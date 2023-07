The fund’s sub-adviser, Aegon USA Investment Management, LLC (the “sub-adviser”), seeks to achieve the fund’s objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. The fund’s portfolio weighted average duration will typically range from 1 to 2.5 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. Securities in which the fund may invest include: • corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers; • debt securities of foreign issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars, including foreign corporate issuers and foreign governments; • obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities; • asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities; and • bank loans. The fund expects to typically invest no more than 10% of its net assets, but may invest up to 20% of its net assets, in high-yield debt securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”). Junk bonds are high-risk debt securities rated below investment grade (that is, securities rated below BBB by Standard & Poor’s or Fitch or below Baa by Moody’s or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s sub-adviser). The fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in emerging market securities. The sub-adviser considers emerging market countries as countries that major international financial institutions, such as the World Bank, generally consider to be less economically mature than developed nations. The sub-adviser uses a combination of a global “top-down” analysis of the macroeconomic and interest rate environment and proprietary “bottom-up” research of corporate and government debt, and other debt instruments. In the sub-adviser’s “top-down” approach, the sub-adviser analyzes various fundamental, technical, sentiment and valuation factors that affect the movement of markets and securities prices worldwide. In its proprietary “bottom-up” research, the sub-adviser considers various fundamental and other factors, such as creditworthiness, capital structure, covenants, cash flows and, as applicable, collateral. The sub-adviser uses this combined “top-down” and “bottom-up” approach to determine asset class, sector, security, yield curve and duration positions for the fund. The sub-adviser’s research analysts also integrate environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters within their analytical process for public corporate, sovereign and structured issuers alongside traditional credit metrics as a risk management tool and as a method to identify financially material ESG factors and arrive at an independent, comprehensive view of the investment. Consideration of ESG matters is subjective and not determinative in the sub-adviser's investment process. The sub-adviser may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making investment decisions. The sub‐adviser's research analysts do not take ESG factors into consideration with respect to every investment in the fund. The fund may, but is not required to, engage in certain investment strategies involving derivatives, such as options, futures, forward currency contracts and swaps, including, but not limited to, interest rate and total return swaps. These investment strategies may be employed as a hedging technique, as a means of altering investment characteristics of the fund’s portfolio (such as shortening or lengthening duration), in an attempt to enhance returns or for other purposes. The fund may purchase securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis.