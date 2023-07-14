Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Third Avenue Value Fund

TAVZX | Fund

$65.23

$712 M

2.70%

$1.76

1.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

34.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

28.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.6%

Net Assets

$712 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$66.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TAVZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 28.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Third Avenue Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Third Avenue
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Fine

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective mainly by acquiring common stocks of well-financed companies (meaning companies with high quality assets and conservative levels of liabilities) at a discount to what Third Avenue Management LLC (the “Adviser”) believes is their intrinsic value. Adhering to this strict value discipline, the Fund generally seeks to construct a focused portfolio of high conviction opportunities. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization and across all industries. The Fund may also acquire senior securities, such as convertible securities, preferred stocks and debt instruments (including high-yield and distressed securities, often referred to as “junk,” that may be in default and may have any or no credit rating) that the Adviser believes are undervalued. The Fund also invests in both domestic and foreign securities.
Read More

TAVZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAVZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -44.3% 9.5% 0.64%
1 Yr 34.9% -51.1% 24.7% 1.29%
3 Yr 28.2%* -6.4% 28.0% 32.43%
5 Yr 5.6%* -4.2% 18.3% 81.60%
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% 76.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAVZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 11.1% -50.5% 18.8% 3.38%
2021 8.5% -27.4% 103.5% 88.11%
2020 2.3% 3.5% 66.4% 99.29%
2019 1.5% -64.5% 5.6% N/A
2018 N/A -9.3% 49.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TAVZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -44.3% 9.5% 0.64%
1 Yr 34.9% -51.1% 24.7% 1.29%
3 Yr 28.2%* -6.4% 28.0% 31.76%
5 Yr 5.6%* -4.2% 18.3% 80.00%
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% 75.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TAVZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 11.1% -50.6% 18.8% 3.38%
2021 8.5% -27.4% 103.5% 88.11%
2020 2.3% 3.5% 66.4% 99.29%
2019 1.5% -64.5% 5.6% N/A
2018 N/A -9.3% 53.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TAVZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TAVZX Category Low Category High TAVZX % Rank
Net Assets 712 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 25.00%
Number of Holdings 38 31 9561 98.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 322 M 452 K 5.44 B 20.00%
Weighting of Top 10 45.13% 4.2% 63.4% 8.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bank of Ireland Group PLC 8.08%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TAVZX % Rank
Stocks 		89.15% 40.59% 104.41% 76.88%
Cash 		10.85% -4.41% 47.07% 6.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 38.13%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 53.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 31.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 34.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAVZX % Rank
Basic Materials 		23.47% 0.00% 26.39% 1.88%
Industrials 		21.99% 0.00% 53.77% 66.88%
Financial Services 		21.15% 0.00% 75.07% 6.25%
Energy 		14.37% 0.00% 36.56% 9.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.26% 0.00% 71.20% 50.00%
Real Estate 		3.73% 0.00% 43.48% 25.63%
Consumer Defense 		2.43% 0.00% 52.28% 76.88%
Technology 		0.30% 0.00% 93.40% 98.75%
Healthcare 		0.16% 0.00% 28.38% 88.13%
Communication Services 		0.11% 0.00% 23.15% 86.25%
Utilities 		0.03% 0.00% 70.33% 61.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TAVZX % Rank
Non US 		62.78% 12.39% 83.06% 8.75%
US 		26.37% 6.76% 79.19% 92.50%

TAVZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TAVZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.43% 2.93% 58.13%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.30% 1.25% 63.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% 1.61%

Sales Fees

TAVZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TAVZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 76.47%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TAVZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 7.00% 145.00% 13.33%

TAVZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TAVZX Category Low Category High TAVZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.70% 0.00% 14.18% 43.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TAVZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TAVZX Category Low Category High TAVZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.42% -1.92% 6.98% 5.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TAVZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TAVZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Fine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 19, 2017

4.7

4.7%

Mr. Fine joined Third Avenue in 2000 and began working with Third Avenue’s international team in an effort to identify investment opportunities in the wake of the Argentine crisis of 2001. Mr. Fine has extensive global investment experience across developed and developing markets throughout North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Mr. Fine joined Third Avenue’s research and portfolio management team as a research associate, the first position typically held by Third Avenue’s internally developed talent. He became a senior research analyst in 2008, a principal of the firm in 2009 and lead portfolio manager of the Third Avenue International Value Fund in 2014. Mr. Fine holds a B.A. in Economics from Hamilton College. He is a CFA Charterholder, a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and a member of the Board of Trustees of Suffield Academy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

