TOBAM Emerging Markets Fund

mutual fund
TBMIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.73 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (TBMIX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TOBAM Emerging Markets Fund

TBMIX | Fund

$8.73

$103 M

0.08%

$0.01

1.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

-5.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

Net Assets

$103 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TBMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TOBAM Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TOBAM Core Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 25, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ayaaz Allymun

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and other equity securities (or derivative or other strategic instruments with similar economic characteristics) of companies organized or with their principal place of business, or majority of assets or business, in emerging market countries. The Fund considers emerging market countries to be all countries represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Net Total Return Index (“MSCI® EM Net TR Index”). The MSCI® EM Net TR Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the equity performance of emerging market countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies with any market capitalization as well as preferred stock, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the securities of real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The Adviser seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of various risk metrics by applying a systematic, quantitative investment approach. This investment approach designed to identify securities of emerging market issuers included in the MSCI® EM Net TR Index that have the lowest possible correlation to each other for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser uses its patented Anti-Benchmark® Maximum Diversification® model to construct a portfolio consisting of securities of emerging market issuers that it believes offers the most diversification potential and avoids the concentration risk that exists in traditional market capitalization-weighted indices. The Fund’s portfolio managers focus on stock selection as opposed to making proactive decisions as to country, industry or sector exposure. As a result of the Adviser’s stock selection and portfolio construction methodologies, the Fund may hold both growth-oriented and value-oriented securities.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically holds 100-300 securities. Securities are bought or sold in relation to their relative diversification benefits within the Fund’s portfolio. A security will be removed from the portfolio when the portfolio managers believe it no longer provides a benefit in terms of diversification relative to the other securities in the Fund’s portfolio. Conversely, a new security will be added to the Fund’s portfolio when the portfolio managers believe it presents a meaningful diversification benefit.

The Fund may use derivative instruments including contracts for difference, forward contracts (including forward foreign currency exchange contracts) and swap agreements (including total return swaps) as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage foreign currency risk as part of a hedging strategy if any or for other purposes related to the management of the Fund. During periods of significant redemptions or subscriptions of Fund shares, the Fund may use options, futures and options on futures to obtain investment exposure to the Fund’s strategy. Subject to the limitations and requirements of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and the rules thereunder, there is no limit to the amount of the Fund’s assets that may be invested in derivative instruments. To the extent such instruments have similar economic characteristics to equity securities as described in the Fund’s policy with respect to the investment of at least 80% of its net assets, these investments will be considered investments included within such policy.

Read More

TBMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TBMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -11.0% 30.2% 98.98%
1 Yr -5.3% -12.7% 29.2% 98.35%
3 Yr -6.5%* -17.0% 12.8% 88.86%
5 Yr -6.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 95.26%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TBMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -50.1% 7.2% 60.79%
2021 -3.3% -18.2% 13.6% 57.84%
2020 4.6% -7.2% 79.7% 61.79%
2019 2.3% -4.4% 9.2% 94.41%
2018 -4.2% -7.2% 7.0% 63.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TBMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -30.3% 30.2% 90.96%
1 Yr -5.3% -48.9% 29.2% 91.11%
3 Yr -6.5%* -16.3% 12.8% 89.17%
5 Yr -6.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 95.56%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TBMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -50.1% 7.2% 60.79%
2021 -3.3% -18.2% 13.6% 57.84%
2020 4.6% -7.2% 79.7% 61.79%
2019 2.3% -4.4% 9.2% 94.41%
2018 -4.2% -7.2% 7.0% 69.38%

NAV & Total Return History

TBMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TBMIX Category Low Category High TBMIX % Rank
Net Assets 103 M 717 K 102 B 73.42%
Number of Holdings 231 10 6734 26.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.1 M 340 K 19.3 B 81.70%
Weighting of Top 10 15.56% 2.8% 71.7% 95.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Top Glove Corp Bhd 2.63%
  9. Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp 1.98%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TBMIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.26% 0.90% 110.97% 34.39%
Cash 		1.74% -23.67% 20.19% 60.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 86.40%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 83.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 83.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 86.29%

TBMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TBMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.03% 41.06% 63.46%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.00% 39.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

TBMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TBMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.40% 2.00% 96.83%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TBMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 0.00% 190.00% 47.10%

TBMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TBMIX Category Low Category High TBMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.08% 0.00% 12.61% 30.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TBMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TBMIX Category Low Category High TBMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.83% -1.98% 17.62% 46.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TBMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

TBMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ayaaz Allymun

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 24, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Ayaaz Allymun is Portfolio Manager at TOBAM, which he joined in 2008 as a portfolio manager and researcher. Prior to his TOBAM appointment, Ayaaz was a portfolio manager at Credit Agricole Asset Management in Paris from 2004-08. He also has experience as a quantitative analyst in the Financial Engineering team at Credit Lyonnais Asset Management. In that role he had responsibility for developing systems solutions for equity portfolio managers.

Guillaume Toison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 24, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Guillaume Toison is a Portfolio Manager for TOBAM, which he joined in 2006 as an equity portfolio manager. Previously, Guillaume was a quantitative analyst for Credit Agricole Asset Management in Paris and part of the team that pioneered the development of the company’s statistical arbitrage strategies. In 2004, Guillaume graduated from Télécom ParisTech (ENST Paris) in Mathematics, Computer Science and Telecommunications.

Maylis L’Hotellier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Mara Maccagnan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Mara Maccagnan, Portfolio Manager. Ms. Maccagnan is a portfolio manager with more than 7 years’ experience in the investment industry. She started her career in 2011 in the structuring department of Banca IMI. She moved in the structured fund team of ANIMA Asset Management Ltd in Dublin in 2012. From 2014 to 2018 she was a portfolio.

Tarik Allouache

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Tarik Allouache, Associate, Equity Portfolio Manager. Mr. Allouache joined TOBAM S.A.S. in December 2016 as Risk Manager. Mr. Allouache transitioned to the Portfolio Management team at TOBAM in January 2019. Prior to TOBAM, Mr. Allouache was a quantitative analyst at Société Générale where he was responsible for valuations and risk analysis of structured products and derivatives. He worked with the trading desk and portfolio managers to build models to optimize and manage risk of their portfolios. He holds an Engineering degree from ESILV Paris in Mathematics and Computer science and Master of Quantitative Finance from UTS Sydney.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

