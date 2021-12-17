To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and other equity securities (or derivative or other strategic instruments with similar economic characteristics) of companies organized or with their principal place of business, or majority of assets or business, in emerging market countries. The Fund considers emerging market countries to be all countries represented in the Bloomberg Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap Net Return Index. The Bloomberg Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap Net Return Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of emerging markets. The constituents that make up the index are selected on the basis of size, liquidity and free-float capital freely available for trading on a regulated market. The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies with any market capitalization as well as preferred stock, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the securities of real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The Adviser seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of various risk metrics by applying a systematic, quantitative investment approach. This investment approach designed to identify securities of emerging market issuers included in the Bloomberg Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap Net Return Index that have the lowest possible correlation to each other for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser uses its patented Anti-Benchmark® Maximum Diversification® model to construct a portfolio consisting of securities of emerging market issuers that it believes offers the most diversification potential and avoids the concentration risk that exists in traditional market capitalization-weighted indices. The Fund’s portfolio managers focus on stock selection as opposed to making proactive decisions as to country, industry or sector exposure. As a result of the Adviser’s stock selection and portfolio construction methodologies, the Fund may hold both growth-oriented and value-oriented securities.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically holds 100-300 securities. Securities are bought or sold in relation to their relative diversification benefits within the Fund’s portfolio. A security will be removed from the portfolio when the portfolio managers believe it no longer provides a benefit in terms of diversification relative to the other securities in the Fund’s portfolio. Conversely, a new security will be added to the Fund’s portfolio when the portfolio managers believe it presents a meaningful diversification benefit.

The Fund may use derivative instruments including contracts for difference, forward contracts (including forward foreign currency exchange contracts) and swap agreements (including total return swaps) as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage foreign currency risk as part of a hedging strategy if any or for other purposes related to the management of the Fund. During periods of significant redemptions or subscriptions of Fund shares, the Fund may use options, futures and options on futures to obtain investment exposure to the Fund’s strategy. Subject to the limitations and requirements of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and the rules thereunder, there is no limit to the amount of the Fund’s assets that may be invested in derivative instruments. To the extent such instruments have similar economic characteristics to equity securities as described in the Fund’s policy with respect to the investment of at least 80% of its net assets, these investments will be considered investments included within such policy.