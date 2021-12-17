Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Funds Tax-Exempt Fund of New York

mutual fund
TATEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(TATEX) Primary
TATEX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Tax-Exempt Fund of New York

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(TATEX) Primary
TATEX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Tax-Exempt Fund of New York

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(TATEX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Tax-Exempt Fund of New York

TATEX | Fund

-

$234 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$234 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Tax-Exempt Fund of New York

TATEX | Fund

-

$234 M

0.00%

0.01%

TATEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Tax-Exempt Fund of New York
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by primarily investing in municipal bonds issued by the state of New York and its agencies and municipalities. Consistent with the fund’s objectives, the fund may also invest in municipal securities that are issued by jurisdictions outside New York. Municipal bonds are debt obligations generally issued to obtain funds for various public purposes, including the construction of public facilities. The fund may also invest in bonds exempt from federal and state taxation that are used to fund private projects.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from regular federal, New York state and New York City income taxes and that do not subject you to federal alternative minimum tax. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in securities that may subject you to federal alternative minimum tax. The fund is intended primarily for taxable residents of New York.

The fund will invest primarily in debt securities rated BBB- or better or Baa3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund's investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund's investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. The fund may also invest in debt securities rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund's investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund's investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”

The fund’s assets are managed by a team of portfolio managers. Under this approach, the fund’s portfolio managers will work together to oversee the fund’s entire portfolio.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

TATEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TATEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TATEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TATEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TATEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TATEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TATEX Category Low Category High TATEX % Rank
Net Assets 234 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 255 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 30.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 13.16% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF STATE OF NEW YORK 3.67%
  2. HUDSON YDS INFRASTRUCTURE 1.20%
  3. NEW YORK N Y 1.16%
  4. NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH 1.11%
  5. NEW YORK ST TWY AUTH 1.09%
  6. NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH 1.05%
  7. NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH 1.02%
  8. DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF STATE OF NEW YORK 1.01%
  9. LONG ISLAND POWER AUTHORITY 0.96%
  10. NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 0.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TATEX % Rank
Bonds 		98.95% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.97% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.08% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TATEX % Rank
Derivative 		0.08% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TATEX % Rank
US 		98.95% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

TATEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TATEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TATEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TATEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TATEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TATEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TATEX Category Low Category High TATEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TATEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TATEX Category Low Category High TATEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TATEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TATEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×