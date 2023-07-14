Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund

mutual fund
TCAGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.7 -0.04 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (TAAGX) Primary C (TCAGX) Inst (TIAGX)
TCAGX (Mutual Fund)

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.7 -0.04 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (TAAGX) Primary C (TCAGX) Inst (TIAGX)
TCAGX (Mutual Fund)

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.7 -0.04 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (TAAGX) Primary C (TCAGX) Inst (TIAGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund

TCAGX | Fund

$7.70

$40.6 M

0.00%

2.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.6%

1 yr return

15.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$40.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund

TCAGX | Fund

$7.70

$40.6 M

0.00%

2.35%

TCAGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Timothy Plan
  • Inception Date
    Feb 03, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Schofield

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment strategy by normally investing at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in U.S. common stocks without regard to market capitalizations. 
The Fund invests using a growth investing style. Growth funds generally focus on stocks of companies believed to have above-average potential for growth in revenue, earnings, cash flow, or other similar criteria. These stocks typically have low dividend yields and above- average prices in relation to such measures as earnings and book value. Growth and value stocks have historically produced similar long-term returns, though each category has periods when it outperforms the other. 
The Fund invests its assets in the securities of a limited number of companies, which the Fund’s Investment Manager believes show a high probability for superior growth. Companies that meet or exceed specific criteria established by the Manager in the selection process are purchased. Securities are sold when they reach internally determined pricing targets or no longer qualify under the Manager’s investment criteria. 
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets will be held in cash and/or cash equivalents. 
The Fund will not invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or alternative lifestyles. 
Read More

TCAGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.6% -26.9% 59.5% 27.08%
1 Yr 15.3% -43.3% 860.3% 42.93%
3 Yr 1.0%* -41.8% 41.4% 32.53%
5 Yr 0.6%* -28.3% 82.5% 40.82%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.3% 13.6% 57.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 42.35%
2021 2.3% -52.0% 83.9% 31.14%
2020 7.9% -17.6% 195.3% 54.27%
2019 6.1% -16.0% 9.5% 42.11%
2018 -4.4% -13.6% 24.1% 72.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.6% -53.4% 55.3% 25.49%
1 Yr 15.3% -60.3% 860.3% 40.11%
3 Yr 1.0%* -41.8% 41.4% 32.84%
5 Yr 0.6%* -27.6% 82.5% 45.06%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.1% 15.4% 81.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 42.35%
2021 2.3% -52.0% 83.9% 31.14%
2020 7.9% -17.6% 195.3% 54.27%
2019 6.1% -16.0% 9.5% 42.11%
2018 -4.4% -13.6% 24.1% 82.89%

NAV & Total Return History

TCAGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TCAGX Category Low Category High TCAGX % Rank
Net Assets 40.6 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 90.85%
Number of Holdings 42 20 3702 87.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.8 M 360 K 10.9 B 88.56%
Weighting of Top 10 44.99% 5.5% 92.1% 15.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 8.15%
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 5.46%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 5.46%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 5.46%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 5.46%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 5.46%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 5.46%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 5.46%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 5.46%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 5.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TCAGX % Rank
Stocks 		92.10% 23.99% 100.52% 95.77%
Cash 		7.90% -0.52% 26.94% 2.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 98.77%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 97.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 98.77%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 98.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCAGX % Rank
Technology 		31.81% 0.04% 62.17% 53.52%
Industrials 		20.19% 0.00% 38.23% 11.62%
Healthcare 		17.37% 0.00% 43.77% 55.81%
Basic Materials 		9.58% 0.00% 17.25% 2.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.52% 0.00% 57.41% 84.15%
Consumer Defense 		5.93% 0.00% 16.40% 6.69%
Financial Services 		5.60% 0.00% 43.01% 61.27%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 99.65%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 99.47%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCAGX % Rank
US 		86.49% 23.38% 100.52% 88.03%
Non US 		5.61% 0.00% 35.22% 29.75%

TCAGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TCAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.35% 0.02% 19.28% 3.40%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 81.83%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 100.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 100.00%

Sales Fees

TCAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 100.00%

Trading Fees

TCAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TCAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.00% 0.00% 250.31% 62.35%

TCAGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TCAGX Category Low Category High TCAGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 99.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TCAGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TCAGX Category Low Category High TCAGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.95% -2.24% 2.75% 99.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TCAGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TCAGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Schofield

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2010

11.46

11.5%

Mr. Schofield is a Senior Portfolio Manager on Chartwell’s equity investment team. From 2005 to 2010, he was a Co-Chief Investment Officer at Knott Capital. From 1996 to 2005, he was a Portfolio Manager at Sovereign Asset Management. Prior to Sovereign Asset Management, he was a portfolio manager at Geewax, Terker & Company. Education: Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Pennsylvania CFA® Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia

Frank Sustersic

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2016

5.5

5.5%

Frank L. Sustersic is a portfolio manager for Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC. Mr. Sustersic earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The University of Pennsylvania and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. From 2014 to February 2016, Mr. Sustersic worked as a Portfolio Manager at Lazard Asset Management. Prior to that, he worked as a Portfolio Manager at Turner Investments from 1994 to March 2014. In addition, Mr. Sustersic worked as a Portfolio Manager at First Fidelity Bank Corporation from 1989 to April 1994. Mr. Sustersic is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×