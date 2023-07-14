Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|TAVZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|0.64%
|1 Yr
|34.9%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|1.29%
|3 Yr
|28.2%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|32.43%
|5 Yr
|5.6%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|81.60%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|76.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|TAVZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|11.1%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|3.38%
|2021
|8.5%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|88.11%
|2020
|2.3%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|99.29%
|2019
|1.5%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|N/A
|TAVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAVZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|712 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|25.00%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|31
|9561
|98.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|322 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|20.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.13%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|8.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAVZX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.15%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|76.88%
|Cash
|10.85%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|6.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|38.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|53.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|31.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|34.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAVZX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|23.47%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|1.88%
|Industrials
|21.99%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|66.88%
|Financial Services
|21.15%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|6.25%
|Energy
|14.37%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|9.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.26%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|50.00%
|Real Estate
|3.73%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|25.63%
|Consumer Defense
|2.43%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|76.88%
|Technology
|0.30%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|98.75%
|Healthcare
|0.16%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|88.13%
|Communication Services
|0.11%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|86.25%
|Utilities
|0.03%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|61.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAVZX % Rank
|Non US
|62.78%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|8.75%
|US
|26.37%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|92.50%
|TAVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|58.13%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|63.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.15%
|1.61%
|TAVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TAVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|76.47%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TAVZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|13.33%
|TAVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAVZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.70%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|43.13%
|TAVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TAVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAVZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.42%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|5.73%
|TAVZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.336
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$2.442
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2017
4.7
4.7%
Mr. Fine joined Third Avenue in 2000 and began working with Third Avenue’s international team in an effort to identify investment opportunities in the wake of the Argentine crisis of 2001. Mr. Fine has extensive global investment experience across developed and developing markets throughout North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Mr. Fine joined Third Avenue’s research and portfolio management team as a research associate, the first position typically held by Third Avenue’s internally developed talent. He became a senior research analyst in 2008, a principal of the firm in 2009 and lead portfolio manager of the Third Avenue International Value Fund in 2014. Mr. Fine holds a B.A. in Economics from Hamilton College. He is a CFA Charterholder, a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and a member of the Board of Trustees of Suffield Academy.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
