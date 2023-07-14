The Fund seeks to achieve its objective mainly by acquiring common stocks of well-financed companies (meaning companies with high quality assets and conservative levels of liabilities) at a discount to what Third Avenue Management LLC (the “Adviser”) believes is their intrinsic value. Adhering to this strict value discipline, the Fund generally seeks to construct a focused portfolio of high conviction opportunities. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization and across all industries. The Fund may also acquire senior securities, such as convertible securities, preferred stocks and debt instruments (including high-yield and distressed securities, often referred to as “junk,” that may be in default and may have any or no credit rating) that the Adviser believes are undervalued. The Fund also invests in both domestic and foreign securities.