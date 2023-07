Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus amounts borrowed for investment purposes, in tax-exempt bonds of any maturity. The fund primarily invests in bonds that are investment grade when purchased, but the fund may also invest up to 35% of its net assets in non-investment grade bonds rated BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) , Fitch Ratings (Fitch) , or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) , or comparable rating by any nationally recognized statistical ratings organization (NRSRO) or unrated equivalents. The fund may invest in other fixed income securities which include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments . The fund’s investment policies are based on credit ratings at the time of purchase.

The fund may invest in general obligation bonds, however, in general, the manager favors bonds backed by revenue from a specific public project or facility, such as a power plant (revenue bonds), as they tend to offer higher yields than general obligation bonds. The manager also favors bonds that have limitations on early payoff (call protection), which can help minimize the effect of falling interest rates on the fund’s yield. To the extent that the fund invests in bonds that are subject to the alternative minimum tax (AMT), the income paid by the fund may not be entirely tax-free to all investors. Investments in bonds subject to the AMT will not be counted toward the fund’s 80% investment policy.