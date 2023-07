The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by acquiring equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities, of well-financed (meaning companies with high quality assets and conservative levels of liabilities) small companies at a discount to what the Adviser believes is their intrinsic value. Adhering to this strict value discipline, the Fund generally seeks to construct a focused portfolio of high conviction opportunities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund expects to invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of companies that are considered small. The Fund considers a “small company” to be one whose market capitalization is between $50 million and the top range of capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000 Index or the S&P Small Cap 600 Index at the time a new position is established (based on prior quarter-end data of the indexes). As of December 31, 2021, the top range of capitalization was $14 billion for the Russell 2000 Index and $8 billion for the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The Fund may also acquire senior securities of small companies, such as preferred stocks and debt instruments (including high-yield and distressed securities, often referred to as “junk,” that may be in default and may have any or no credit rating) that the Adviser believes are undervalued. The Fund also invests in both domestic and foreign securities.