TOBAM EMERGING MARKETS FUND

mutual fund
TBMAX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(TBMCX) Primary (TBMAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$91.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TBMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TOBAM EMERGING MARKETS FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Apr 25, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and other equity securities (or derivative or other strategic instruments with similar economic characteristics) of companies organized or with their principal place of business, or majority of assets or business, in emerging market countries. The Fund considers emerging market countries to be all countries represented in the Bloomberg Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap Net Return Index. The Bloomberg Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap Net Return Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of emerging markets. The constituents that make up the index are selected on the basis of size, liquidity and free-float capital freely available for trading on a regulated market. The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies with any market capitalization as well as preferred stock, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the securities of real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The Adviser seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of various risk metrics by applying a systematic, quantitative investment approach. This investment approach designed to identify securities of emerging market issuers included in the Bloomberg Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap Net Return Index that have the lowest possible correlation to each other for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser uses its patented Anti-Benchmark® Maximum Diversification® model to construct a portfolio consisting of securities of emerging market issuers that it believes offers the most diversification potential and avoids the concentration risk that exists in traditional market capitalization-weighted indices. The Fund’s portfolio managers focus on stock selection as opposed to making proactive decisions as to country, industry or sector exposure. As a result of the Adviser’s stock selection and portfolio construction methodologies, the Fund may hold both growth-oriented and value-oriented securities.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically holds 100-300 securities. Securities are bought or sold in relation to their relative diversification benefits within the Fund’s portfolio. A security will be removed from the portfolio when the portfolio managers believe it no longer provides a benefit in terms of diversification relative to the other securities in the Fund’s portfolio. Conversely, a new security will be added to the Fund’s portfolio when the portfolio managers believe it presents a meaningful diversification benefit.

The Fund may use derivative instruments including contracts for difference, forward contracts (including forward foreign currency exchange contracts) and swap agreements (including total return swaps) as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage foreign currency risk as part of a hedging strategy if any or for other purposes related to the management of the Fund. During periods of significant redemptions or subscriptions of Fund shares, the Fund may use options, futures and options on futures to obtain investment exposure to the Fund’s strategy. Subject to the limitations and requirements of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and the rules thereunder, there is no limit to the amount of the Fund’s assets that may be invested in derivative instruments. To the extent such instruments have similar economic characteristics to equity securities as described in the Fund’s policy with respect to the investment of at least 80% of its net assets, these investments will be considered investments included within such policy.

TBMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TBMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TBMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TBMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TBMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TBMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TBMAX Category Low Category High TBMAX % Rank
Net Assets 91.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 197 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 13.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 14.83% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bangkok Dusit Medical Services 1.55%
  2. Telkom Indonesia Persero Tbk P 1.53%
  3. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 1.52%
  4. PSBC 1.51%
  5. Taiwan Mobile Co Ltd 1.48%
  6. Cipla Ltd/India 1.47%
  7. Public Bank Bhd 1.47%
  8. Bharti Airtel Ltd 1.46%
  9. Raia Drogasil SA 1.44%
  10. Suzano SA 1.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TBMAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.46% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		2.43% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.14% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.03% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TBMAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TBMAX % Rank
Non US 		95.77% N/A N/A N/A
US 		0.69% N/A N/A N/A

TBMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TBMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TBMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TBMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TBMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TBMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TBMAX Category Low Category High TBMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TBMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TBMAX Category Low Category High TBMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TBMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TBMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

