Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-3.6%
1 yr return
-4.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$120 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.3%
Expense Ratio 1.73%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 232.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in dividend paying equity securities of domestic and foreign large capitalization companies. The Adviser defines large capitalization companies to be those with total average market values of at least $10 billion. The Fund also sells options on these securities in order to generate income for the Fund from premiums.
The Fund expects to invest up to 20% of the Fund’s assets in foreign securities and the remainder in domestic securities. It is expected that the Fund’s strategy will result in high portfolio turnover.
|Period
|TCBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.6%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|4.35%
|1 Yr
|-4.5%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|25.22%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|46.79%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|38.98%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TCBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.4%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|87.84%
|2021
|5.5%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|51.45%
|2020
|-2.3%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|74.48%
|2019
|2.6%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|70.54%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|21.36%
|Period
|TCBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.6%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|4.35%
|1 Yr
|-4.5%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|42.61%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|65.38%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|50.85%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TCBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.4%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|87.84%
|2021
|5.5%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|52.02%
|2020
|-2.3%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|83.45%
|2019
|2.6%
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|83.72%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|36.89%
|TCBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCBAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|120 M
|25
|17.4 B
|46.07%
|Number of Holdings
|128
|2
|508
|25.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.9 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|72.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.32%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|57.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCBAX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.51%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|67.18%
|Cash
|5.49%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|27.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|63.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|72.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|64.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|66.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCBAX % Rank
|Technology
|18.79%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|92.02%
|Consumer Defense
|12.89%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|4.62%
|Financial Services
|12.27%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|5.46%
|Healthcare
|11.11%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|4.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.97%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|93.70%
|Industrials
|8.24%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|92.02%
|Basic Materials
|6.51%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|29.41%
|Energy
|6.32%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|5.04%
|Communication Services
|6.28%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|83.19%
|Real Estate
|3.89%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|6.30%
|Utilities
|3.74%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|12.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCBAX % Rank
|US
|86.09%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|55.34%
|Non US
|8.42%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|24.05%
|TCBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.73%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|25.51%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|77.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|77.01%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|N/A
|TCBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|4.75%
|5.75%
|85.19%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TCBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|94.12%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TCBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|232.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|95.09%
|TCBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCBAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.97%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|66.17%
|TCBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|TCBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCBAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.20%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|17.62%
|TCBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
John is an owner of Stonebridge and serves as the Chief Investment Officer overseeing the investment activities of the firm and directing the portfolio management teams and committees. He is one of the Portfolio Managers in charge of institutional and high net worth individual investment strategies and is the lead portfolio manager of the covered call strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Mr. Dashner, Portfolio Manager, leads the Large Cap Equity Growth team at Stonebridge Capital Advisors and is responsible for trading across all equity strategies. As a member of the Research Committee, Michael follows sector-specific companies and maintains the equity universe and models for each equity strategy. He is responsible for identifying and developing new trading systems and methods in an effort to maximize effectiveness and efficiency across multiple platforms. Prior to joining the Equity Team, Mr. Dashner was head of fixed-income trading. He was in charge of fulfilling investment objectives for high-net-worth individuals and institutions and achieving the best prices for each trade. Michael earned his BBA in Economics from the University of South Dakota. He went on to graduate with an MBA in 2009 before joining Stonebridge Capital Advisors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...