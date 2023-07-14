Home
Trending ETFs

TBGVX (Mutual Fund)

TBGVX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

7.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$6.14 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TBGVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Tweedy, Browne
  • Inception Date
    Jun 15, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Spears

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in foreign equity securities that Tweedy, Browne Company LLC (the “Adviser” or “Tweedy, Browne”) believes are undervalued but may invest in U.S. securities to a limited extent. The Adviser seeks to construct a diversified portfolio of stocks from a variety of industries and countries. Value investing seeks to uncover stocks whose current market prices are at discounts (that is, undervalued) to the Adviser’s estimate of their true or intrinsic value.
The Fund’s value investment style derives from the work of the late Benjamin Graham, who is widely considered to be the father of the value investing approach. Most investments in the Fund’s portfolio at the time of initial purchase have one or more of the following investment characteristics:
  
low price-to-sales ratio as compared to other companies in the same industry;  
low ratio of enterprise value (the sum of the market value of the company’s shares plus interest-bearing debt and preferred stock, net of cash and cash equivalents) to EBITA (earnings before deduction of interest, taxes, and amortization), EBITDA (earnings before deduction of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), or after-tax EBITA;  
low stock price in relation to book value;  
low price-to-earnings ratio;  
low price-to-cash-flow ratio;  
above-average dividend yield;  
low financial leverage;  
high returns on invested capital;  
purchases of a company’s own stock by the company’s officers and directors;  
company share repurchases;  
a stock price that has declined significantly from its previous high price; and/or  
small market capitalization.  
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign issuers, but also invests, on a more limited basis, in U.S. equity securities when opportunities appear attractive. The Fund will generally have some exposure to emerging markets. The Fund is diversified by issuer, industry and country, and maintains investments in a minimum of five countries. Where practicable, in light of operational and regulatory considerations, the Fund seeks to reduce currency risk by hedging its  
perceived foreign currency exposure back into the U.S. dollar (generally through the use of forward currency contracts) based on the Adviser’s judgment of such exposure after taking into account various factors, such as the sources of the portfolio companies’ earnings and the currencies in which their securities trade. The Fund is designed for long-term value investors who wish to focus their investment exposure for the most part on foreign stock markets of developed countries. The Fund is not appropriate for investors primarily seeking income.  
Read More

TBGVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TBGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -0.2% 22.0% 78.81%
1 Yr 7.3% -23.7% 32.5% 95.25%
3 Yr 3.9%* -4.8% 20.2% 83.28%
5 Yr -0.9%* -11.2% 9.5% 79.39%
10 Yr 0.8%* -5.5% 9.8% 46.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TBGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.4% -27.8% 166.1% 43.81%
2021 2.9% -42.2% 28.2% 71.87%
2020 -0.6% -7.3% 5.5% 69.65%
2019 3.0% 1.1% 7.1% 77.96%
2018 -2.7% -8.1% -1.1% 7.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TBGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -9.7% 22.0% 74.63%
1 Yr 7.3% -23.7% 56.0% 85.50%
3 Yr 3.9%* -4.8% 22.0% 82.70%
5 Yr -0.9%* -11.2% 12.3% 84.19%
10 Yr 0.8%* -5.5% 13.1% 80.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TBGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.4% -27.8% 166.1% 43.81%
2021 2.9% -42.2% 28.2% 71.87%
2020 -0.6% -7.3% 5.5% 69.65%
2019 3.0% 1.1% 7.1% 77.96%
2018 -2.7% -8.1% -1.1% 11.03%

