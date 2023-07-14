Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.6%
1 yr return
-4.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.9%
Net Assets
$411 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.0%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TARZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.6%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|0.52%
|1 Yr
|-4.3%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|62.18%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|57.22%
|5 Yr
|-8.9%*
|-17.1%
|13.7%
|96.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|42.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|TARZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.3%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|89.53%
|2021
|9.2%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|54.01%
|2020
|-3.1%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|75.94%
|2019
|0.5%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|98.92%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.3%
|11.6%
|N/A
|Period
|TARZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.6%
|-15.4%
|12.6%
|0.52%
|1 Yr
|-4.3%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|60.62%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|56.68%
|5 Yr
|-8.9%*
|-17.1%
|14.1%
|96.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|6.3%
|40.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|TARZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.3%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|89.53%
|2021
|9.2%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|54.01%
|2020
|-3.1%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|75.94%
|2019
|0.5%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|98.92%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.3%
|12.0%
|N/A
|TARZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TARZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|411 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|51.58%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|5
|739
|95.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|241 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|32.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.00%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|4.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TARZX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.06%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|93.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|3.28%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|4.12%
|Cash
|2.67%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|24.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|95.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|81.96%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|83.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TARZX % Rank
|Real Estate
|72.53%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|99.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.03%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|1.05%
|Financial Services
|9.53%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|1.05%
|Industrials
|4.91%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|1.05%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|83.16%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|89.47%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|84.21%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|82.11%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|91.05%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|83.68%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|83.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TARZX % Rank
|US
|56.54%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|76.29%
|Non US
|37.52%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|64.95%
|TARZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|68.75%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|76.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|4.48%
|TARZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TARZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|66.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TARZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|5.91%
|TARZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TARZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.99%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|93.33%
|TARZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TARZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TARZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.63%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|87.96%
|TARZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2021
|$2.505
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$4.649
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2010
11.72
11.7%
Jason Wolf, CFA, joined Third Avenue in 2004. Mr. Wolf also serves as a member of Third Avenue’s Management Committee. Previously, Mr. Wolf was an analyst of U.S. real estate equity securities for European Investors Inc. and U.S. debt securities with Moody’s. Before joining Moody’s he worked in direct real estate investment and management at Viceroy Investments and Trammel Crow Realty Advisors in Dallas. Mr. Wolf has a B.B.A. in Finance and Real Estate from Southern Methodist University. He is a CFA Charterholder and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2013
9.41
9.4%
Mr. Dobratz is the Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund and the Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund UCITS. In this role, he is a five-time Lipper Fund Award recipient (2014-2018) and assists in overseeing Third Avenue’s Real Estate strategy including the Firm’s investments in real estate equities, debt, restructurings, and other special situations. He also serves as a member of Third Avenue’s Management Committee. Prior to joining Third Avenue in 2006, Mr. Dobratz was a research analyst at Morningstar where he was the primary analyst on several North American Real Estate Investment Trusts, real estate holding companies and homebuilders. Mr. Dobratz holds an M.B.A. with distinction and a B.S. with honors in Business Administration from the University of Missouri. He is a CFA© Charterholder, has studied at the Imperial College of Science & Technology in London, England, and is a member of the CFA Society of New York. Mr. Dobratz also serves on the Advisory Board of the Jeffrey E. Smith Institute of Real Estate & Capital Markets at the University of Missouri and frequently teaches classes on value investing and real estate securities including previous lectures at Columbia University, Fordham University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Texas.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.08
|10.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...