investments that are undervalued or offer attractive after-tax yield relative to their credit characteristics. If ratings agencies assign different ratings to the same security, the Adviser will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security.

In managing the Fund, the Adviser will consider its outlook for interest rates and the economy, credit risk, call risk, and other security selection techniques. The Adviser’s analysis for determining which securities to purchase will include comparisons of after-tax yield across security types and maturity, roll yield, credit spread duration, and more. The proportion of the Fund’s assets allocated in securities with certain characteristics (such as issuer, state, bond type, credit rating, sector, maturity, callability, coupon structure, and more) will vary depending on relative value across securities and the Adviser’s outlook for the economy.

The Fund will not target a specific duration or maturity for the municipal bonds and other securities in which it invests, and the average portfolio duration will vary depending on market conditions, relative value of various securities of different durations, and economic outlook. The average duration for the Fund will vary within plus or minus 25% of the duration of the Bloomberg California Municipal Inter-Short (1-10 Year) Index, which was 3.45 years at December 31, 2022. There is no limit on the maturity or duration of any individual security in which the Fund may invest.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of other investment companies, including closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and mutual funds. Money market funds may exceed 20% of net assets. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its holdings in securities that have not been registered for public sale, but that are eligible for purchase and sale pursuant to Rule 144A under the 1933 Act.

Read More

TCCBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCCBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCCBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCCBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCCBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TCCBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TCCBX Category Low Category High TCCBX % Rank
Net Assets 44.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 198 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 13.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 29.80% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Management 10.25%
  2. CALIFORNIA ST 2.55%
  3. MICHIGAN ST FIN AUTH REVENUE 2.31%
  4. CAPISTRANO CA UNIF SCH DIST CM 2.29%
  5. MONTEBELLO CA PUBLIC FING AUTH 2.24%
  6. BANK OF AMERICA CORP 2.18%
  7. TREASURY BILL 2.17%
  8. CITIGROUP INC 1.98%
  9. CALIFORNIA ST INFRASTRUCTURE 1.96%
  10. SACRAMENTO CA TRANSIENT OCCUPA 1.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TCCBX % Rank
Bonds 		97.19% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		10.25% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCCBX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		10.25% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCCBX % Rank
US 		97.19% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TCCBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TCCBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TCCBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TCCBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TCCBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TCCBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TCCBX Category Low Category High TCCBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TCCBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TCCBX Category Low Category High TCCBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TCCBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TCCBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

