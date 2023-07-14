Home
Trending ETFs

TBHDX (Mutual Fund)

TBHDX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tweedy, Browne Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund

TBHDX | Fund

$5.60

$80.4 M

3.04%

$0.17

1.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.7%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-11.5%

Net Assets

$80.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TBHDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tweedy, Browne Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Tweedy, Browne
  • Inception Date
    Sep 05, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Shrager

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in U.S. and foreign equity securities that the Adviser believes to have above-average dividend yields and valuations that are reasonable. The Adviser seeks to construct a diversified portfolio of stocks from a variety of industries and countries. Value investing seeks to uncover stocks whose current market prices are at discounts (that is, undervalued) to the Adviser’s estimate of their true or intrinsic value.
The Fund’s value investment style derives from the work of the late Benjamin Graham, who is widely considered to be the father of the value investing approach. Most investments in the Fund’s portfolio at the time of initial purchase have one or more of the following investment characteristics:
  
low price-to-sales ratio as compared to other companies in the same industry;  
low ratio of enterprise value (the sum of the market value of the company’s shares plus interest-bearing debt and preferred stock, net of cash and cash equivalents) to EBITA (earnings before deduction of interest, taxes, and amortization), EBITDA (earnings before deduction of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), or after-tax EBITA;  
low stock price in relation to book value;  
low price-to-earnings ratio;  
low price-to-cash-flow ratio;  
above-average dividend yield;  
low financial leverage;  
high returns on invested capital;  
purchases of a company’s own stock by the company’s officers and directors;  
company share repurchases;  
a stock price that has declined significantly from its previous high price; and/or  
small market capitalization.  
The Fund invests primarily in securities that the Adviser believes to have above average dividend yields, but also invests, on a more limited basis, in securities that the Adviser believes to have attractive shareholder yields at the time of purchase. “Shareholder yield” is the sum of a company’s dividend yield, its “buyback yield” (when a company buys back shares, remaining shareholders may benefit, as their proportionate ownership of the company increases), and its “net debt paydown yield” (prudent reductions in outstanding debt can increase the value of each share of the company).  
The Fund has chosen generally not to hedge its perceived foreign currency exposure back into the U.S. dollar. A substantial portion of the Fund’s holdings will be in U.S.-domiciled companies and in non-U.S. multinational companies that have meaningful exposure to the U.S. dollar.  
The Fund is diversified by issuer, industry, and country, and under normal market conditions invests at least 40% of its assets in foreign securities and in at least three countries in addition to the U.S. The Fund will generally have some exposure to emerging markets. It is designed for long-term investors who wish to focus their investment exposure for the most part on equity securities that have above-average dividend yields and that are economically linked to the stock markets of the U.S. and of foreign developed countries. It is also intended for investors who prefer generally not to have their non-U.S. currency exposure hedged back into the U.S. dollar. The Fund is not appropriate for investors primarily seeking current income.  
Read More

TBHDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TBHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -35.6% 29.2% 52.24%
1 Yr -0.7% 17.3% 252.4% 91.25%
3 Yr -7.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 96.47%
5 Yr -11.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 89.66%
10 Yr -6.5%* -6.9% 18.3% 94.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TBHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -24.3% 957.1% 98.23%
2021 -5.2% -38.3% 47.1% 98.23%
2020 -4.2% -54.2% 0.6% 91.12%
2019 1.4% -76.0% 54.1% 62.66%
2018 -5.2% -26.1% 47.8% 67.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TBHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -35.6% 29.2% 52.91%
1 Yr -0.7% 11.4% 252.4% 90.00%
3 Yr -7.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 95.38%
5 Yr -11.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 88.32%
10 Yr -6.5%* -6.9% 18.3% 93.51%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TBHDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -24.3% 957.1% 98.23%
2021 -5.2% -33.1% 47.1% 98.48%
2020 -4.2% -44.4% 1.8% 93.67%
2019 1.4% -6.5% 54.1% 83.89%
2018 -5.2% -14.4% 47.8% 80.54%

