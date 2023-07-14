Home
T. Rowe Price Georgia Tax Free Bond Fund

mutual fund
TBGAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.71 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
No Load (GTFBX) Primary Inst (TBGAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Georgia Tax Free Bond Fund

TBGAX | Fund

$10.71

$443 M

3.41%

$0.37

0.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

-1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$443 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Georgia Tax Free Bond Fund

TBGAX | Fund

$10.71

$443 M

3.41%

$0.37

0.44%

TBGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Georgia Tax Free Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Taylor

Fund Description

The fund will invest so that, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in bonds that pay interest exempt from federal and Georgia state income taxes, and at least 80% of the fund’s income is expected to be exempt from federal and Georgia state income taxes. While the fund may buy securities of any maturity, the fund generally seeks longer-term securities. Most investments are in investment-grade securities, which are securities rated in one of the four highest credit rating categories by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. However, the fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in below investment-grade securities, known as “junk” bonds, including those with the lowest credit rating. In addition, up to 20% of the fund’s income could be derived from securities subject to the alternative minimum tax.

The fund may invest a significant portion of assets in securities that are not general obligations of the state. These may be issued by local governments or public authorities and are rated according to their particular creditworthiness, which may vary from the state’s general obligation securities. From time to time, the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in sectors with special risks, such as health care, transportation, and utilities, as well as private activity bonds (including industrial revenue bonds), which are municipal bonds issued by a government agency on behalf of a private sector company and, in most cases, are not backed by the credit of the issuing municipality. The fund may at times invest more than 25% of its net

assets overall in industrial revenue bonds, but investments in industrial revenue bonds related to the same industry may not exceed 25% of the fund’s net assets.

Due to seasonal variations in the supply of suitable Georgia municipal securities, the fund may invest in other municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal but not Georgia income taxes. While efforts will be made to minimize such investments, they could comprise up to 10% of the fund’s annual income.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

Read More

TBGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TBGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -60.4% 31.9% 9.95%
1 Yr -1.6% -45.4% 15.3% 63.09%
3 Yr -3.2%* -20.5% 51.6% 49.82%
5 Yr -1.1%* -11.5% 29.2% 46.45%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 33.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TBGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -76.8% 4.7% 69.92%
2021 0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 21.93%
2020 0.8% -66.1% 60.0% 21.08%
2019 1.0% -57.4% 18.9% 39.60%
2018 -0.5% -30.0% 2.1% 57.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TBGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -60.4% 31.9% 9.90%
1 Yr -1.6% -45.4% 15.1% 60.20%
3 Yr -3.2%* -20.5% 51.6% 50.54%
5 Yr -1.1%* -11.5% 29.3% 48.68%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 32.29%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TBGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -76.8% 4.7% 69.86%
2021 0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 21.98%
2020 0.8% -66.1% 60.0% 21.14%
2019 1.0% -57.4% 18.9% 41.11%
2018 -0.5% -30.0% 2.1% 59.22%

NAV & Total Return History

TBGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TBGAX Category Low Category High TBGAX % Rank
Net Assets 443 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 51.35%
Number of Holdings 247 1 14000 49.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 70.9 M -317 M 8.64 B 48.67%
Weighting of Top 10 14.59% 2.4% 101.7% 60.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GAINESVILLE & HALL CNTY GA HOSP AUTH REV ANTIC CTFS 4% 1.78%
  2. ATLANTA GA WTR & WASTEWTR REV 5% 1.63%
  3. GAINESVILLE & HALL CNTY GA HOSP AUTH REV ANTIC CTFS 5.5% 1.59%
  4. GAINESVILLE & HALL CNTY GA HOSP AUTH REV ANTIC CTFS 4% 1.51%
  5. METROPOLITAN ATLANTA RAPID TRAN AUTH GA SALES TAX REV 5% 1.44%
  6. METROPOLITAN ATLANTA RAPID TRAN AUTH GA SALES TAX REV 4% 1.44%
  7. PRIVATE COLLEGES & UNIVS AUTH GA REV 4% 1.42%
  8. DOWNTOWN SMYRNA DEV AUTH GA REV 5.25% 1.39%
  9. PRIVATE COLLEGES & UNIVS AUTH GA REV 5% 1.39%
  10. FULTON CNTY GA DEV AUTH REV 5% 1.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TBGAX % Rank
Bonds 		99.34% 65.51% 150.86% 41.91%
Cash 		0.66% -50.86% 33.96% 57.12%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 16.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 14.24%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 15.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 14.41%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TBGAX % Rank
Municipal 		99.34% 44.39% 100.00% 38.14%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.66% 0.00% 33.95% 60.53%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 14.18%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 15.86%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 28.88%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 18.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TBGAX % Rank
US 		94.54% 37.86% 142.23% 68.75%
Non US 		4.80% 0.00% 62.14% 14.18%

TBGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TBGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.44% 0.02% 6.50% 80.95%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.10% 37.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

TBGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TBGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TBGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 283.00% 45.01%

TBGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TBGAX Category Low Category High TBGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.41% 0.00% 4.45% 19.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TBGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TBGAX Category Low Category High TBGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.22% -0.53% 5.33% 34.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TBGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

TBGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Taylor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

