Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Funds College Enrollment Fund

mutual fund
TCADX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (CENAX) Primary C (CENCX) Other (CENEX) Other (CENFX) (TCADX) Other (FAADX) Other (FTAOX)
TCADX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds College Enrollment Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (CENAX) Primary C (CENCX) Other (CENEX) Other (CENFX) (TCADX) Other (FAADX) Other (FTAOX)
TCADX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds College Enrollment Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (CENAX) Primary C (CENCX) Other (CENEX) Other (CENFX) (TCADX) Other (FAADX) Other (FTAOX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds College Enrollment Fund

TCADX | Fund

-

$2.12 B

0.00%

$0.24

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.12 B

Holdings in Top 10

99.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds College Enrollment Fund

TCADX | Fund

-

$2.12 B

0.00%

$0.24

0.01%

TCADX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds College Enrollment Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Sep 14, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective by principally investing in a mix of American Funds fixed income funds that seek current income through investments in bonds or in other fixed income instruments. The fund may invest in growth-and-income funds, equity-income funds and balanced funds to a limited extent.

The fund is designed for investors who are withdrawing (or who, in the near future, expect to withdraw) funds to meet higher education expenses.

When determining in which bond funds to invest, the investment adviser will predominately seek exposure to higher quality bonds (rated A- or better or A3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality) with intermediate to short-term durations. The fund may, however, invest in underlying funds with exposure to lower quality, higher yielding securities rated BBB+ or below and Baa1 or below (including those rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below) or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality, and to bonds with longer durations.

The underlying funds may hold securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government, securities issued by federal agencies and instrumentalities and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. The underlying funds may also invest in the debt securities of governments, agencies, corporations and other entities domiciled outside the United States.

The fund’s investment adviser seeks to create a combination of underlying funds that complement each other with a goal of achieving the fund’s investment objective of providing current income, consistent with preservation of capital. In making this determination, the fund’s investment adviser considers the historical volatility and returns of the underlying funds and how various combinations would have behaved in past market environments. It also considers, among other topics, current market conditions and the investment positions of the underlying funds.

The fund will invest principally in funds that seek current income through fixed income investments, as reflected in the final column of the chart below. The allocations shown reflect the target allocations as of January 1, 2023.

Investment approach

The investment adviser anticipates that the fund will invest its assets within a range that deviates no more than 10% above or below the investment approach set forth above. For example, a 5% target allocation to growth-and-income funds is not expected to be greater than 15%. The investment adviser will monitor the fund on an ongoing basis and may make modifications to either the investment approach or the underlying fund allocations that the investment adviser believes could benefit shareholders.

Read More

TCADX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TCADX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TCADX Category Low Category High TCADX % Rank
Net Assets 2.12 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 6 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 2.12 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 99.90% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. INTERMEDIATE BOND FUND OF AMERICA 35.03%
  2. SHORT TERM BOND FUND OF AMERICA 35.02%
  3. AMERICAN FUNDS MORTGAGE (AFMF) 9.94%
  4. AMERICAN FUNDS STRATEGIC BOND FUND (SBF) 9.80%
  5. AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND (AMF) 5.06%
  6. AMERICAN BALANCED FUND (AMBAL) 5.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TCADX % Rank
Stocks 		99.90% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.10% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCADX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCADX % Rank
US 		99.90% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TCADX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TCADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TCADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TCADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TCADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TCADX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TCADX Category Low Category High TCADX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TCADX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TCADX Category Low Category High TCADX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TCADX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TCADX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×