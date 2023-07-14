Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.2%
1 yr return
-0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$850 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.7%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TASMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|51.96%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|83.07%
|3 Yr
|8.5%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|59.42%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|62.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|35.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|TASMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|66.84%
|2021
|7.2%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|64.38%
|2020
|1.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|36.29%
|2019
|4.9%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|58.33%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|52.71%
|Period
|TASMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|48.83%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|81.30%
|3 Yr
|8.5%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|58.78%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-13.5%
|42.1%
|72.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|32.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|TASMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|66.84%
|2021
|7.2%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|64.38%
|2020
|1.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|36.29%
|2019
|4.9%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|58.33%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|68.95%
|TASMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TASMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|850 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|50.65%
|Number of Holdings
|217
|9
|2354
|15.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|125 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|57.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.71%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|81.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TASMX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.20%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|83.68%
|Cash
|3.80%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|17.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|75.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|76.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|76.17%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|76.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TASMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.11%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|40.67%
|Technology
|12.16%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|19.17%
|Industrials
|10.54%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|82.38%
|Healthcare
|9.58%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|44.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.46%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|69.17%
|Communication Services
|8.76%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|8.81%
|Energy
|8.02%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|34.46%
|Utilities
|7.29%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|34.72%
|Consumer Defense
|5.45%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|54.40%
|Real Estate
|5.16%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|74.61%
|Basic Materials
|4.46%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|64.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TASMX % Rank
|US
|91.02%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|76.94%
|Non US
|5.18%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|34.97%
|TASMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|70.03%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|85.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|27.39%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|7.96%
|TASMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TASMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TASMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|54.70%
|TASMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TASMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.96%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|85.05%
|TASMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TASMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TASMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.59%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|63.80%
|TASMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.344
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2011
11.2
11.2%
Ken is a Managing Partner of Systematic Financial Management, L.P. since 1997. Ken serves as lead portfolio manager for our Small Cap Value Free Cash Flow and SMID Cap Value Free Cash Flow portfolios, both of which he has been involved in the management of since their inception. Ken has been a partner in the firm since 1997. Ken’s investment career began in 1993, when he joined Systematic. During his tenure, Ken has been involved in both quantitative and fundamental equity analysis, performance analytics and portfolio management. Ken holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of both the CFA Institute and New York Society of Security Analysts (NYSSA). Ken conducted his undergraduate studies at New Hampshire College, majoring in economics and finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 05, 2016
5.49
5.5%
Joined TSW in 2001 University of Richmond, BA, 1993; University of Virginia, Darden School, MBA, 1999 Arthur Andersen LLP - Senior Associate First Union Corporation - Assistant Vice President, Equity Research
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Western Kentucky University, BS, 1993; Hofstra University, MBA, 1995 Providian Capital Management Corp.- AVP, Financial Analyst A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc. - AVP, Associate Equity Analyst Wachovia Securities, LLC - AVP, Associate Equity Analyst BB&T Capital Markets - Vice President, Equity Analyst
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Portfolio Manager of the fund since 2022; Assistant Portfolio Manager since 2014; Employed by Systematic Financial Management, L.P. since 2005
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...