Mr. Fine joined Third Avenue in 2000 and began working with Third Avenue’s international team in an effort to identify investment opportunities in the wake of the Argentine crisis of 2001. Mr. Fine has extensive global investment experience across developed and developing markets throughout North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Mr. Fine joined Third Avenue’s research and portfolio management team as a research associate, the first position typically held by Third Avenue’s internally developed talent. He became a senior research analyst in 2008, a principal of the firm in 2009 and lead portfolio manager of the Third Avenue International Value Fund in 2014. Mr. Fine holds a B.A. in Economics from Hamilton College. He is a CFA Charterholder, a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and a member of the Board of Trustees of Suffield Academy.