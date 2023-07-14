Home
Trending ETFs

The Covered Bridge Fund

mutual fund
TCBAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.01 -0.08 -0.88%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (TCBIX) Primary A (TCBAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Covered Bridge Fund

TCBAX | Fund

$9.01

$120 M

1.97%

$0.18

1.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

-3.6%

1 yr return

-4.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$120 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 232.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TCBAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly
  • Net Income Ratio 1.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Covered Bridge Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Covered Bridge
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Schonberg

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in dividend paying equity securities of domestic and foreign large capitalization companies. The Adviser defines large capitalization companies to be those with total average market values of at least $10 billion. The Fund also sells options on these securities in order to generate income for the Fund from premiums.

The Fund expects to invest up to 20% of the Fund’s assets in foreign securities and the remainder in domestic securities. It is expected that the Fund’s strategy will result in high portfolio turnover.

Read More

TCBAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.6% -2.8% 240.8% 4.35%
1 Yr -4.5% -4.3% 140.6% 25.22%
3 Yr 4.3%* -8.3% 18.3% 46.79%
5 Yr -2.8%* -5.0% 17.3% 38.98%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.4% -34.1% 904.0% 87.84%
2021 5.5% -28.6% 438.4% 51.45%
2020 -2.3% -93.5% 8.2% 74.48%
2019 2.6% -38.9% 19.8% 70.54%
2018 -2.8% -10.9% 12.8% 21.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.6% -2.7% 244.0% 4.35%
1 Yr -4.5% -4.3% 140.6% 42.61%
3 Yr 4.3%* -8.3% 18.3% 65.38%
5 Yr -2.8%* -5.4% 17.3% 50.85%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.4% -34.1% 904.0% 87.84%
2021 5.5% -5.9% 438.4% 52.02%
2020 -2.3% -81.2% 8.2% 83.45%
2019 2.6% -29.0% 19.8% 83.72%
2018 -2.8% -10.9% 12.8% 36.89%

NAV & Total Return History

TCBAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TCBAX Category Low Category High TCBAX % Rank
Net Assets 120 M 25 17.4 B 46.07%
Number of Holdings 128 2 508 25.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 35.9 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 72.52%
Weighting of Top 10 30.32% 11.3% 100.0% 57.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Intel Corp 3.77%
  2. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 3.62%
  3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 3.51%
  4. AT&T Inc 3.39%
  5. Qualcomm Inc 3.36%
  6. Procter & Gamble Co 3.16%
  7. Tyson Foods Inc Class A 3.15%
  8. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd 3.05%
  9. ViacomCBS Inc Class B 3.05%
  10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR 3.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TCBAX % Rank
Stocks 		94.51% -3.92% 100.76% 67.18%
Cash 		5.49% -0.76% 100.29% 27.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 63.36%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 45.92% 72.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 64.89%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 97.96% 66.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCBAX % Rank
Technology 		18.79% 0.00% 44.43% 92.02%
Consumer Defense 		12.89% 0.00% 22.87% 4.62%
Financial Services 		12.27% 0.00% 29.60% 5.46%
Healthcare 		11.11% 0.00% 25.91% 4.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.97% 0.00% 19.02% 93.70%
Industrials 		8.24% 1.41% 43.91% 92.02%
Basic Materials 		6.51% 0.00% 60.58% 29.41%
Energy 		6.32% 0.00% 69.54% 5.04%
Communication Services 		6.28% 0.00% 21.22% 83.19%
Real Estate 		3.89% 0.00% 9.74% 6.30%
Utilities 		3.74% 0.00% 13.35% 12.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCBAX % Rank
US 		86.09% -3.89% 100.00% 55.34%
Non US 		8.42% -2.17% 99.33% 24.05%

TCBAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TCBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.73% 0.20% 6.78% 25.51%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.20% 1.75% 77.24%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 77.01%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

TCBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 4.75% 5.75% 85.19%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TCBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 94.12%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TCBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 232.00% 0.00% 456.80% 95.09%

TCBAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TCBAX Category Low Category High TCBAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.97% 0.00% 3.76% 66.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TCBAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TCBAX Category Low Category High TCBAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.20% -2.54% 14.24% 17.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TCBAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TCBAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Schonberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2013

8.67

8.7%

John is an owner of Stonebridge and serves as the Chief Investment Officer overseeing the investment activities of the firm and directing the portfolio management teams and committees. He is one of the Portfolio Managers in charge of institutional and high net worth individual investment strategies and is the lead portfolio manager of the covered call strategy.

Michael Dashner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2013

8.67

8.7%

Mr. Dashner, Portfolio Manager, leads the Large Cap Equity Growth team at Stonebridge Capital Advisors and is responsible for trading across all equity strategies. As a member of the Research Committee, Michael follows sector-specific companies and maintains the equity universe and models for each equity strategy. He is responsible for identifying and developing new trading systems and methods in an effort to maximize effectiveness and efficiency across multiple platforms. Prior to joining the Equity Team, Mr. Dashner was head of fixed-income trading. He was in charge of fulfilling investment objectives for high-net-worth individuals and institutions and achieving the best prices for each trade. Michael earned his BBA in Economics from the University of South Dakota. He went on to graduate with an MBA in 2009 before joining Stonebridge Capital Advisors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

