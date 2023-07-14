The Fund seeks to achieve its objective primarily by investing in equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities, of well-financed (meaning companies with high quality assets and conservative levels of liabilities) real estate and real estate-related companies, or in companies which own significant real estate assets or derive a significant portion of gross revenues or net profits from real estate-related companies at the time of investment (“real estate companies”). Adhering to this strict value discipline, the Fund generally seeks to construct a focused portfolio of high conviction opportunities. The Fund seeks to acquire these securities at a discount to what the Adviser believes is their intrinsic value. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) will be invested in securities of real estate and real estate- related companies. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund may also acquire senior securities, such as preferred stocks and debt instruments (including high-yield, distressed and mortgage-backed securities, often referred to as “junk,” that may be in default and may have any or no credit rating) of real estate companies or loans secured by real estate or real estate-related companies that the Adviser believes have above-average yield potential. The Fund also invests in both domestic and foreign securities. The Adviser’s process generally includes an assessment of the potential impacts of any material environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on the long-term risk and return profile of a company.