NAV & Total Return History

TBGVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TBGVX Category Low Category High TBGVX % Rank
Net Assets 6.14 B 2.2 M 44.7 B 5.60%
Number of Holdings 259 2 3900 18.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.26 B 530 K 13.7 B 4.41%
Weighting of Top 10 36.16% 7.3% 99.9% 12.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 6.55%
  2. Nestle SA 6.55%
  3. Nestle SA 6.55%
  4. Nestle SA 6.55%
  5. Nestle SA 6.55%
  6. Nestle SA 6.55%
  7. Nestle SA 6.55%
  8. Nestle SA 6.55%
  9. Nestle SA 6.55%
  10. Nestle SA 6.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TBGVX % Rank
Stocks 		95.05% 75.03% 100.46% 90.29%
Cash 		4.64% -31.92% 11.89% 9.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.16% 0.00% 1.34% 2.94%
Other 		0.15% -2.35% 6.11% 15.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 8.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 12.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TBGVX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		21.72% 0.00% 31.84% 3.26%
Financial Services 		17.61% 0.00% 42.76% 70.03%
Industrials 		17.41% 1.03% 36.79% 16.91%
Healthcare 		14.21% 0.00% 23.28% 24.04%
Communication Services 		11.40% 0.00% 23.78% 10.39%
Basic Materials 		5.43% 0.00% 30.76% 81.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.95% 0.00% 27.46% 91.99%
Energy 		3.29% 0.00% 26.59% 82.20%
Technology 		1.82% 0.00% 24.16% 84.27%
Utilities 		1.34% 0.00% 27.46% 81.01%
Real Estate 		0.83% 0.00% 17.64% 66.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TBGVX % Rank
Non US 		80.03% 71.47% 100.46% 98.82%
US 		15.02% 0.00% 15.02% 0.29%

TBGVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TBGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.38% 0.01% 21.16% 26.87%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.25% 99.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.03% 0.47% 2.06%

Sales Fees

TBGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

TBGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 41.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TBGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 2.00% 158.16% 3.09%

TBGVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TBGVX Category Low Category High TBGVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.43% 0.00% 8.48% 67.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TBGVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TBGVX Category Low Category High TBGVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.19% 0.18% 7.85% 91.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TBGVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TBGVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Spears

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 1993

28.98

29.0%

John D. Spears joined Tweedy, Browne Company LLC in 1974 and is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and Investment Committee. He is a Managing Director of Tweedy, Browne Company LLC and Vice President of Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. Mr. Spears studied at the Babson Institute of Business Administration, Drexel Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania – The Wharton School.

Thomas Shrager

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Thomas H. Shrager has been associated with Tweedy, Browne Company LLC since 1989 and is a Managing Director of Tweedy, Browne Company LLC and a member of the firm’s Management Committee and Investment Committee. He is also the President and a member of the Board of Directors of Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. Previously, he worked in mergers and acquisitions at Bear Stearns, and as a consultant for Arthur D. Little. He received a B.A. and an M.A. in International Affairs from Columbia University.

Robert Wyckoff, Jr.

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 24, 2007

14.86

14.9%

Robert Q. Wyckoff, Jr. has been associated with the Tweedy, Browne Company LLC since 1991 and is a Managing Director of the firm. Mr. Wyckoff is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and Management Committee and a member of the Board of Directors of Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. Prior to joining the Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, he held positions with Bessemer Trust, C.J. Lawrence, J&W Seligman, and Stillrock Management. He received a B.A. from Washington & Lee University and a J.D. from the University of Florida School of Law.

Roger de Bree

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2013

8.84

8.8%

Roger R. de Bree has been associated with Tweedy since 2000. He is a research analyst and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tweedy, he worked at ABN AMRO Bank and MeesPierson Inc., in addition to serving as an officer in the Royal Dutch Navy from 1986 to 1988. He received a B.B.A. from Nijenrode, the Netherlands School of Business in Breukelen, the Netherlands as well as an M.B.A. from the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) at the University of Navarre in Barcelona, Spain.

John Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2013

8.84

8.8%

John Jay Hill, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), has been associated with Tweedy since 2003. He is a research analyst and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tweedy, he held positions with Banc of America Securities LLC, Credit Lyonnais Securities (USA) Inc., and Providence Capital, Inc. He received a B.B.A. from Texas Tech University.

Frank Hawrylak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Frank H. Hawrylak, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), has been associated with Tweedy since 1986. He is a research analyst and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tweedy, he worked in the investment department at Royal Insurance. He received a B.S. from the University of Arizona and an M.B.A. from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Sean McDonald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2021

1.37

1.4%

Sean McDonald, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), has been associated with the Adviser since 2009 and is a Managing Director of Tweedy, Browne Company LLC and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tweedy, Browne, he worked for The Capital Group Companies and held positions at Stonefield Josephson and Sanli Pastore & Hill. Mr. McDonald has an undergraduate degree in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. Prior to his undergraduate studies, Mr. McDonald served as an infantryman in the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

