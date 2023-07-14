Home
Transamerica Small/Mid Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
TASMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.38 -0.23 -0.8%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (IIVAX) Primary C (IIVLX) Inst (TSMVX) Inst (TSVIX) Retirement (TASMX)
Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$850 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TASMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Small/Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    May 29, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Burgess

Fund Description

The fund’s sub-advisers, Systematic Financial Management, L.P. and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC (the “sub-advisers”), seek to achieve the fund’s objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in small- and mid-cap equity securities (U.S. equity securities, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and foreign securities trading on U.S. markets).The fund defines small- and mid-cap equities as companies whose market capitalization falls within the range of securities comprising the Russell 2000® Index1 and the Russell Midcap® Index respectively, or within the range of the Russell 2500® Index, whichever is broader at the time of purchase. Over time, the capitalizations of the companies in the index will change. As they do, the size of the companies in which the fund invests may change. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of securities comprising the Russell 2000® Index was between $32 million and $13.96 billion, the market capitalization range of securities comprising the Russell Midcap® Index was between $435 million and $73.63 billion, and the market capitalization range of securities comprising the Russell 2500® Index was between $32 million and $35.32 billion.The fund’s investment manager, Transamerica Asset Management, Inc., determines the allocation of the fund’s assets between the fund’s sub-advisers and rebalances the allocation periodically to normally maintain an approximate allocation of 60% of the fund’s assets to Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC and 40% of the fund’s assets to Systematic Financial Management, L.P. The fund emphasizes investments in common stocks.Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC is the sub-adviser for the mid cap sleeve. In the mid-cap sleeve, the sub-adviser seeks to invest in companies it believes present a value or potential worth that is not recognized by prevailing market prices or that have experienced some fundamental changes and are intrinsically undervalued by the investment community. The sub-adviser’s mid-cap value process uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative methods and is based on a four-factor valuation screen. Factors one and two of the screen attempt to assess a company’s discount to private market value relative to other mid-cap stocks. The third factor considers the relative earnings prospects of the company. The fourth factor involves looking at the company’s recent price action.Systematic Financial Management, L.P. is the sub-adviser for the small-cap sleeve. In the small-cap sleeve, the sub-adviser generally will invest in common stocks of companies with small capitalizations that are attractively valued and possess low price cash flow ratios or, in the case of certain financial stocks, low price/earnings ratios and/or low price/book ratios. The sub-adviser’s security selection process generally favors companies with strong operating cash flow, strong free cash flow, limited financial leverage and strong debt coverage. Trends in balance sheet items including inventories, accounts receivable, and payables are scrutinized as well. The sub-adviser also reviews the company’s products/services, market position, industry condition, financial and accounting policies and quality of management.The fund’s investment methodology unifies what both sub-advisers deem to be the best attributes of quantitative screening and fundamental research in an integrated and repeatable process designed to outperform the Russell 2500® Value Index over the long term. Under normal market conditions, cash and cash equivalents are generally less than 5% of the portfolio value. Value stocks as a group may be out of favor and underperform the overall equity market for a long period of time, for example, while the market favors “growth” stocks.The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in the securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and foreign securities trading on U.S. markets. The fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and may invest up to 5% of its total net assets in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).1 “Russell®” and other service marks and trademarks related to the Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies.
Read More

TASMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TASMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -10.8% 26.2% 51.96%
1 Yr -0.8% -29.4% 26.4% 83.07%
3 Yr 8.5%* -14.4% 93.1% 59.42%
5 Yr -0.8%* -15.0% 42.1% 62.64%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.5% 35.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TASMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -41.6% 42.6% 66.84%
2021 7.2% -23.5% 23.2% 64.38%
2020 1.0% -8.6% 93.7% 36.29%
2019 4.9% -2.6% 7.8% 58.33%
2018 -4.7% -8.8% 3.8% 52.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TASMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -19.1% 22.1% 48.83%
1 Yr -0.8% -29.4% 36.6% 81.30%
3 Yr 8.5%* -14.4% 93.1% 58.78%
5 Yr -0.8%* -13.5% 42.1% 72.39%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.6% 32.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TASMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -41.6% 42.6% 66.84%
2021 7.2% -23.5% 23.2% 64.38%
2020 1.0% -8.6% 93.7% 36.29%
2019 4.9% -2.6% 7.8% 58.33%
2018 -4.7% -7.6% 3.8% 68.95%

NAV & Total Return History

TASMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TASMX Category Low Category High TASMX % Rank
Net Assets 850 M 504 K 30.4 B 50.65%
Number of Holdings 217 9 2354 15.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 125 M 129 K 9.16 B 57.77%
Weighting of Top 10 14.71% 5.3% 99.9% 81.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First Citizens BancShares Inc Class A 2.46%
  2. Alleghany Corp 1.72%
  3. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc 1.60%
  4. Dollar Tree Inc 1.50%
  5. Liberty Broadband Corp C 1.49%
  6. Post Holdings Inc 1.49%
  7. Liberty SiriusXM Group C 1.41%
  8. Molson Coors Beverage Co B 1.38%
  9. Vontier Corp Ordinary Shares 1.34%
  10. NiSource Inc 1.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TASMX % Rank
Stocks 		96.20% 85.69% 100.65% 83.68%
Cash 		3.80% -0.65% 14.30% 17.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 75.91%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 76.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 76.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 76.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TASMX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.11% 0.00% 60.11% 40.67%
Technology 		12.16% 0.00% 30.07% 19.17%
Industrials 		10.54% 0.00% 29.02% 82.38%
Healthcare 		9.58% 0.00% 32.47% 44.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.46% 0.00% 29.62% 69.17%
Communication Services 		8.76% 0.00% 19.80% 8.81%
Energy 		8.02% 0.00% 29.17% 34.46%
Utilities 		7.29% 0.00% 24.69% 34.72%
Consumer Defense 		5.45% 0.00% 33.79% 54.40%
Real Estate 		5.16% 0.00% 40.74% 74.61%
Basic Materials 		4.46% 0.00% 23.88% 64.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TASMX % Rank
US 		91.02% 55.79% 100.30% 76.94%
Non US 		5.18% 0.00% 36.04% 34.97%

TASMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TASMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.01% 16.27% 70.03%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.00% 1.20% 85.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 27.39%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 7.96%

Sales Fees

TASMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TASMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TASMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 0.00% 227.00% 54.70%

TASMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TASMX Category Low Category High TASMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.96% 0.00% 8.88% 85.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TASMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TASMX Category Low Category High TASMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.59% -1.84% 4.73% 63.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TASMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TASMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Burgess

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2011

11.2

11.2%

Ken is a Managing Partner of Systematic Financial Management, L.P. since 1997. Ken serves as lead portfolio manager for our Small Cap Value Free Cash Flow and SMID Cap Value Free Cash Flow portfolios, both of which he has been involved in the management of since their inception. Ken has been a partner in the firm since 1997. Ken’s investment career began in 1993, when he joined Systematic. During his tenure, Ken has been involved in both quantitative and fundamental equity analysis, performance analytics and portfolio management. Ken holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of both the CFA Institute and New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA). Ken conducted his undergraduate studies at New Hampshire College, majoring in economics and finance.

Brett Hawkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2016

5.49

5.5%

Joined TSW in 2001 University of Richmond, BA, 1993; University of Virginia, Darden School, MBA, 1999 Arthur Andersen LLP - Senior Associate First Union Corporation - Assistant Vice President, Equity Research

R. Michael Creager

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Western Kentucky University, BS, 1993; Hofstra University, MBA, 1995 Providian Capital Management Corp.- AVP, Financial Analyst A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc. - AVP, Associate Equity Analyst Wachovia Securities, LLC - AVP, Associate Equity Analyst BB&T Capital Markets - Vice President, Equity Analyst

W. Ryan Wick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Portfolio Manager of the fund since 2022; Assistant Portfolio Manager since 2014; Employed by Systematic Financial Management, L.P. since 2005

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

