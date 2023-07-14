Home
Trending ETFs

TBCUX (Mutual Fund)

TBCUX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

16.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

Net Assets

$511 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TBCUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund II - Currency Unhedged
  • Fund Family Name
    Tweedy, Browne
  • Inception Date
    Oct 26, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Wyckoff, Jr.

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in foreign equity securities that the Adviser believes are undervalued but may invest in U.S. securities to a limited extent. The Adviser seeks to construct a diversified portfolio of stocks from a variety of industries and countries. Value investing seeks to uncover stocks whose current market prices are at discounts (that is, undervalued) to the Adviser’s estimate of their true or intrinsic value.
The Fund’s value investment style derives from the work of the late Benjamin Graham, who is widely considered to be the father of the value investing approach. Most investments in the Fund’s portfolio at the time of initial purchase have one or more of the following investment characteristics:
low price-to-sales ratio as compared to other companies in the same industry;  
low ratio of enterprise value (the sum of the market value of the company’s shares plus interest-bearing debt and preferred stock, net of cash and cash equivalents) to EBITA (earnings before deduction of interest, taxes, and amortization), EBITDA (earnings before deduction of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), or after-tax EBITA;  
low stock price in relation to book value;  
low price-to-earnings ratio;  
low price-to-cash-flow ratio;  
above-average dividend yield;  
low financial leverage;  
high returns on invested capital;  
purchases of a company’s own stock by the company’s officers and directors;  
company share repurchases;  
a stock price that has declined significantly from its previous high price; and/or  
small market capitalization.  
The Fund will generally not hedge its perceived foreign currency exposure back into the U.S. dollar.  
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign issuers, but also invests, on a more limited basis, in U.S. equity securities when opportunities appear attractive. The Fund will generally have some exposure to emerging markets. The Fund is diversified by issuer, industry and country, and maintains investments in a minimum of five  
countries. The Fund does not seek to reduce currency risk by hedging its perceived foreign currency exposure back into the U.S. dollar and will be exposed to currency fluctuations. However, the Adviser reserves the right, under circumstances that the Adviser deems to be extraordinary, to hedge all or a portion of the Fund’s currency exposure to a particular emerging market. The Fund is designed for long-term value investors who wish to focus their investment exposure for the most part on foreign stock markets of developed countries, and their associated non-U.S. currencies. The Fund is not appropriate for investors primarily seeking income.  
Read More

TBCUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TBCUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -0.2% 22.0% 72.84%
1 Yr 16.5% -23.7% 32.5% 69.73%
3 Yr 8.1%* -4.8% 20.2% 41.32%
5 Yr 1.5%* -11.2% 9.5% 29.05%
10 Yr 2.2%* -5.5% 9.8% 18.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TBCUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -27.8% 166.1% 29.61%
2021 4.7% -42.2% 28.2% 34.56%
2020 -0.3% -7.3% 5.5% 63.58%
2019 2.7% 1.1% 7.1% 83.88%
2018 -2.1% -8.1% -1.1% 1.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TBCUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -9.7% 22.0% 69.25%
1 Yr 16.5% -23.7% 56.0% 64.50%
3 Yr 8.1%* -4.8% 22.0% 37.11%
5 Yr 1.5%* -11.2% 12.3% 35.40%
10 Yr 2.2%* -5.5% 13.1% 47.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TBCUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -27.8% 166.1% 29.61%
2021 4.7% -42.2% 28.2% 34.56%
2020 -0.3% -7.3% 5.5% 63.58%
2019 2.7% 1.1% 7.1% 83.88%
2018 -2.1% -8.1% -1.1% 3.45%

NAV & Total Return History

TBCUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TBCUX Category Low Category High TBCUX % Rank
Net Assets 511 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 48.97%
Number of Holdings 112 2 3900 45.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 159 M 530 K 13.7 B 43.24%
Weighting of Top 10 30.52% 7.3% 99.9% 25.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TBCUX % Rank
Stocks 		96.51% 75.03% 100.46% 76.18%
Cash 		2.97% -31.92% 11.89% 31.47%
Other 		0.51% -2.35% 6.11% 8.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 16.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 9.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 13.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TBCUX % Rank
Industrials 		21.46% 1.03% 36.79% 3.86%
Consumer Defense 		16.00% 0.00% 31.84% 5.93%
Financial Services 		15.94% 0.00% 42.76% 83.38%
Healthcare 		14.57% 0.00% 23.28% 21.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.68% 0.00% 27.46% 40.36%
Basic Materials 		6.64% 0.00% 30.76% 68.55%
Communication Services 		5.22% 0.00% 23.78% 70.33%
Technology 		3.59% 0.00% 24.16% 79.53%
Energy 		2.87% 0.00% 26.59% 85.76%
Utilities 		2.11% 0.00% 27.46% 69.73%
Real Estate 		0.91% 0.00% 17.64% 65.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TBCUX % Rank
Non US 		83.62% 71.47% 100.46% 95.59%
US 		12.89% 0.00% 15.02% 3.24%

TBCUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TBCUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.34% 0.01% 21.16% 28.36%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.25% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.03% 0.47% 3.09%

Sales Fees

TBCUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

TBCUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 33.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TBCUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 2.00% 158.16% 2.06%

TBCUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TBCUX Category Low Category High TBCUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.53% 0.00% 8.48% 34.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TBCUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TBCUX Category Low Category High TBCUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.07% 0.18% 7.85% 92.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TBCUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TBCUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Wyckoff, Jr.

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2009

12.6

12.6%

Robert Q. Wyckoff, Jr. has been associated with the Tweedy, Browne Company LLC since 1991 and is a Managing Director of the firm. Mr. Wyckoff is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and Management Committee and a member of the Board of Directors of Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. Prior to joining the Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, he held positions with Bessemer Trust, C.J. Lawrence, J&W Seligman, and Stillrock Management. He received a B.A. from Washington & Lee University and a J.D. from the University of Florida School of Law.

John Spears

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2009

12.6

12.6%

John D. Spears joined Tweedy, Browne Company LLC in 1974 and is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and Investment Committee. He is a Managing Director of Tweedy, Browne Company LLC and Vice President of Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. Mr. Spears studied at the Babson Institute of Business Administration, Drexel Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania – The Wharton School.

Thomas Shrager

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2009

12.6

12.6%

Thomas H. Shrager has been associated with Tweedy, Browne Company LLC since 1989 and is a Managing Director of Tweedy, Browne Company LLC and a member of the firm’s Management Committee and Investment Committee. He is also the President and a member of the Board of Directors of Tweedy, Browne Fund Inc. Previously, he worked in mergers and acquisitions at Bear Stearns, and as a consultant for Arthur D. Little. He received a B.A. and an M.A. in International Affairs from Columbia University.

John Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2013

8.75

8.8%

John Jay Hill, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), has been associated with Tweedy since 2003. He is a research analyst and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tweedy, he held positions with Banc of America Securities LLC, Credit Lyonnais Securities (USA) Inc., and Providence Capital, Inc. He received a B.B.A. from Texas Tech University.

Roger de Bree

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2013

8.75

8.8%

Roger R. de Bree has been associated with Tweedy since 2000. He is a research analyst and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tweedy, he worked at ABN AMRO Bank and MeesPierson Inc., in addition to serving as an officer in the Royal Dutch Navy from 1986 to 1988. He received a B.B.A. from Nijenrode, the Netherlands School of Business in Breukelen, the Netherlands as well as an M.B.A. from the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) at the University of Navarre in Barcelona, Spain.

Frank Hawrylak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Frank H. Hawrylak, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), has been associated with Tweedy since 1986. He is a research analyst and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tweedy, he worked in the investment department at Royal Insurance. He received a B.S. from the University of Arizona and an M.B.A. from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Sean McDonald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2021

1.37

1.4%

Sean McDonald, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), has been associated with the Adviser since 2009 and is a Managing Director of Tweedy, Browne Company LLC and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining Tweedy, Browne, he worked for The Capital Group Companies and held positions at Stonefield Josephson and Sanli Pastore & Hill. Mr. McDonald has an undergraduate degree in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. Prior to his undergraduate studies, Mr. McDonald served as an infantryman in the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