NAV & Total Return History

TBHDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TBHDX Category Low Category High TBHDX % Rank
Net Assets 80.4 M 199 K 133 B 70.94%
Number of Holdings 57 1 9075 67.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.3 M -18 M 37.6 B 68.39%
Weighting of Top 10 37.60% 9.1% 100.0% 30.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 6.20%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TBHDX % Rank
Stocks 		95.15% 61.84% 125.47% 80.40%
Cash 		4.85% -174.70% 23.12% 15.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 98.46%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 98.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 98.79%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 98.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TBHDX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.36% 0.00% 38.42% 5.62%
Consumer Defense 		18.38% 0.00% 73.28% 11.78%
Industrials 		18.27% 0.00% 44.06% 2.09%
Healthcare 		16.49% 0.00% 35.42% 30.73%
Communication Services 		8.03% 0.00% 57.66% 84.14%
Basic Materials 		5.65% 0.00% 38.60% 23.46%
Technology 		4.92% 0.00% 49.87% 95.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.21% 0.00% 40.94% 90.31%
Utilities 		2.66% 0.00% 29.12% 40.97%
Real Estate 		1.09% 0.00% 39.48% 63.22%
Energy 		0.94% 0.00% 21.15% 58.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TBHDX % Rank
Non US 		73.74% 0.58% 99.46% 1.87%
US 		21.41% 0.13% 103.82% 98.35%

TBHDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TBHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.34% 0.01% 44.27% 40.14%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.82% 99.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.76% 14.33%

Sales Fees

TBHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TBHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 66.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TBHDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 395.00% 2.75%

TBHDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TBHDX Category Low Category High TBHDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.04% 0.00% 3.26% 98.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TBHDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TBHDX Category Low Category High TBHDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.26% -4.27% 12.65% 11.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TBHDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TBHDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Shrager

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 05, 2007

14.75

14.8%

Thomas H. Shrager has been associated with Tweedy, Browne Company LLC since 1989 and is a Managing Director of Tweedy, Browne Company LLC and a member of the firm’s Management Committee and Investment Committee. He is also the President and a member of the Board of Directors of Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. Previously, he worked in mergers and acquisitions at Bear Stearns, and as a consultant for Arthur D. Little. He received a B.A. and an M.A. in International Affairs from Columbia University.

Robert Wyckoff, Jr.

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 05, 2007

14.75

14.8%

Robert Q. Wyckoff, Jr. has been associated with the Tweedy, Browne Company LLC since 1991 and is a Managing Director of the firm. Mr. Wyckoff is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and Management Committee and a member of the Board of Directors of Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. Prior to joining the Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, he held positions with Bessemer Trust, C.J. Lawrence, J&W Seligman, and Stillrock Management. He received a B.A. from Washington & Lee University and a J.D. from the University of Florida School of Law.

John Spears

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 05, 2007

14.75

14.8%

John D. Spears joined Tweedy, Browne Company LLC in 1974 and is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and Investment Committee. He is a Managing Director of Tweedy, Browne Company LLC and Vice President of Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. Mr. Spears studied at the Babson Institute of Business Administration, Drexel Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania – The Wharton School.

John Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2013

8.84

8.8%

John Jay Hill, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), has been associated with Tweedy since 2003. He is a research analyst and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tweedy, he held positions with Banc of America Securities LLC, Credit Lyonnais Securities (USA) Inc., and Providence Capital, Inc. He received a B.B.A. from Texas Tech University.

Roger de Bree

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2013

8.84

8.8%

Roger R. de Bree has been associated with Tweedy since 2000. He is a research analyst and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tweedy, he worked at ABN AMRO Bank and MeesPierson Inc., in addition to serving as an officer in the Royal Dutch Navy from 1986 to 1988. He received a B.B.A. from Nijenrode, the Netherlands School of Business in Breukelen, the Netherlands as well as an M.B.A. from the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) at the University of Navarre in Barcelona, Spain.

Frank Hawrylak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Frank H. Hawrylak, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), has been associated with Tweedy since 1986. He is a research analyst and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tweedy, he worked in the investment department at Royal Insurance. He received a B.S. from the University of Arizona and an M.B.A. from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Sean McDonald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2021

1.37

1.4%

Sean McDonald, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), has been associated with the Adviser since 2009 and is a Managing Director of Tweedy, Browne Company LLC and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tweedy, Browne, he worked for The Capital Group Companies and held positions at Stonefield Josephson and Sanli Pastore & Hill. Mr. McDonald has an undergraduate degree in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. Prior to his undergraduate studies, Mr. McDonald served as an infantryman in the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

