Normally, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of short- and intermediate-term investment-grade corporate, government, and asset- and mortgage-backed securities. The fund may also invest in money market securities, bank obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, and foreign securities, including securities of issuers in emerging markets. The fund’s average effective maturity will normally not exceed three years. The fund will only purchase securities that are rated within one of the four highest credit categories at the time of purchase by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund may continue to hold a security that has been downgraded after purchase.

In addition, the fund uses interest rate futures primarily in an effort to manage its exposure to changes in interest rates or to adjust portfolio duration, and credit default swaps primarily in an effort to protect the value of certain portfolio holdings or to manage the fund’s overall exposure to changes in credit quality.

Investment decisions generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates and the economy, as well as the prices, yields, and credit quality of various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase longer-term securities (to the extent consistent with the fund’s investment program) in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.